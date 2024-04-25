The teams are in for round seven's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Zac Williams, Cam Guthrie, Ryley Sanders. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG and Carlton both have both had good news ahead of Saturday's blockbuster at the MCG, with Cam Guthrie to play his first game in more than a year for the Cats, and Zac Williams and Jacob Weitering overcoming injuries to take their place for the Blues.

In other round seven selection news, top 10 draft pick Ryley Sanders has been dropped by the Western Bulldogs for its trip west to play Fremantle, while Port Adelaide has welcomed back veterans Charlie Dixon and Travis Boak.

Despite losing Tom Stewart to concussion, the unbeaten Cats have loaded up to face Michael Voss' men at the MCG, with Guthrie returning for his first senior game since April last year, while Zach Tuohy and Rhys Stanley have been recalled after a rest last week.

Carlton is unchanged from the team that upset Greater Western Sydney, with Williams (Achilles) and Weitering (quad) both named to play.

Port has also named Dylan Williams at the expense of omitted Ryan Burton for Friday night footy against a St Kilda team that is still missing key forward Max King (knee).

While regaining midfield ace Tom Liberatore from concussion, Luke Beveridge has made yet another big selection call, leaving out Sanders after he had the sub vest in the past two matches.

The Dockers have named pre-season recruit Patrick Voss to replace concussed Jye Amiss, while Heath Chapman and Michael Frederick return to add some pace.

George Wardlaw is back for North Melbourne after being rested, and he'll come up against an Adelaide team that has regained Matt Crouch from suspension.

In Sunday's games, No.1 draft pick Harley Reid will not face Gold Coast, with the Eagles managing the star midfielder, while Liam Ryan is back after proving his fitness from a hamstring injury with two games in the WAFL.

The Suns have also managed one of its draftees, with young ruckman Ethan Read to sit the game out.

Will Day and Mitch Lewis have been named in Hawthorn's 26-man squad to face Sydney, while Luke Parker has not been named in the Swans' side.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon, T.Boak, D.Williams

Out: R.Burton (omitted), I.Soldo (knee), J.McEntee (omitted)

R6 sub: Jed McEntee

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, A.Hastie

Out: D.Butler (hamstring), Z.Jones (omitted)

R6 sub: Dan Butler

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Hardeman, G.Wardlaw

Out: E.Ford (hip), T.Sellers (omitted)

R6 sub: Charlie Lazzaro

ADELAIDE

In: M.Crouch, E.Himmelberg, L.Pedlar

Out: B.Smith (back), L.Gollant (omitted), S.Berry (foot)

R6 sub: Lachie Sholl

Geelong v Carlton at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Z.Tuohy, R.Stanley, C.Guthrie

Out: T.Stewart (concussion), T.Conway (omitted), J.Clark (omitted)

R6 sub: Jhye Clark

CARLTON

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R6 sub: Jack Carroll

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Chapman, M.Frederick, P.Voss, C.Simpson

Out: J.Amiss (concussion), N.Erasmus (omitted), S.Sturt (omitted), E.Hughes (omitted)

R6 sub: Neil Erasmus

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Liberatore

Out: R.Sanders (omitted)

R6 sub: Ryley Sanders

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Gold Coast v West Coast at People First Stadium, 1pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins, A.Sexton, S.Day, D.Macpherson, N.Moyle

Out: E.Read (managed), B.Uwland (omitted)

R6 sub: David Swallow

WEST COAST

In: L.Ryan, A.Gaff, L.Edwards, H.Johnston, H.Edwards, J.Culley

Out: T.Barrass (suspension), N.Long (injured), H.Reid (managed)

R6 sub: Dom Sheed

Hawthorn v Sydney at the MCG, 4pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day, M.Lewis, M.Ramsden

Out: Nil

R6 sub: Henry Hustwaite

SYDNEY

In: P.Ladhams, J.Konstanty, A.Francis

Out: Nil

R6 sub: Braeden Campbell