Giants stars Jesse Hogan and Toby Greene face the Tribunal on Tuesday night

Toby Greene and Jesse Hogan celebrate a goal for GWS in the 2023 elimination final against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney key forward Jesse Hogan is free to play in the Anzac Day clash against Brisbane after his one-match ban for striking was thrown out at the Tribunal on Tuesday.

The Giants are also contesting skipper Toby Greene's one-game ban for rough conduct at the Tribunal.

The League's Match Review Officer charged Greene with rough conduct on Carlton defender Jordan Boyd, and Hogan with striking defender Lewis Young in separate incidents during the Giants' 19-point loss to Carlton on Saturday.

Hogan's left-handed blow to Young's head during an off-the-ball scuffle in the goalsquare was graded intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

The 29-year-old Giants spearhead has been in strong form this season, topping the Coleman Medal leaderboard with 21 goals from six games.

Jesse Hogan was involved in this incident with Lewis Young.#AFLBluesGiants pic.twitter.com/WE8N3c3OiQ — AFL (@AFL) April 20, 2024

Greene, facing his first suspension in more than two years, is up next at the Tribunal for his mid-air bump on Boyd.

Greene led at the ball and jumped for a mark but turned his body just before a collision and made contact with the head of Boyd, who was going back with the flight.

Boyd got up to take a free kick immediately and played out the match.

Greene's actions were graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

