COLLINGWOOD is expected to beat Essendon in the Anzac Day blockbuster, but there's less certainty about Thursday's other match.
All our experts are picking the reigning premiers to get the four points, but they're split over who wins between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
There's also differing opinions for the Carlton-Geelong and Fremantle-Western Bulldogs games.
And WA reporter Nathan Schmook is the only tipster picking West Coast to defeat Gold Coast and win its third game in a row.
Check out all the R7 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Melbourne - 39 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 40
KANE CORNES
Melbourne - 41 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 38
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne - 27 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 3
Total: 37
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 28 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 37
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne - 31 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 37
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 22 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 36
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 18 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 35
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne - 35 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 3
Total: 35
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - 30 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 35
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 22 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
Fremantle
West Coast
Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 35
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 34 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 34
TOTALS
Richmond 0-11 Melbourne
Essendon 0-11 Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney 6-5 Brisbane
Port Adelaide 11-0 St Kilda
North Melbourne 0-11 Adelaide
Geelong 5-6 Carlton
Fremantle 6-5 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 10-1 West Coast
Hawthorn 0-11 Sydney