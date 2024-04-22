New dual-position players may help round seven trades

Tom Stewart is seen in the hands of trainers during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE EARLY byes are done and we revert back to normal programming this week, albeit with a short turnaround for the Anzac round of footy.

Round six brought some carnage for coaches with Tom Stewart concussed and ruled out for this weekend while Zac Williams and Hayden Young may also cause some issues down back in Fantasy teams.

Luckily, we have a bunch of dual-position players added to the game with a swag of DEF/MIDs to help with the pain. Nic Martin has been a popular selection and can now be played as a defender as can Riley Bonner and Matt Roberts.

The Traders discuss how to use your two trades this week as Fantasy Classic teams will be fielding 22 players this round. With the double downgrade a big play from last round, there's cash to spend. Roy, Calvin and Warnie suggest options to upgrade to, including some of the best value plays such as Jack Macrae who smashed it on the weekend.

In this episode …

1:30 - Roy and Warnie climbed the rankings, but Calvin didn't.

4:00 - Zak Butters was the best captain of the trio after his big first quarter.

8:15 - Two weeks in a row, Roy gives Andrew Brayshaw his negative three.

14:00 - Post-early byes team stocktake.

19:45 - Cash Cow votes and Matt Roberts extends his lead.

21:00 - News featuring injuries to Tom Stewart, Hayden Young and Zac Williams.

25:00 - Ryley Sanders was Bevo'd again.

28:30 - Calvin flags what could happen to Harry Sheezel.

31:00 - Make Max Gawn your VC this week.

34:00 - Dual-position player updates are discussed.

39:15 - Are there any new FWDs worth considering?

45:30 - Errol Gulden and Sam Walsh are still value midfield picks.

48:20 - Can we go with Jack Macrae?

51:00 - Most traded and The Traders' round seven moves.

58:20 - Nick Daicos is the best DEF/MID to grab under $900k.

1:01:30 - Who do you pick? Jye Caldwell or Taylor Adams.

