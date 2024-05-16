Collingwood will welcome back Jordan De Goey this week, but Tom Mitchell remains sidelined

Jordan De Goey is seen during a Collingwood training session on May 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey has been cleared to return against Kuwarna on Saturday, but Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell has been ruled out again.

After missing the past fortnight due to a groin issue, De Goey completed a full session with the main group on Thursday morning to confirm his spot this weekend.

Mitchell started the session with the main group but left the track early due to plantar fasciitis and will miss a third game after not featuring in the strong wins over Carlton and Waalitj Marawar.

Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell run laps during Collingwood's training session on May 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

“Jordy got through training well, he’s got a spring in his step, so he will be available,” McRae told reporters at the AIA Centre.

“Tom won’t play. That foot issue is still hanging around, so he won’t play.”

Collingwood has been hit hard by injuries across the past month, losing Jeremy Howe (groin) and Jack Bytel (concussion) in the 66-point win over the Eagles on Mother’s Day.

Jamie Elliott (vascular) won’t be available until June after missing last weekend, while Beau McCreery (concussion) and Brody Mihocek (hamstring) are both at least another week away from returning.

After suffering an ankle injury against the Eagles, Harvey Harrison trained on Thursday and is set to be available for selection, along with Lachie Schultz, who has served his one-game suspension.

McRae said the Magpies will put some work into in-form Kuwarna pair Izak Rankine and Jordan Dawson at the MCG.

Lachie Schultz in action during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rankine is the highest-rated general forward in the AFL, according to Champion Data, while Dawson has established himself as an elite midfielder across the past 18 months, earning All-Australian selection and his first Malcolm Blight Medal in 2023.

“It is difficult (to stop him), he is one of those Nick Daicos types that can really express themselves in the game. [He is] so powerful, elite finisher. We need to get to work on him,” McRae said.

“There are a few others… Dawson is an incredible player, goes where they need him and is just such an influential player, too.”

The 80-year-old Collingwood supporter, Jessie Hatch, who was knocked over by a man on an e-scooter after the round eight win over Carlton was invited to the club on Thursday after recovering from a spinal injury, which led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man.

McRae has previously been in contact with the elderly Collingwood supporter and said it was important to support not only those directly inside the club, but the Magpie supporters on the outside.

Craig McRae during Collingwood's game against Hawthorn in Gather Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

“It goes behind the boundary line,” he said.

“There are other parts of the business and the game we want to win on as well; we want to win at all levels with the way we look after our supporter base; we want to support all parts of what we do.

“We get to express ourselves on matchday. But we will come and go, the supporters will be here for a long time. A big part of our culture is to bring our fans along for the ride. This is a small part of it.”