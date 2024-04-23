Tom Stewart is seen in the hands of trainers during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Berry Foot Test Jordon Butts Hamstring Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Knee Test Nick Murray Knee 4-6 weeks Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Rory Sloane Eye TBC Brodie Smith Back Test Riley Thilthorpe Knee 2-3 months Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Berry has a minor foot issue that the Crows hope he can overcome in time for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne. Butts was close to playing last week and will be available if he clears training, as will Murphy. Smith will be monitored for a back issue that he was able to play though in round six. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Zac Bailey Ankle 4-5 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Oscar McInerney Concussion TBC Carter Michael Knee 3 weeks Deven Robertson Shoulder 4 weeks Zane Zakostelsky Groin 1 week Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The injuries are starting to stack up for the Lions, with McInerney in concussion protocols and Robertson dislocating his shoulder in the VFL at the weekend. Bailey was using a small motorised scooter to get around the club earlier this week to take the weight off his injured ankle.. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Akuei Concussion Test Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Adam Cerra Hamstring 1 week David Cuningham Calf 1 week Sam Docherty Knee Season Lachie Fogarty Wrist 4-6 weeks Caleb Marchbank Back 2-4 weeks Jack Martin Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jesse Motlop Hamstring 3-4 weeks Adam Saad Hamstring 5 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Jacob Weitering Quad Test Zac Williams Achilles Test Billy Wilson Concussion Test Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will sweat over the availability of defensive pair Weitering and Williams, who will both undergo fitness tests later this week. Cerra, Cuningham and McGovern are all still at least a week away, while Fogarty won't be seen across the next month. Marchbank is a fortnight away from having his return date decided. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Finger Test Josh Eyre Hamstring 4 weeks Nathan Kreuger Calf Test Dan McStay Knee TBC Jakob Ryan Hand Test Oscar Steene Toe 12 weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Young ruckman Steene has undergone toe surgery after an injury in the VFL and is expected to miss at least three months. First-round pick DeMattia, Kreuger and Ryan have all returned to full training and will start playing in the VFL this week or next. SSP signing Eyre is building his load after hamstring surgery but is still a month away from playing games. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 8 weeks Matt Guelfi Calf Test Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Jye Menzie Shoulder 2-3 weeks Archie Perkins Hamstring 1 week Zach Reid Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 4 weeks Will Setterfield Knee 2 weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers regain Peter Wright from suspension and have no fresh injury concerns. Guelfi faces a test to be available for Anzac Day, while Perkins could be back as early as next week. Setterfield, Reid and Ridley are also on track to return within the next month. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Concussion TBC Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 7-9 weeks Michael Frederick Hamstring Test Odin Jones Concussion 1-2 weeks Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 13-17 weeks Sam Switkowski Concussion Test Conrad Williams Foot 2 weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Switkowski and Frederick are expected to be available this week if they can get through main training and pass fitness tests. Amiss has pulled up well from a nasty head knock with no concussion symptoms on Monday. He will not be available, however, as the club monitors him through protocols. Cox has started running and will continue to build his workloads. The club is aiming for Jones to return after this week's WAFL bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Edwards Back 3-4 weeks Phoenix Foster Concussion TBC Joe Furphy Ankle 2 weeks Tom Stewart Concussion TBC Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Stewart's absence will hurt against the Blues' big forwards but the good news is the potential return of Cam Guthrie, who is available to play for the first time in almost exactly 12 months. The timelines for Furphy and Edwards' returns have been revised after the club opted for a conservative approach to the youngsters' return to play. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Hamstring 1 week Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 7 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Budarick missed last week's VFL match with what the club is calling a "minor" hamstring injury. He's expected to just miss one more and then be available. Lloyd Johnston (hamstring) and Jy Farrar (thumb) are both back this week.. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Knee 1-2 weeks Brent Daniels Knee Test Toby Greene Suspension Round 8 Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad 2-4 weeks Sam Taylor Concussion 1 week Nathan Wardius Shin 2-4 weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will put Daniels through a fitness test later this week ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Lions, after developing soreness over the weekend. Coniglio and Taylor are still at least another week away, but Isaac Cumming (calf) is expected to return through the VFL this weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Concussion 1 week James Blanck Knee Season Luke Breust Groin 1-2 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 2-4 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mitch Lewis Knee Test Will McCabe Back 7-9 weeks Ned Reeves Concussion Test Nick Watson Ankle 1-2 weeks Chad Wingard Achilles Test Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Big boost for Hawthorn with reigning best and fairest winner Will Day given the green light to return on Sunday. Wingard will play managed minutes in the VFL in his first game since rupturing his Achilles tendon last August. Lewis will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing the past three games. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Collarbone 3-4 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 7-9 weeks Christian Salem Hamstring 3-5 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles 3-4 weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Demons have one of the healthiest lists in the competition with just a handful of players still sidelined with injury. Despite undergoing surgery on his finger just 11 days ago, Clayton Oliver will play in the Anzac Day eve clash, while Shane McAdam (hamstring) and Marty Hore (thumb) are also available after overcoming their respective injuries. The Demons have flagged McAdam will return via the VFL after his lengthy layoff. After suffering a hamstring strain in the opening minutes against Brisbane in round five, Salem's rehab is progressing well with a return to running this week. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Kallan Dawson Ankle 2-3 weeks Wil Dawson Shoulder Test Eddie Ford Hip Test Josh Goater Achilles Season Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 1 week Griffin Logue Knee 6-7 weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect George Wardlaw (managed) to return ahead of Saturday's clash with the Crows. However, Ford will have to undergo a fitness test later this week while Kallan Dawson is still at least a fortnight away. Miller Bergman (jaw) and Liam Shiels (calf) both made their returns through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Back Test Hugh Jackson Hip 7-9 weeks Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 2-4 weeks Tom McCallum Ankle 2-3 weeks Trent McKenzie Quad 3-4 weeks Quinton Narkle Foot 6-8 weeks Tom Scully Calf Test Josh Sinn Hip 1-2 weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

After missing two weeks, Boak has resumed full training and is will be available for Friday night's match against Port. Narkle is in a moon boot after scans revealed the early stages of stress in his navicular bone, while McKenzie could miss up to a month. Lord will integrate back into training drills this week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Knee 1-2 weeks Jacob Bauer Hamstring 2 weeks Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 8-10 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring 2 weeks Jack Ross Foot 8 weeks Jayden Short Calf 1-2 weeks Tim Taranto Wrist 6-8 weeks James Trezise Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Dylan Grimes (wrist) and Jacob Hopper (knee) will be recalled to face Melbourne on Wednesday night. Balta and Short could return as soon as next week, while in a rare bit of positive injury news, Lynch's recovery time has progressed from 10-12 weeks to 8-10. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Knee 1 week Dan Butler Hamstring 4-6 weeks Hunter Clark Calf 1 week Lance Collard Hamstring Test Brad Crouch Knee 3 weeks Max Heath Concussion TBC Liam Henry Hamstring 2-3 weeks Max King Knee Test Ben Paton Pectoral 1 week Mason Wood Collarbone 1 week James Van Es Ankle Test Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8 Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Butler will miss at least the next month after straining his hamstring in last Thursday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs, after starting the game as the sub before being activated in the last quarter. King will need to prove his fitness after missing round six due to a knee injury, while Paddy Dow has fully recovered from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 7-8 weeks Callum Mills Shoulder 7-8 weeks Luke Parker Arm Test Dane Rampe Hamstring 1 week Sam Reid Quad 1 week Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

All eyes at training this week will be on Parker, who will need clearance from a surgeon in order to play his first game of the season after breaking his arm in February. Rampe was an outside chance to play this week but will instead look ahead to the clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight. Nick Blakey (ankle) and Tom McCartin (knee) were both able to play out the game on Sunday and Lewis Melican was subbed out late after appearing to cop a knock in the final quarter, but all three have been cleared of injuries. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 5-7 weeks Tom Barrass Suspension Round 8 Rhett Bazzo Groin 4-5 weeks Luke Edwards Concussion Test Matt Flynn Knee 3-4 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye Callum Jamieson Hamstring TBC Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles will confirm a timeline for Jamieson's return but coach Adam Simpson expected him to be "out for a little bit" after filling a role as a key defender. Edwards suffered concussion against Richmond in round five and is due to resume once he completes protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 8-10 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion Test Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Lachie Smith Knee Test Updated: April 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore is expected to be available for this weekend's clash against Fremantle in Perth. The veteran still needs to pass the final stages of concussion protocols, but is on track to be on the flight. Young ruckman Smith is a chance to return in the VFL after recovering from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich