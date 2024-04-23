Cameron Guthrie has overcome his quad injury and is available for selection this weekend

Cam Guthrie in action during the R4 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG midfielder Cam Guthrie is set to play his first competitive game in more than a year after being cleared to return to action this weekend.

Guthrie hasn't played at AFL level since April 22 last year, round six of the 2023 season, due to a complex foot injury that required surgery.

He then suffered a serious quad injury just six seconds into a practice match against Carlton at Ikon Park in February and has been sidelined for two months.

Learn More 00:30

The club has confirmed Guthrie is available for selection again this weekend, although it's not clear if he'll be eased back through the VFL or rushed straight into the senior side to play Carlton at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

If he's named in the twos, it will mean a return to Ikon Park to face the Blues in the VFL on Saturday.

"Cam hasn't missed a beat with his rehab the whole way through," Cats assistant GM of Football Brett Johnson said.

"These last couple of weeks have been more about giving him that specific football conditioning at training in readiness to play, so it's pleasing to have Cam available to play football this weekend."

While Guthrie will add plenty of experience and class to Geelong's midfield, the 6-0 Cats have done just fine without him so far this year thanks to emerging mids like Tanner Bruhn and Brandan Parfitt.

The Cats will be without vice-captain Tom Stewart for the blockbuster against the Blues after he suffered a concussion during last week's win over Brisbane.