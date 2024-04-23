Zach Tuohy and Max Holmes celebrate a goal during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG gun Max Holmes has turned his back on rival clubs to sign a four-year contract extension with the Cats.

As reported on AFL.com.au's Gettable last week, clubs with interest in Holmes had started to accept the speedster was set to stay with Geelong.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

And Holmes' extension with the Cats, until at least the end of 2028, was confirmed on Tuesday.

"Max has shown great progression since arriving at the club with his speed and running capacity some of his exciting attributes," Geelong general manager of football Andrew Mackie said.

"He has a great attitude and commitment to his development and we can't wait to see him continue to grow as a person and a player.

"He is a much-loved member both within our football program and by our members and supporters, so to have him running around in the hoops for the next four years is something we are all looking forward to."

Learn More 26:21

Holmes, 21, has been in great form for the unbeaten Cats to start 2024.

He is averaging a career-high 23.2 disposals and 5.8 marks so far this season.

Don't miss Gettable for all your latest trade, draft and contract news, every Wednesday on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.