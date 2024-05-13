The Crows will be without Josh Worrell for an extended period

KUWARNA has been dealt a fresh injury blow with defender Josh Worrell to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on a fractured forearm.

Worrell, 23, suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Crows' draw with Brisbane on Sunday.

The Crows said the defender would miss 8-12 weeks.

"We're all very disappointed for Josh because he was playing some fantastic footy," Kuwarna high performance manager Darren Burgess said.

"Unfortunately the nature of the injury has required surgery and that will mean he will be sidelined for the next two to three months while allowing it to fully recover.

"Josh has worked really hard to become a regular and important part of the team and I expect him to carry the same attitude into his rehab and we look forward to him returning."

The Crows are already without the likes of Riley Thilthorpe (knee), Nick Murray (knee), Wayne Milera (knee) and Luke Pedlar (shoulder).

Their draw with the Lions left them in 12th on the ladder, eight points behind eighth-placed Collingwood, ahead of facing the Magpies on Saturday.