Check out the line-ups for Wednesday night's Anzac Day Eve clash between Richmond and Melbourne

Jacob Hopper, Ben Brown, Sam Naismith. Photos: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has welcomed back Jacob Hopper from injury and recalled ruckman Sam Naismith to help combat Melbourne captain Max Gawn on Anzac Day Eve.

Meanwhile, the Demons have dropped veteran Ben Brown but livewire forward Kozzy Pickett is back from suspension.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Hopper and Naismith are joined by former skipper Dylan Grimes in the Tigers' line-up, as well as young midfielder Sam Banks.

Jayden Short (calf) is out injured, while Kane McAuliffe, Tyler Sonsie and Jacob Koschitzke have all been dropped from the team that lost to West Coast in round five.

Learn More 05:13

Pickett is joined by mid/forward Bailey Laurie in the squad, as well as key defender Daniel Turner who will play just his fourth game of senior football and first for the season.

First-year forward Koltyn Tholstrup makes way for Pickett, while injured defender Christian Salem (hamstring) is also out of the side that lost to Brisbane.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Grimes, S.Naismith, J.Hopper, S.Banks

Out: T.Sonsie (omitted), K.McAuliffe (omitted), J.Short (calf), J.Koschitzke (omitted)

R5 sub: Tyler Sonsie

MELBOURNE

In: K.Pickett, B.Laurie, D.Turner

Out: K.Tholstrup (omitted), C.Salem (hamstring), B.Brown (omitted)

R5 sub: Taj Woewodin