Brisbane was unbeatable at home last year but is winless there in 2024.

Jaspa Fletcher reacts during the round nine match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba, April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LAST season Brisbane couldn't lose at the Gabba – this season it can't win.

The Lions are now 0-3 on their home ground in 2024 following Saturday night's 26-point loss to Geelong.

This comes after they were a perfect 13-0 last season, including finals wins over Port Adelaide and Carlton.

So, what's changed?

Speaking after his team's loss to the Cats, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan conceded the winless record stung, but believed his team would turn it around.

"We created a little bit of a fortress for ourselves and right now that's been challenged," he said.

"We've got to stay positive and keep working away at our game and know that things will turn around.

"I don't think there's anything in particular teams are doing to us to make that occur, it's just one of those things in sport.

"We've had one loss on the road and two wins, and we haven't been able to win at our home ground, but we'll continue to work on that."

Fagan, rightfully, said his team hadn't had any "shockers", but kept finding new ways to make things difficult for themselves.

Against Carlton in the Opening Round they coughed up a 46-point lead. Against Collingwood in round three they dropped a stack of marks inside 50. And against the Cats, they over-handballed and missed critical shots at goal in the wet conditions.

With his team now 2-4 and facing Greater Western Sydney in Canberra on Anzac Day without ruckman Oscar McInerney (concussion), Fagan said he was excited by the challenge.

"We exaggerate where teams are on the ladder at this point of time in the year," he said.

"We're two and four, it doesn’t look good, but there's a lot of this season to go and I've got strong belief in this group.

"We've got to find a way to win on Thursday, just have to find a way."

Geelong coach Chris Scott was thrilled with his team's performance, particularly after conceding the game's first two goals and having to arrest momentum late in the first quarter.

With Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron kept goalless in the tough conditions, the Cats had to find other avenues to goal and rely on some of its younger players to impact.

Scott was pleased with Brandan Parfitt (17 disposals, seven clearances and a goal) and Tanner Bruhn (21, seven clearances and nine tackles).

The unbeaten Cats face a huge challenge next Saturday, taking on Carlton without vice-captain Tom Stewart, who was also concussed.

Stewart leapt for a mark late in the first half, with his head crashing into the back of the head of Lions opponent Kai Lohmann.

He will now be unavailable to take on a Blues team that has Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay as its focal points.

"Some thought will be required," Scott said.

"There's no-one we can replace that's going to be at Tom Stewart's level.

"We think the best teams will have to use a big squad, depth's really important, and this tests us a little bit in terms of depth.

"You can't replace you best players like for like.

"Carlton's forward line forces you to think about how you set up anyway. It's a great opportunity for our younger key backs.

"It's not insurmountable and we're up for the challenge."