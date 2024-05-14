The Giants will be without two important players for six weeks

Josh Kelly in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has been dealt a double injury blow with Josh Kelly and Lachie Ash set to miss six weeks with calf injuries.

Kelly and Ash played out the Giants' loss to Essendon on Saturday but reported soreness, with scans on Monday confirming the extent of their setbacks.

The duo's injuries are a massive blow for the Giants, who have fallen to a 6-3 win-loss record after losing three of their past four games.

"It's disappointing news for both Josh and Lachie," the Giants' head of medical James Rahme said.

"They played out the game on the weekend with their calf issues only becoming apparent in the days following.

"They're both the ultimate professionals and will attack their rehab to return after the bye."

An All-Australian in 2017, Kelly has enjoyed a fine 2024 season, averaging 25 disposals, 4.7 marks, 4.1 tackles and 1.2 goals.

Ash is averaging 19.7 touches and 3.9 rebound 50s.

The Giants face the Western Bulldogs (4-5) at Engie Stadium on Saturday.