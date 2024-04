The match review for Wednesday night's round seven game has been completed

Clayton Oliver is attended to by a trainer during round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S Marlion Pickett has escaped suspension but handed a massive fine for his strike on Melbourne's Clayton Oliver on Wednesday night.

Pickett has been charged with striking, his second offence, which has triggered a $6250 fine, which can be reduced to $3750 with an early plea.

It means he's free to play against Fremantle at the MCG next week.

There were no other charges from Wednesday night's Anzac Day Eve clash, which the Demons won by 43 points.