Toby Greene and Jordan Boyd collide during GWS' clash with Carlton in round six, 2024. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Fish unpack another big night at the AFL Tribunal

- Why newly re-signed Cat Max Holmes is a footballer first, athlete second

- Taylor Walker was right about the Crows drawing the short straw

- Can the Tigers shock the Dees? Damo and Fish preview Anzac Day Eve

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.