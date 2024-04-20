Harley Reid celebrates a goal during the R6 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has pulled off a massive upset with a 37-point victory over a disappointing Fremantle in the Western Derby on Saturday night.

The Eagles backed up last week's win over Richmond with another stirring performance, led in part by No.1 pick Harley Reid's three goals as well as vintage performances from Elliot Yeo (26 disposals, one goal) and Tim Kelly (24).

Jake Waterman added another five goals following his six against the Tigers, with West Coast winning 16.9 (105) to 10.8 (68).

It is the first time since 2021 that Adam Simpson's men have won two games in a row.

The Eagles burst out of the blocks with the first seven goals of the game before Luke Jackson finally got Freo on the board midway through the second term.

A 64-point lead at the final change was whittled down as the Dockers booted four straight goals but the result was never in doubt.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:24

    Yeo goes bang to open Derby in some style

    Elliot Yeo draws first blood for the Eagles with this brilliant goal

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Dockers suffer cruel early blow with young gun subbed

    Fremantle cops a worrying injury headache in the first term with Jye Amiss substituted with concussion concerns

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Reid lights up Optus Stadium with back-to-back goals

    Harley Reid takes over the first term in his Derby debut with two big-time goals

    AFL
  • 00:21

    Emmett’s crumbing goal gives Dockers life

    Tom Emmett roves a Sean Darcy hit-out to perfection before kicking a great major

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Sharp drills ridiculous major from the boundary

    Jeremy Sharp helps the Dockers start hot in the second half with an impressive goal from the pocket

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Harley hype hits new skies

    Eagles young gun Harley Reid soars over the pack and takes a brilliant mark before converting truly

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Is Barrass in hot water with this dangerous tackle?

    Eagles defender Tom Barrass might find himself in MRO trouble after this dumping tackle on Michael Walters

    AFL

 