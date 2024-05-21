Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Elliot Himmelberg
|Cheekbone
|TBC
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|Test
|Izak Rankine
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|8-12 weeks
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Rankine suffered a standard hamstring strain against the Magpies and will miss three weeks, with the star now recovering in the pool before returning to running later this week. Himmelberg has undergone surgery for a fractured cheekbone and will be unavailable this week. Pedlar has completed all the contact training required and needs to tick one box at main training on Thursday to become available. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Eric Hipwood
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|1 week
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Zac Bailey (ankle) has been cleared and is available for selection, while Starcevich is expected to return following the Lions' round 12 bye. He jogged laps at training on Tuesday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Durdin
|Concussion
|Test
|Lachie Fogarty
|Wrist
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|TBC
|Jesse Motlop
|Hamstring
|Test
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|7-11 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Finger
|TBC
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Weitering
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Pittonet this week, the latest in a long line of injury worries for the club. Weitering is 50/50 as he battles a corkie. Fogarty, Motlop and Saad will join him in facing fitness tests later in the week to determine their availability. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|1 week
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jordan De Goey
|Abdomen
|TBC
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|TBC
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Will Hoskin-Elliott
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jeremy Howe
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Concussion
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|2-5 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|8+ weeks
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood has a mounting injury list that has worsened since the weekend with De Goey now ruled out of the trip to face Walyalup due to an abdominal strain, just a week after returning from a groin injury. Hoskin-Elliott and McInnes are both ruled out, while Mitchell won't return before King's Birthday at the earliest. Craig McRae could regain Mihocek and McCreery for Friday night's game against the Dockers. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Sam Durham
|Ankle
|Test
|Xavier Duursma
|Quad
|5 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Jones
|Suspension
|Round 12
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers have some fresh concerns with Parish sidelined until after their round 14 bye, while they are confident Durham will face the Tigers as scans on the midfielder's ankle showed no structural damage. Jones will miss this week through suspension. Important defender Jordan Ridley made his return in the VFL last week. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Calf
|Test
|Michael Frederick
|Concussion
|1 week
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|TBC
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Ruckman Darcy will again need to get through main training and pass a fitness test to be available this week as the Dockers take a cautious approach with the big man. Frederick has pulled up well from a big hit against the Saints and will only miss one week in concussion protocols. A timeline for O'Driscoll's return is yet to be decided. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Concussion
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|1-3 week
|Sam De Koning
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|2 weeks
|Joe Furphy
|Ankle
|1 week
|Oli Wiltshire
|Thumb
|2 week
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Cameron is on track to face his old side GWS on Saturday but still needs to tick all the boxes after his concussion in round nine. De Koning could also return this weekend after pulling out late ahead of last week's loss to Gold Coast. Skipper Dangerfield is still at least a week away but returned to the main group at training this week. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oskar Faulkhead
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Good news for Rosas jnr who is two weeks ahead of his original schedule. He travelled with the team to his hometown of Darwin and impressed with his strong training. Weller is now also firming as a crucial addition late in the season. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Concussion
|Test
|Lachie Ash
|Calf
|5 weeks
|Callum Brown
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|12-16 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|5 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|Indefinite
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
It's been another brutal week for the Giants on the injury front. Buckley will miss at least the next fortnight, Jones could be sidelined for two months, while Fahey suffered a Lisfranc injury and is likely to miss up to four months. Ash, Cumming and Kelly are still out, but Aleer should pass through the AFL's concussion protocols. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Henry Hustwaite
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|TBC
|Will McCabe
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Hand
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|James Sicily
|Shoulder/ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Sicily could be available for Sunday's game against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, but the skipper will need to prove his shoulder is ready after missing two games following a dislocation. Chad Wingard has played three games at VFL level and is on the cusp of being considered for AFL selection. Lewis is still sidelined with a knee cartilage injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Ankle
|Test
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Jake Lever
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Schache
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jacob van Rooyen
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Lever has undergone surgery to address a knee issue he has been managing throughout the season and will spend an extended period on the sidelines. The Demons originally planned for the key defender to go under the knife over the bye period, but after sustaining a head knock against the Eagles and subsequently entering concussion protocols, the club opted to bring forward the surgery and hopes to have him back post-bye. Bowey rolled his ankle in Sunday's match and has suffered ligament damage, but the Demons remain hopeful the small defender will recover in time to face the Saints. van Rooyen (concussion) will need to pass some final markers to be cleared from concussion protocols. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Ankle
|TBC
|Miller Bergman
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Kallan Dawson
|Ankle
|Test
|Brayden George
|Shoulder
|Test
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Colby McKercher
|Foot
|TBC
|Jy Simpkin
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
As of Tuesday evening, the Kangas were still working through how long McKercher would miss. Simpkin is likely to face a fitness test later this week to determine his availability. Archer and Bergman are both likely facing stints on the sidelines, but Dawson is closing on a return. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Charlson
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|3-5 weeks
|Tom McCallum
|Hip flexor
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Collarbone
|6 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Hard luck for Sinn who had just forced his way into the senior team with his late injury against Hawthorn. Connor Rozee (hamstring), Lachie Jones (hamstring), Quinton Narkle (foot) and Trent McKenzie (quad) have all been cleared to play this weekend though. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Liam Baker
|Soreness
|Test
|Sam Banks
|Concussion
|Test
|Jacob Bauer
|Quad
|Test
|Seth Campbell
|Knee
|Test
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|TBC
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Concussion
|1 week
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Wrist
|2-3 weeks
|James Trezise
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Safe to say it's not ideal, but hopefully the injury list halves over the next fortnight, with a host of players sitting in the recovery range of test to two weeks. The club has said Baker, Trezise, Banks, Campbell and possibly Bauer should be available this week. Grimes is yet to complete a full training session since his back issue flared, and will not be given a timeline until he can get through unscathed. Lynch is tracking well and aiming for a return before the Tigers' bye in round 15. Graham is back training at the level he was when he re-hurt his hamstring against the Western Bulldogs, so the club will hold him back another week. Hopper is more likely to return to face Adelaide than Geelong the week prior. Mykelti Lefau was subbed with a jaw issue and subsequently cleared of a fracture. The club said on Sunday he would be monitored through this week, but he hasn't made the injury list – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Arie Schoenmaker
|Concussion
|Test
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Dan Butler is available again after recovering from the hamstring he suffered against the Western Bulldogs in round six. Schoenmaker could be available after missing the past fortnight with concussion. Van Es has been placed on the inactive list due to a long-term ankle injury, following his third bout of surgery. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|4-5 weeks
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|1 week
|Robbie Fox
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Peter Ladhams
|Concussion
|1 week
|Lachlan McAndrew
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|1 week
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|4-5 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|TBC
|Sam Reid
|Foot
|TBC
|Corey Warner
|Ankle
|1 week
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
McCartin will miss again as he recovers from the concussion he suffered against the Giants. With the Swans to have the bye in round 12, the key back should return to face Geelong on June 9, which is more than five weeks after the Giants game. Fox will miss around three weeks with an AC joint injury suffered against the Blues, a prognosis that is better than first thought. Mills is increasing his running volume as he gets closer to a return to full fitness, while Parker's suspension means his long wait for a senior game in 2024 will continue. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Harry Barnett
|Shin
|1-2 week
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Petruccelle
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Yeo has been able to train and is pain-free after missing with a groin issue, with a fitness test now looming for the midfield star. Ruckman Matt Flynn meanwhile comes off the injury list and will play match minutes this week after recovering from a tendon injury where the hamstring meets the knee. Petruccelle will need at least one more week to recover from a low-grade syndesmosis injury. Allen is building his training loads and will join some drills later this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|3+ months
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|2-3 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: May 21, 2024
Early prognosis
Johannisen won't be available until after the Western Bulldogs' mid-season bye in round 15 after straining his hamstring at training last week. Gardner ruptured a ligament in his wrist and will be sidelined for at least three months. Liberatore could return within a few weeks after being given the green light to return from concussion after extensive testing this month. – Josh Gabelich