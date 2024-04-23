Will Day has missed the first six games of the season with a stress fracture in his foot

Will Day in action during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on April 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

REIGNING best and fairest winner Will Day has been given the green light to return for Hawthorn in Sunday's clash against Sydney at the MCG.

The 22-year-old has missed the first six games of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot at the start of January.

But after a big block of training across the past month, Day will provide the Hawks with a boost after they won their first game of the season on Sunday.

Dual All-Australian Chad Wingard will also play his first game since rupturing his Achilles tendon last August.

The veteran is scheduled to play a half for Box Hill in the VFL game against Sydney's reserves at Fenjiu Stadium.

Wingard will slowly build his load up at VFL level before being cleared to return at AFL level.

Chad Wingard at Hawthorn training at Waverley Park on April 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Key forward Mitch Lewis is still no guarantee to return from a knee injury but will be tested at training on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old hasn't played since the Easter Monday loss to Geelong due to a hamstring injury and then joint soreness in his knee, which has taken longer to heal than first hoped.

Changkuoth Jiath will be sidelined for up to three weeks after sustaining a minor quad strain at training last week ahead of his planned VFL return.