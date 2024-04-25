The AFL advises that Essendon's Zach Merrett has won the 2024 ANZAC Day Medal with 11 votes.
The following votes were allocated for the 2024 ANZAC Day Medal:
11 - Z.Merrett (3,3,3,2)
7 - A.McGrath (3,3,1)
6 - N.Daicos (2,2,1,1)
2 - K.Langford (1,1)
2 - N. Martin (2)
2 - D.Parish (2)
The final votes from the panel were as follows:
Dale Thomas (Channel Seven – Chairperson)
3. Zach Merrett
2. Nick Martin
1. Nick Daicos
Eddie Betts (Fox Footy)
3. Zach Merrett
2. Nick Daicos
1. Andrew McGrath
Sarah Black (AFL Media)
3. Zach Merrett
2. Darcy Parish
1. Kyle Langford
Cameron Ling (ABC Sport)
3. Andrew McGrath
2. Nick Daicos
1. Kyle Langford
Andrew Wu (The Age)
3. Andrew McGrath
2. Zach Merrett
1. Nick Daicos