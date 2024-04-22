GWS and West Coast will head to the Tribunal this week to challenge bans to Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan and Tom Barrass

Toby Greene and Jesse Hogan celebrate a goal for GWS in the 2023 elimination final against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will head to the Tribunal this week to challenge the one-game bans handed to both Toby Greene and Jesse Hogan, while West Coast will also challenge the suspension handed to defender Tom Barrass.

The League's Match Review Officer on Sunday charged Greene with rough conduct on Jordan Boyd, and Hogan with striking Lewis Young in separate incidents during the Giants' 19-point loss to Carlton on Saturday.

The sanctions compounded a horror outing for GWS, who led by 22 points during the second quarter at Marvel Stadium but were steamrolled by the Blues as their unbeaten start to the season ended.

The club confirmed on Monday they will challenge both rulings ahead of their match against Brisbane on Anzac Day.

Giants captain Greene faces his first suspension in more than two years over his mid-air bump on Carlton defender Boyd. Greene led at the ball and jumped for a mark but turned his body just before a collision and made contact with the head of Boyd, who was going back with the flight.

Boyd got up to take a free kick immediately and played out the match. Greene's actions were graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Post match, Giants coach Adam Kingsley was dismissive of any suggestion that Greene would come under MRO scrutiny.

Jesse Hogan was involved in this incident with Lewis Young.#AFLBluesGiants pic.twitter.com/WE8N3c3OiQ — AFL (@AFL) April 20, 2024

"There won't be anything in that," Kingsley said. "He's allowed to contest the ball, isn't he? He's allowed to launch at the ball?

"And if you're running and launching at the ball, and you've got your eyes for the ball, and you're trying to take a chest mark, and you get knocked ... free kick against?

"It's hard being Toby."

The Greene-Boyd collision drew immediate comparisons to the one that led to Essendon’s Peter Wright being handed a four-match ban. But Wright caused far more damage to his opponent, Sydney's Harry Cunningham, who was concussed.

Hogan's left-handed blow to Blues defender Young's head during an off-the-ball scuffle in the goal square was graded intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

The 29-year-old Giants spearhead has been in strong form this season, topping the Coleman Medal leaderboard with 21 goals from six games.

Barrass copped a one-match ban for rough conduct in a tackle on Fremantle's Michael Walters that was graded careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.