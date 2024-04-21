After putting his team to work during the week, Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell was pleased with the response

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell celebrates his side's win over North Melbourne in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM MITCHELL put the heat on his players during the week and said they "held up their end of the bargain" in a 45-point thumping of North Melbourne on Sunday.

Mitchell, seeking to spark a response from his players, adopted an old-school physical approach at training following a horror loss to Gold Coast in round five.

The move worked brilliantly as Jai Newcombe (32 disposals, nine clearances), Conor Nash (32, 10) and Connor Macdonald (24, one) led a strong performance around the ball at Marvel Stadium to get the Hawks on the board in 2024.

"The players were great, I enjoyed watching them, and even some of the goals we gave up were the right type," Mitchell said.

"We genuinely tried to put the opposition under pressure and I thought the players, to a man, held up their end of the bargain in that area.

"Their response was fantastic. Collectively the performance was of such a higher standard (than last week).

"The players had a real desperation about them and that's what the best teams have. The challenge is, can we produce it every week?"

On the flip side, North coach Alastair Clarkson said his side was outworked by a team that wanted it more, exposing the young Roos in all areas of the ground.

Clarkson conceded a raft of skill errors under perceived pressure were a reflection of the Kangaroos' stage of development and lamented his side's inability to prevent Hawthorn scoring heavily from stoppages.

"That was just a reflection of their greater hunger, hunt and grunt around the ball," Clarkson said.

"We were trailing in their wake and that gave them territory ... we just couldn't stem the bleeding in that part of the game.

"We couldn't get ourselves back into the contest because they were just tougher and harder.

"Irrespective of the result today, we knew where we're at as a footy club, and it's going to take a lot of hard work to get ourselves back up the ladder."