Jy Simpkin is confident the Roos will turn their form around

North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin poses for a photo during a Sir Doug Nicholls Round media opportunity on May 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin is adamant the tide will turn for the winless cellar dwellers as he attempts to get his own form up and running.

The Kangaroos are rooted to the bottom of the ladder and have lost their nine games by an average of nearly 53 points.

"It's obviously going not the way we planned," Simpkin said.

"But I think the strength of the group is the united piece.

"We're all sticking together – coaches, players, we're all on the same page. We know where we want to get to.

"Each week we're finding different things out about ourselves, and we've just got to keep fixing little cogs in our gameplan to suit us, but it'll come.

"We're working our backsides off every single day ... we're such a united group, and we're all in it together.

"So it will come. It's just going to take time."

Simpkin hailed the growth of Colby McKercher, George Wardlaw and Charlie Comben.

As an individual, Simpkin has struggled to get going this year.

His concussion suffered in a brutal high bump from Jimmy Webster in pre-season – that earned the Euro-Yroke defender a seven-match ban – put him on the back foot early.

Simpkin was rested from last week's defeat to Gold Coast with a tight quad but expects to face Essendon on Sunday.

"I'm doing OK," Simpkin said at the launch of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"It's obviously been a frustrating year, personally, as well. My form hasn't been the greatest but we're all working together as a team, as an individual.

"There are not many of us who are actually in great form."

Jy Simpkin is tackled by Rowan Marshall during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne on May 04, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Simpkin has averaged just 15.7 disposals, clearly his lowest over the past five years, as he spends more time up forward under Alastair Clarkson.

"Me and 'Clarko' talk very closely each week about the balance of finding the midfield and half-forward role," he said.

"At the moment we're just trying to find that balance for the team and what works best.

"So I'll do whatever I have to do for the team. If that's up forward then that's where I'll be in, if that's in the midfield then that's also where I'll be.

"I'm a team-first player and as captain of this football team, I want what's best for the team. So, if he thinks that's me being up forward, then that's where it is."

Football boss Todd Viney confirmed on RSN radio on Tuesday morning the Kangaroos will not request a priority draft pick this year.