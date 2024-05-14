Sam Draper will be sidelined until after the Bombers' mid-season bye

Sam Draper during an Essendon training session at The Hangar, April 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON ruckman Sam Draper will be sidelined for up to two months after undergoing a knee arthroscopy on Tuesday.

Draper last played on Anzac Day and the Bombers have ruled the 25-year-old out for 6-8 weeks.

Essendon recruit Todd Goldstein, 35, has played every game this season and the veteran is set to be needed to shoulder the ruck load moving forward.

"Sam is an important player for us, both for our structure and for the energy he provides to the team, so we wanted to get on top of this issue as quickly as possible," Essendon's general manager of AFL Daniel McPherson said.

"After a couple of days of recovery post-operation, he will undertake a rehab program which we expect will have him available to return to play just after our mid-season bye."

The Bombers are flying in third on the ladder with a 6-2-1 record ahead of facing Goldstein's former club, North Melbourne, on Sunday.

Essendon also has Nick Bryan and Vigo Visentini in the VFL should it want to play a ruckman alongside Goldstein.