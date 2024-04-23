Luke Parker, Tom Liberatore, Peter Wright. Pictures: Phil Hillyard/AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round seven?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R7 ins and outs. Check it out.

Midfielder Matt Crouch has served a one-match ban for rough conduct and should be an automatic inclusion. Sam Berry has been monitored this week for a foot injury and could be the player to make way depending on his availability. The Crows are also hopeful defender Jordon Butts (hamstring) and forward Lachlan Murphy (knee) will be available, with Butts the more likely to get an instant recall. There are options in the SANFL if more change is needed, with Dan Curtin playing as a key defender and Chris Burgess kicking three goals as a key forward. Billy Dowling (27 disposals and eight clearances) has been a consistent ball-winner at the state league level. – Nathan Schmook

R6 sub: Lachlan Sholl (replaced Sam Berry)

Matt Crouch handballs whilst being tackled by George Hewett during the match between Carlton and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The one easy change for the Lions as they prepare to face Greater Western Sydney in Canberra on Thursday night is to recall Darcy Fort to replace ruckman Oscar McInerney (concussion). Conor McKenna got through a full game in the VFL after overcoming a hamstring injury, gathering 19 disposals, and could be named, although the five-day turnaround might be tight off an injury. Jaxon Prior impressed in the twos, as did untried Bruce Reville. - Michael Whiting

R6 sub: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Oscar McInerney)

The Blues are sweating over the fitness of defensive pair Jacob Weitering (quad) and Zac Williams (Achilles) ahead of Saturday's clash with the unbeaten Cats. Alex Cincotta impressed in the VFL with 21 disposals and a goal and will be on standby for Williams, while Sam Durdin has finally served a three-match VFL suspension and will be an option for his first senior game in nearly two years if Weitering doesn't play. Sam Docherty (knee), Caleb Marchbank (back), Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Adam Saad (hamstring) are already missing from a depleted backline, while Adam Cerra (hamstring), David Cuningham (calf), Lachie Fogarty (wrist), Jack Martin (hamstring), Jesse Motlop (hamstring) and Jack Silvagni (knee) are also unavailable still. Uncapped youngsters Ashton Moir (15 disposals, seven tackles, three goals) and Jaxon Binns (27 disposals, eight clearances) were among the best in the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

R6 sub: Jack Carroll (replaced Zac Williams)

Craig McRae might consider some changes for Anzac Day with a short turnaround between games. Scott Pendlebury was subbed out of the game in the fourth quarter. Harvey Harrison and Lachie Sullivan were both held over from the VFL with one eye on Essendon. Oleg Markov found plenty of the ball in the loss to Coburg on Sunday, finishing with 27 disposals and eight marks, while Fin Macrae gathered 25 touches and laid eight tackles in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Reef McInnes (replaced Scott Pendlebury)

Oleg Markov warms up ahead of Collingwood's AAMI Community Series match against Richmond on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

With Peter Wright available again after suspension, a big selection call looms for the Bombers ahead of the Anzac Day blockbuster against Collingwood. Playing Wright, Harry Jones, Sam Draper and Todd Goldstein in the same team is one option. Draper has been assured of his place with Wright returning, while Jones has been in good form and Goldstein has also been in good form. Will the Bombers rest the 35-year-old ruckman? Potential rain would also impact their decision. Dylan Shiel had 24 disposals and eight clearances in the VFL and could play his first senior game of the season, with Nick Hind the likely candidate to drop out of the 23. Forward Matt Guelfi faces a test to return from a calf injury and is another option. – Dejan Kalinic

R6 sub: Elijah Tsatas (replaced Nick Hind)

Peter Wright in action during Essendon's training session at The Hangar on April 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Heath Chapman has completed three games in the WAFL after recovering from a hamstring injury and was a standout in his most recent with 26 disposals and eight marks. He appears all but certain to return in a wing or half-back role. Michael Frederick (hamstring) and Sam Switkowski (concussion) are also on track to be available to add forward half speed and pressure. Key forward Jye Amiss (concussion) will be replaced by Matt Taberner or pre-season recruit Pat Voss, meaning at least four changes are likely. Beyond that, strong WAFL performances from draftee Cooper Simpson (19 disposals and 2.4 in the WAFL), big-bodied midfielder Will Brodie (33 and seven inside 50s), and defenders Karl Worner (28 and nine marks) and Corey Wagner have given the match committee options. – Nathan Schmook

R6 sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced Jye Amiss)

Heath Chapman in action during a practice match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Fremantle Oval on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The absence of Tom Stewart is untimely, given the task awaiting Geelong's defence against Blues pair Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay. Could the Cats turn again to first-year tall Connor O'Sullivan, or will they shift the experience of Mark Blicavs into defence to cover for Stewart? Cam Guthrie is also in line to play his first game of football in 12 months after recovering from a nasty pre-season quad injury. The question is whether it's at VFL or AFL level. The Guthrie decision could shape what Chris Scott decides to do with his defence, but he has the luxury of a fit, in-form squad to play with. - Michael Rogers

R6 sub: Jhye Clark (replaced Tom Stewart)

A number of experienced players running around in the VFL are ensuring Damien Hardwick has something to think about ahead of hosting West Coast on Sunday. Although Hardwick is unlikely to make many changes, Rory Atkins had 35 disposals at the lower level, while Joel Jeffrey (29) has strung some nice football together and Ben Long (three goals from 17 touches) also kept the pressure on. - Michael Whiting

R6 sub: David Swallow (replaced Ethan Read)

It could be a new-look Giants forward line against the Lions on Anzac Day, with captain Toby Greene suspended and Brent Daniels (knee) in doubt, having developed soreness last weekend. He will face a fitness test later in the week. Toby McMullin will come into contention for a small forward role after finishing with 14 disposals, 11 tackles and four goals in the reserves over the weekend. Conor Stone (21 disposals, five clearances, three goals) will be another option, as will uncapped youngster Darcy Jones. Expect both Stephen Coniglio (knee) and Sam Taylor (concussion) to miss another week, but Isaac Cumming (calf) will make his first appearance of the season through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

R6 sub: James Peatling (replaced Xavier O'Halloran)

Reigning Crimmins Medallist Will Day has been given the green light to return for his first game of the season after missing the opening six rounds due to a stress fracture in his foot. Mitch Lewis will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing the past three games with a hamstring and then knee issue. Josh Ward produced an emphatic response in the VFL, collecting 27 disposals, eight tackles and two goals for Box Hill after being dropped. Sam Butler kicked three goals after being omitted, while Calsher Dear is building towards a debut after booting four goals against North Melbourne's reserves. Ethan Phillips was impressive down back and is another option in defence. Ned Reeves will be available for selection once he clears concussion protocols. - Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Henry Hustwaite (replaced Massimo D'Ambrosio)

Melbourne's side for Wednesday night's Anzac Day eve clash with Richmond has been announced. Click here to see the line-ups.

R5 sub: Taj Woewodin (replaced Christian Salem)

The Kangaroos expect George Wardlaw (managed) to return ahead of this Saturday's clash with the Crows, having sat out last weekend after a "strategic break" due to "loading and recovery flags that are sensitive to George's physical health". Eddie Ford (hip) will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability, having been subbed out last week. Hugh Greenwood (17 disposals, 12 tackles, one goal) was among the best in the VFL, while uncapped youngster Riley Hardeman (15 disposals, five marks) also continued to impress. Miller Bergman (jaw) is once again available. – Riley Beveridge

R6 sub: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Eddie Ford)

George Wardlaw and Josh Treacy during the round two match between North Melbourne and Fremantle, March 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After being rested as a part of a management plan last week, expect to see powerhouse Charlie Dixon back to face St Kilda on Friday night. Veteran Travis Boak has missed two weeks with a back problem, but is also expected to be available to return. Ken Hinkley might be tempted to make some other changes following the loss to Collingwood, with Francis Evans (19 disposals and two goals) putting his name forward in the SANFL at the weekend. Jed McEntee could also be moved from the sub role into the 22.

R6 sub: Jed McEntee (replaced Jordon Sweet)

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during the round five match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's side for Wednesday night's Anzac Day eve clash with Melbourne has been announced. Click here to see the line-ups.

R5 sub: Tyler Sonsie (replaced Jayden Short)

Ross Lyon is set to regain Max King after the star key forward missed the loss to the Western Bulldogs after hurting his knee against Greater Western Sydney in round five. Paddy Dow played in a practice match and will come under consideration for the first time since moving to Moorabbin after recovering from a pre-season knee injury. Dougal Howard is another option for the Saints to consider down back, while Arie Schoenmaker has been finding plenty of the ball in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Dan Butler (replaced Zak Jones)

Max King at St Kilda training on April 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

John Longmire could face an impossible decision this week if Luke Parker is cleared to return from injury against Hawthorn. The fact Braeden Campbell was the sub against the Suns underlines the depth of this Sydney group and there's no obvious candidate to drop out if Parker is declared fit. The improved forward pressure on Sunday underlined the value of Sam Wicks, who made his senior return, so a midfielder could instead be the unlucky one to miss out. Angus Sheldrick dominated in his return from injury in the VFL on Sunday, but he will also have to bide his time. Dane Rampe is still a week away, but a difficult decision looms there as well when he’s back to full fitness. - Martin Smith

R6 sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced Lewis Melican)

Luke Parker in action at Sydney training on April 16, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Key defender Harry Edwards will be ready for a call-up if Tom Barrass fails at his Tribunal appeal on Wednesday, but it's hard to see much change otherwise following a terrific team performance against Fremantle. Premiership forward Liam Ryan is ready to resume from a hamstring injury after two WAFL games and time spent trialling in an unfamiliar half-back role. Premiership midfielder Dom Sheed was given limited minutes in his return from injury as the substitute, so the Eagles will also have to decide if he comes into the 22 or gets extended match practice in the WAFL. Luke Edwards is expected to be available after completing concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

R6 sub: Dom Sheed (replaced Campbell Chesser)

Liam Ryan at West Coast training in May, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Liberatore is set to return for the trip west but still needs to pass through concussion protocols before being given the green light. The veteran midfielder missed last Thursday's win over St Kilda after collapsing behind play against Essendon. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan also missed round six due to a personal reason and is in doubt for Saturday night's game against Fremantle. Caleb Daniel played well in tough conditions against Williamstown, putting his hand up for a recall after a fortnight in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Ryley Sanders (replaced Laitham Vandermeer)