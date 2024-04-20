West Coast has won two games in a row for the first time since 2021 after sinking Fremantle in Western Derby 58

Harley Reid celebrates a goal during the R6 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has pulled off a massive upset with a 37-point victory over a disappointing Fremantle in the Western Derby on Saturday night.

The Eagles backed up last week's win over Richmond with another stirring performance, led in part by No.1 pick Harley Reid's three goals as well as vintage performances from Elliot Yeo (26 disposals, one goal) and Tim Kelly (24).

Jake Waterman added another five goals following his six against the Tigers, with West Coast winning 16.9 (105) to 10.8 (68).

It is the first time since 2021 that Adam Simpson's men have won two games in a row.

The Eagles burst out of the blocks with the first seven goals of the game before Luke Jackson finally got Freo on the board midway through the second term.

A 64-point lead at the final change was whittled down as the Dockers booted four straight goals but the result was never in doubt.

