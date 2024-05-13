Could coaches make some strategic calls with their trades this week?

Harry Sheezel handballs during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE SIMPLE philosophy for playing AFL Fantasy Classic is to buy low and sell high. Usually this is about the cash cows. Matt Roberts started at $245,000 and he's now valued at $600,000. It's time to go.

Actually, in the case of Roberts, a move a couple of weeks ago would've been better but with the current $355,000 increase, he's been a fantastic cash cow.

A lot of our rookies have reached their peak and, in some cases, they're going backwards. Giants pair Harvey Thomas and Aaron Cadman have done their jobs as money makers. They can be traded to the new crop of rookies coming through such as Collingwood's Joe Richards.

But thinking outside the square with this philosophy is something The Traders are considering on the latest episode of the AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Harry Sheezel has been incredible this season. He's averaging 115.3 for the year with a high of 159 against the Cats in round five and hit a peak price of $1.06m a fortnight ago. Scores of 89 and 71 has seen his value dip below the million-dollar mark.

Harry Sheezel in action during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The role off half-back appears to have changed. The second-year Roo is now running through the midfield and spending time up forward. This has not been great for Fantasy scoring.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie debate whether the selling high on Sheezel is a play heading into round 10.

In this episode …

2:00 - Scoring over 2200 for those in the top couple of thousand was a must.

4:40 - Jack Steele had no knee strapping and his score was big!

6:30 - Calvin brought in Jack Sinclair for a poor score.

10:15 - Jimmy's tale of woe from fifth to 120th overall in a week.

11:30 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

17:00 - Ryley Sanders had a huge day in the VFL.

20:00 - Cal's Scale of Hardness is discussed.

25:20 - Is there a world we trade Harry Sheezel out?

29:50 - Do you take Clayton Oliver or Christian Petracca?

36:00 - Any Rowan Marshall traders need to look away.

41:30 - Which rookies need to go and who comes in?

44:20 - Half-back tags are an issue.

46:30 - Roy is trading out Harley Reid.

53:00 - Calvin ranks the weasels.

55:50 - Matt Roberts to Zak Butters or Clayton Oliver and cash?

59:30 - Is James Harmes an option?

