Darcy Wilson celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA young gun Darcy Wilson has been rewarded for his strong performance against the Western Bulldogs, named the round six AFL Rising Star nominee.

Despite the Saints' 60-point loss to the Dogs, Wilson was among his side's better players with 15 touches and a goal.

Taken with pick No.18 in last year's draft, the smooth-moving and highly skilled forward/midfielder has played every game this season and continues to impress in his first year at the Saints.

He is averaging 9.7 kicks, four marks and just under a goal-per-game in his debut season.

Wilson was one of the best aerobic runners in the 2023 AFL Draft class, recording the second fastest 2km time trial at the Combine in October with a 5:52.

The first-round pick hit the ground running after arriving at the Saints in the pre-season, winning the 3km time trial in December and impressing with his endurance and outside class.

Wilson was a member of the AFL Academy and Vic Country programs in 2023 and has a rich football connection, with his great-uncle, Des Cole, playing for St Kilda during the 1950s and his uncle, Mick Nolan, a premiership Kangaroo.

St Kilda is 2-4 ahead of travelling to Adelaide Oval to face Port Adelaide on Friday night.

2024 Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

Round one: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

Round two: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round three: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

Round four: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

Round five: Harley Reid (West Coast)

Round six: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)