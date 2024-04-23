Our footy experts have made the call on round seven

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

COLLINGWOOD is expected to beat Essendon in the Anzac Day blockbuster, but there's less certainty about Thursday's other match.

All our experts are picking the reigning premiers to get the four points, but they're split over who wins between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane.

There's also differing opinions for the Carlton-Geelong and Fremantle-Western Bulldogs games.

And WA reporter Nathan Schmook is the only tipster picking West Coast to defeat Gold Coast and win its third game in a row.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Melbourne - 39 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 40

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - 41 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 38

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 27 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 3

Total: 37

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 28 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 37

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne - 31 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 37

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 22 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 36

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 18 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 35

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne - 35 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 3

Total: 35

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - 30 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 35

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 22 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

Fremantle

West Coast

Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 35

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 34 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 34

TOTALS

Richmond 0-11 Melbourne

Essendon 0-11 Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney 6-5 Brisbane

Port Adelaide 11-0 St Kilda

North Melbourne 0-11 Adelaide

Geelong 5-6 Carlton

Fremantle 6-5 Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast 10-1 West Coast

Hawthorn 0-11 Sydney