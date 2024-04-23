Tom Stewart is seen in the hands of trainers during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Berry Foot Test
Jordon Butts Hamstring Test
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Lachlan Murphy Knee Test
Nick Murray Knee 4-6 weeks
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Rory Sloane Eye TBC
Brodie Smith Back Test
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 2-3 months
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Berry has a minor foot issue that the Crows hope he can overcome in time for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne. Butts was close to playing last week and will be available if he clears training, as will Murphy. Smith will be monitored for a back issue that he was able to play though in round six. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Zac Bailey Ankle 4-5 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Oscar McInerney Concussion TBC
Carter Michael Knee 3 weeks
Deven Robertson Shoulder 4 weeks
Zane Zakostelsky Groin 1 week
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The injuries are starting to stack up for the Lions, with McInerney in concussion protocols and Robertson dislocating his shoulder in the VFL at the weekend. Bailey was using a small motorised scooter to get around the club earlier this week to take the weight off his injured ankle.. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dom Akuei Concussion Test
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Adam Cerra Hamstring 1 week
David Cuningham Calf 1 week
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Lachie Fogarty Wrist 4-6 weeks
Caleb Marchbank Back 2-4 weeks
Jack Martin Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jesse Motlop Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Adam Saad Hamstring 5 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Jacob Weitering Quad Test
Zac Williams Achilles Test
Billy Wilson Concussion Test
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will sweat over the availability of defensive pair Weitering and Williams, who will both undergo fitness tests later this week. Cerra, Cuningham and McGovern are all still at least a week away, while Fogarty won't be seen across the next month. Marchbank is a fortnight away from having his return date decided. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry DeMattia Finger Test
Josh Eyre Hamstring 4 weeks
Nathan Kreuger Calf Test
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Jakob Ryan Hand Test
Oscar Steene Toe 12 weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Young ruckman Steene has undergone toe surgery after an injury in the VFL and is expected to miss at least three months. First-round pick DeMattia, Kreuger and Ryan have all returned to full training and will start playing in the VFL this week or next. SSP signing Eyre is building his load after hamstring surgery but is still a month away from playing games. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 8 weeks
Matt Guelfi Calf Test
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Jye Menzie Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Archie Perkins Hamstring 1 week
Zach Reid Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jordan Ridley Quad 4 weeks
Will Setterfield Knee 2 weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers regain Peter Wright from suspension and have no fresh injury concerns. Guelfi faces a test to be available for Anzac Day, while Perkins could be back as early as next week. Setterfield, Reid and Ridley are also on track to return within the next month. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jye Amiss Concussion TBC
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 7-9 weeks
Michael Frederick Hamstring Test
Odin Jones Concussion 1-2 weeks
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 13-17 weeks
Sam Switkowski Concussion Test
Conrad Williams Foot 2 weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Switkowski and Frederick are expected to be available this week if they can get through main training and pass fitness tests. Amiss has pulled up well from a nasty head knock with no concussion symptoms on Monday. He will not be available, however, as the club monitors him through protocols. Cox has started running and will continue to build his workloads. The club is aiming for Jones to return after this week's WAFL bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mitch Edwards Back 3-4 weeks
Phoenix Foster Concussion TBC
Joe Furphy Ankle 2 weeks
Tom Stewart Concussion TBC
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Stewart's absence will hurt against the Blues' big forwards but the good news is the potential return of Cam Guthrie, who is available to play for the first time in almost exactly 12 months. The timelines for Furphy and Edwards' returns have been revised after the club opted for a conservative approach to the youngsters' return to play. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Connor Budarick Hamstring 1 week
Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 7 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Budarick missed last week's VFL match with what the club is calling a "minor" hamstring injury. He's expected to just miss one more and then be available. Lloyd Johnston (hamstring) and Jy Farrar (thumb) are both back this week.. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Knee 1-2 weeks
Brent Daniels Knee Test
Toby Greene Suspension Round 8
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad 2-4 weeks
Sam Taylor Concussion 1 week
Nathan Wardius Shin 2-4 weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will put Daniels through a fitness test later this week ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Lions, after developing soreness over the weekend. Coniglio and Taylor are still at least another week away, but Isaac Cumming (calf) is expected to return through the VFL this weekend. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Concussion 1 week
James Blanck Knee Season
Luke Breust Groin 1-2 weeks
Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 2-4 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Mitch Lewis Knee Test
Will McCabe Back 7-9 weeks
Ned Reeves Concussion Test
Nick Watson Ankle 1-2 weeks
Chad Wingard Achilles Test
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Big boost for Hawthorn with reigning best and fairest winner Will Day given the green light to return on Sunday. Wingard will play managed minutes in the VFL in his first game since rupturing his Achilles tendon last August. Lewis will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing the past three games.Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Collarbone 3-4 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 7-9 weeks
Christian Salem Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles 3-4 weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Demons have one of the healthiest lists in the competition with just a handful of players still sidelined with injury. Despite undergoing surgery on his finger just 11 days ago, Clayton Oliver will play in the Anzac Day eve clash, while Shane McAdam (hamstring) and Marty Hore (thumb) are also available after overcoming their respective injuries. The Demons have flagged McAdam will return via the VFL after his lengthy layoff. After suffering a hamstring strain in the opening minutes against Brisbane in round five, Salem's rehab is progressing well with a return to running this week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Kallan Dawson Ankle 2-3 weeks
Wil Dawson Shoulder Test
Eddie Ford Hip Test
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 1 week
Griffin Logue Knee 6-7 weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect George Wardlaw (managed) to return ahead of Saturday's clash with the Crows. However, Ford will have to undergo a fitness test later this week while Kallan Dawson is still at least a fortnight away. Miller Bergman (jaw) and Liam Shiels (calf) both made their returns through the VFL last weekend. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Travis Boak Back Test
Hugh Jackson Hip 7-9 weeks
Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 2-4 weeks
Tom McCallum Ankle 2-3 weeks
Trent McKenzie Quad 3-4 weeks
Quinton Narkle Foot 6-8 weeks
Tom Scully Calf Test
Josh Sinn Hip 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

After missing two weeks, Boak has resumed full training and is will be available for Friday night's match against Port. Narkle is in a moon boot after scans revealed the early stages of stress in his navicular bone, while McKenzie could miss up to a month. Lord will integrate back into training drills this week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Balta Knee 1-2 weeks
Jacob Bauer Hamstring 2 weeks
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 8-10 weeks
Dion Prestia Hamstring 2 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 8 weeks
Jayden Short Calf 1-2 weeks
Tim Taranto Wrist 6-8 weeks
James Trezise Ankle 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Dylan Grimes (wrist) and Jacob Hopper (knee) will be recalled to face Melbourne on Wednesday night. Balta and Short could return as soon as next week, while in a rare bit of positive injury news, Lynch's recovery time has progressed from 10-12 weeks to 8-10. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Allison Knee 1 week
Dan Butler Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Hunter Clark Calf 1 week
Lance Collard Hamstring Test
Brad Crouch Knee 3 weeks
Max Heath Concussion TBC
Liam Henry Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Max King Knee Test
Ben Paton Pectoral 1 week
Mason Wood Collarbone 1 week
James Van Es Ankle Test
Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Butler will miss at least the next month after straining his hamstring in last Thursday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs, after starting the game as the sub before being activated in the last quarter. King will need to prove his fitness after missing round six due to a knee injury, while Paddy Dow has fully recovered from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 7-8 weeks
Callum Mills Shoulder 7-8 weeks
Luke Parker Arm Test
Dane Rampe Hamstring 1 week
Sam Reid Quad 1 week
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

All eyes at training this week will be on Parker, who will need clearance from a surgeon in order to play his first game of the season after breaking his arm in February. Rampe was an outside chance to play this week but will instead look ahead to the clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight. Nick Blakey (ankle) and Tom McCartin (knee) were both able to play out the game on Sunday and Lewis Melican was subbed out late after appearing to cop a knock in the final quarter, but all three have been cleared of injuries. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 5-7 weeks
Tom Barrass Suspension Round 8
Rhett Bazzo Groin 4-5 weeks
Luke Edwards Concussion Test
Matt Flynn Knee 3-4 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye
Callum Jamieson Hamstring TBC
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles will confirm a timeline for Jamieson's return but coach Adam Simpson expected him to be "out for a little bit" after filling a role as a key defender. Edwards suffered concussion against Richmond in round five and is due to resume once he completes protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 8-10 weeks
Tom Liberatore Concussion Test
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Lachie Smith Knee Test
Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore is expected to be available for this weekend's clash against Fremantle in Perth. The veteran still needs to pass the final stages of concussion protocols, but is on track to be on the flight. Young ruckman Smith is a chance to return in the VFL after recovering from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich