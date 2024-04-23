Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Berry
|Foot
|Test
|Jordon Butts
|Hamstring
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Knee
|Test
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|TBC
|Brodie Smith
|Back
|Test
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|2-3 months
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Berry has a minor foot issue that the Crows hope he can overcome in time for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne. Butts was close to playing last week and will be available if he clears training, as will Murphy. Smith will be monitored for a back issue that he was able to play though in round six. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Bailey
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McInerney
|Concussion
|TBC
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Deven Robertson
|Shoulder
|4 weeks
|Zane Zakostelsky
|Groin
|1 week
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The injuries are starting to stack up for the Lions, with McInerney in concussion protocols and Robertson dislocating his shoulder in the VFL at the weekend. Bailey was using a small motorised scooter to get around the club earlier this week to take the weight off his injured ankle.. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Akuei
|Concussion
|Test
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|1 week
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|1 week
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Fogarty
|Wrist
|4-6 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Back
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Weitering
|Quad
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Achilles
|Test
|Billy Wilson
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will sweat over the availability of defensive pair Weitering and Williams, who will both undergo fitness tests later this week. Cerra, Cuningham and McGovern are all still at least a week away, while Fogarty won't be seen across the next month. Marchbank is a fortnight away from having his return date decided. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Finger
|Test
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Calf
|Test
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Jakob Ryan
|Hand
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|12 weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Young ruckman Steene has undergone toe surgery after an injury in the VFL and is expected to miss at least three months. First-round pick DeMattia, Kreuger and Ryan have all returned to full training and will start playing in the VFL this week or next. SSP signing Eyre is building his load after hamstring surgery but is still a month away from playing games. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Calf
|Test
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Menzie
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Archie Perkins
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|4 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers regain Peter Wright from suspension and have no fresh injury concerns. Guelfi faces a test to be available for Anzac Day, while Perkins could be back as early as next week. Setterfield, Reid and Ridley are also on track to return within the next month. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Amiss
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Michael Frederick
|Hamstring
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|13-17 weeks
|Sam Switkowski
|Concussion
|Test
|Conrad Williams
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Switkowski and Frederick are expected to be available this week if they can get through main training and pass fitness tests. Amiss has pulled up well from a nasty head knock with no concussion symptoms on Monday. He will not be available, however, as the club monitors him through protocols. Cox has started running and will continue to build his workloads. The club is aiming for Jones to return after this week's WAFL bye. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Phoenix Foster
|Concussion
|TBC
|Joe Furphy
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Tom Stewart
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Stewart's absence will hurt against the Blues' big forwards but the good news is the potential return of Cam Guthrie, who is available to play for the first time in almost exactly 12 months. The timelines for Furphy and Edwards' returns have been revised after the club opted for a conservative approach to the youngsters' return to play. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Hamstring
|7 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Budarick missed last week's VFL match with what the club is calling a "minor" hamstring injury. He's expected to just miss one more and then be available. Lloyd Johnston (hamstring) and Jy Farrar (thumb) are both back this week.. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Knee
|Test
|Toby Greene
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Concussion
|1 week
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants will put Daniels through a fitness test later this week ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Lions, after developing soreness over the weekend. Coniglio and Taylor are still at least another week away, but Isaac Cumming (calf) is expected to return through the VFL this weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Concussion
|1 week
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Breust
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|2-4 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Test
|Will McCabe
|Back
|7-9 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Watson
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|Test
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Big boost for Hawthorn with reigning best and fairest winner Will Day given the green light to return on Sunday. Wingard will play managed minutes in the VFL in his first game since rupturing his Achilles tendon last August. Lewis will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing the past three games. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Collarbone
|3-4 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Demons have one of the healthiest lists in the competition with just a handful of players still sidelined with injury. Despite undergoing surgery on his finger just 11 days ago, Clayton Oliver will play in the Anzac Day eve clash, while Shane McAdam (hamstring) and Marty Hore (thumb) are also available after overcoming their respective injuries. The Demons have flagged McAdam will return via the VFL after his lengthy layoff. After suffering a hamstring strain in the opening minutes against Brisbane in round five, Salem's rehab is progressing well with a return to running this week. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Kallan Dawson
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Wil Dawson
|Shoulder
|Test
|Eddie Ford
|Hip
|Test
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Cooper Harvey
|Syndesmosis
|1 week
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos expect George Wardlaw (managed) to return ahead of Saturday's clash with the Crows. However, Ford will have to undergo a fitness test later this week while Kallan Dawson is still at least a fortnight away. Miller Bergman (jaw) and Liam Shiels (calf) both made their returns through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Boak
|Back
|Test
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|7-9 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee/tibia
|2-4 weeks
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Quinton Narkle
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tom Scully
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Sinn
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
After missing two weeks, Boak has resumed full training and is will be available for Friday night's match against Port. Narkle is in a moon boot after scans revealed the early stages of stress in his navicular bone, while McKenzie could miss up to a month. Lord will integrate back into training drills this week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Jayden Short
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Wrist
|6-8 weeks
|James Trezise
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Dylan Grimes (wrist) and Jacob Hopper (knee) will be recalled to face Melbourne on Wednesday night. Balta and Short could return as soon as next week, while in a rare bit of positive injury news, Lynch's recovery time has progressed from 10-12 weeks to 8-10. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Knee
|1 week
|Dan Butler
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|1 week
|Lance Collard
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Max Heath
|Concussion
|TBC
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Pectoral
|1 week
|Mason Wood
|Collarbone
|1 week
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Test
|Jimmy Webster
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Butler will miss at least the next month after straining his hamstring in last Thursday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs, after starting the game as the sub before being activated in the last quarter. King will need to prove his fitness after missing round six due to a knee injury, while Paddy Dow has fully recovered from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|7-8 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder
|7-8 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Arm
|Test
|Dane Rampe
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Sam Reid
|Quad
|1 week
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
All eyes at training this week will be on Parker, who will need clearance from a surgeon in order to play his first game of the season after breaking his arm in February. Rampe was an outside chance to play this week but will instead look ahead to the clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight. Nick Blakey (ankle) and Tom McCartin (knee) were both able to play out the game on Sunday and Lewis Melican was subbed out late after appearing to cop a knock in the final quarter, but all three have been cleared of injuries. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Tom Barrass
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|Test
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Eagles will confirm a timeline for Jamieson's return but coach Adam Simpson expected him to be "out for a little bit" after filling a role as a key defender. Edwards suffered concussion against Richmond in round five and is due to resume once he completes protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|Test
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Smith
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: April 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Liberatore is expected to be available for this weekend's clash against Fremantle in Perth. The veteran still needs to pass the final stages of concussion protocols, but is on track to be on the flight. Young ruckman Smith is a chance to return in the VFL after recovering from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich