Cam Shepherd speaks to his Peel Thunder players against East Perth in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME WAFL premiership coach Cam Shepherd has again been re-appointed to lead WA against South Australia at Optus Stadium next month.

Shepherd will take charge for the third year running, and he brings with him a highly credentialled coaching staff.

Shepherd’s assistants in the State side have a wealth of experience and success to call on.

Producing a 156-game career with the Fremantle Dockers, Nick Suban won three premierships across three different WAFL clubs as a player.

Suban will be the side’s backs coach.

Two-time Subiaco premiership-winning coach Beau Wardman will take care of the midfield against South Australia, while East Perth coach Ross McQueen will have the responsibility of being the forwards coach.

McQueen enjoyed regular premiership glory as Claremont Colts coach.

Four-time WAFL premiership player Marc Webb is the side’s opposition analyst.

The current State 18s coach previously coached at the Fremantle Dockers, the Western Bulldogs and was a premiership coach with Claremont in 2012.

Rounding out WA’s assistant coaches is current West Coast Eagles WAFL coach Kyal Horsley, who assumes the role of bench coach.

A three-time premiership captain with Subiaco, Horsley also played with the Gold Coast Suns at AFL level.

Coach Cam Shepherd (front row, centre) and the WAFL state team in 2023. Picture: WAFL

Scott Baker, Executive Manager - Football Operations at the West Australian Football Commission, believes the group will give WA its best chance of success.

“We have never been as well-resourced from a coaching perspective with more than 15 premierships between them in the WAFL,” Baker said.

“Marc Webb and Cam Shepherd went over to Adelaide to watch the recent SANFL v VFL match to scout the South Australians who beat the Big V.”

Following the selectors initial squad meeting last Sunday, the final squad meeting will be held this Sunday, followed by the squad announcement on Monday, 29 April.

The group will also have its first training session on Monday.