Zach Merrett poses with the Anzac Day Medal during round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that Essendon's Zach Merrett has won the 2024 ANZAC Day Medal with 11 votes.

The following votes were allocated for the 2024 ANZAC Day Medal:

11 - Z.Merrett (3,3,3,2)

7 - A.McGrath (3,3,1)

6 - N.Daicos (2,2,1,1)

2 - K.Langford (1,1)

2 - N. Martin (2)

2 - D.Parish (2)

The final votes from the panel were as follows:

Dale Thomas (Channel Seven – Chairperson)

3. Zach Merrett

2. Nick Martin

1. Nick Daicos

Eddie Betts (Fox Footy)

3. Zach Merrett

2. Nick Daicos

1. Andrew McGrath

Sarah Black (AFL Media)

3. Zach Merrett

2. Darcy Parish

1. Kyle Langford

Cameron Ling (ABC Sport)

3. Andrew McGrath

2. Nick Daicos

1. Kyle Langford

Andrew Wu (The Age)

3. Andrew McGrath

2. Zach Merrett

1. Nick Daicos