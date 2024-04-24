ESSENDON has gone tall for its Anzac Day clash against Collingwood, while the Pies have recalled small forward Harvey Harrison for his first game since round 16 last year.
The Bombers have retained their frontline ruck duo of Todd Goldstein and Sam Draper while recalling key forward Peter Wright, with Elijah Tsatas the only omission from last week's win over Adelaide. Dylan Shiel and Matt Guelfi have again missed out.
Harrison, who played four games last year, comes into Collingwood's side in place of Reef McInnes, who has been dropped.
In Thursday's other game, Brent Daniels has been named for Greater Western Sydney against Brisbane after overcoming a knee injury, with 2022 draftee Darcy Jones to make his Giants debut in place of the suspended Toby Greene.
The Lions have welcomed back Darcy Fort for Oscar McInerney (concussion) as well as Conor McKenna, while Jarryd Lyons has been omitted.
The remainder of the round seven teams will be announced on Thursday night.
THURSDAY, APRIL 25
Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: P.Wright
Out: E.Tsatas (omitted)
R6 sub: Elijah Tsatas
COLLINGWOOD
In: H.Harrison
Out: R.McInnes (omitted)
R6 sub: Reef McInnes
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 7.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: D.Jones (debut)
Out: T.Greene (suspension)
R6 sub: James Peatling
BRISBANE
In: D.Fort, C.McKenna
Out: O.McInerney (concussion), J.Lyons (omitted)
R6 sub: Jarryd Lyons