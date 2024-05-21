Jacob Weitering receives medical attention during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elliot Himmelberg Cheekbone TBC
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Nick Murray Knee 1-2 weeks
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder Test
Izak Rankine Hamstring 3 weeks
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 5-7 weeks
Josh Worrell Arm 8-12 weeks
Early prognosis

Rankine suffered a standard hamstring strain against the Magpies and will miss three weeks, with the star now recovering in the pool before returning to running later this week. Himmelberg has undergone surgery for a fractured cheekbone and will be unavailable this week. Pedlar has completed all the contact training required and needs to tick one box at main training on Thursday to become available. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee 6-7 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Eric Hipwood Suspension Round 13
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Knee 1 week
Brandon Starcevich Calf 2-3 weeks
Early prognosis

Zac Bailey (ankle) has been cleared and is available for selection, while Starcevich is expected to return following the Lions' round 12 bye. He jogged laps at training on Tuesday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin 2-3 weeks
Adam Cerra Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Matt Cottrell Foot 3-4 weeks
David Cuningham Calf 2-3 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Sam Durdin Concussion Test
Lachie Fogarty Wrist Test
Jack Martin Calf TBC
Jesse Motlop Hamstring Test
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 7-11 weeks
Marc Pittonet Finger TBC
Adam Saad Hamstring Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Jacob Weitering Quad Test
Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Pittonet this week, the latest in a long line of injury worries for the club. Weitering is 50/50 as he battles a corkie. Fogarty, Motlop and Saad will join him in facing fitness tests later in the week to determine their availability.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Jack Bytel Concussion 1 week
Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC
Jordan De Goey  Abdomen TBC
Jamie Elliott Vascular TBC
Josh Eyre Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Will Hoskin-Elliott Hamstring 2 weeks
Jeremy Howe Groin 1-2 weeks
Beau McCreery Concussion Test
Reef McInnes Concussion 1-2 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Brody Mihocek Hamstring Test
Tom Mitchell Foot 2-5 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe 8+ weeks
Early prognosis

Collingwood has a mounting injury list that has worsened since the weekend with De Goey now ruled out of the trip to face Walyalup due to an abdominal strain, just a week after returning from a groin injury. Hoskin-Elliott and McInnes are both ruled out, while Mitchell won't return before King's Birthday at the earliest. Craig McRae could regain Mihocek and McCreery for Friday night's game against the Dockers.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 4 weeks
Sam Draper Knee 6-7 weeks
Sam Durham Ankle Test
Xavier Duursma Quad 5 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Harry Jones Suspension Round 12
Darcy Parish Calf 3 weeks
Will Setterfield Knee 2 weeks
Early prognosis

The Bombers have some fresh concerns with Parish sidelined until after their round 14 bye, while they are confident Durham will face the Tigers as scans on the midfielder's ankle showed no structural damage. Jones will miss this week through suspension. Important defender Jordan Ridley made his return in the VFL last week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Sean Darcy Calf Test
Michael Frederick Concussion 1 week
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 10-12 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC
Ethan Stanley Ankle 3 weeks
Early prognosis

Ruckman Darcy will again need to get through main training and pass a fitness test to be available this week as the Dockers take a cautious approach with the big man. Frederick has pulled up well from a big hit against the Saints and will only miss one week in concussion protocols. A timeline for O'Driscoll's return is yet to be decided. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jeremy Cameron Concussion TBC
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 1-3 week
Sam De Koning Hamstring Test
Mitch Edwards Back 2 weeks
Joe Furphy Ankle 1 week
Oli Wiltshire Thumb 2 week
Early prognosis

Cameron is on track to face his old side GWS on Saturday but still needs to tick all the boxes after his concussion in round nine. De Koning could also return this weekend after pulling out late ahead of last week's loss to Gold Coast. Skipper Dangerfield is still at least a week away but returned to the main group at training this week. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 4 weeks
Wil Powell Suspension Round 15
Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 1 week
Lachie Weller Knee 8 weeks
Early prognosis

Good news for Rosas jnr who is two weeks ahead of his original schedule. He travelled with the team to his hometown of Darwin and impressed with his strong training. Weller is now also firming as a crucial addition late in the season. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Leek Aleer Concussion Test
Lachie Ash Calf 5 weeks
Callum Brown Suspension Round 13
Jack Buckley Calf 2-3 weeks
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 3 weeks
Josh Fahey Foot 12-16 weeks
Darcy Jones Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Josh Kelly Calf 5 weeks
Adam Kennedy Hamstring Indefinite
James Leake Quad Indefinite
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring 2 weeks
Nathan Wardius Shin Indefinite
Early prognosis

It's been another brutal week for the Giants on the injury front. Buckley will miss at least the next fortnight, Jones could be sidelined for two months, while Fahey suffered a Lisfranc injury and is likely to miss up to four months. Ash, Cumming and Kelly are still out, but Aleer should pass through the AFL's concussion protocols. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Henry Hustwaite Concussion Test
Mitch Lewis Knee TBC
Will McCabe Back 3-5 weeks
Ned Reeves Hand Test
Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 1-2 weeks
James Sicily Shoulder/ankle Test
Early prognosis

Sicily could be available for Sunday's game against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, but the skipper will need to prove his shoulder is ready after missing two games following a dislocation. Chad Wingard has played three games at VFL level and is on the cusp of being considered for AFL selection. Lewis is still sidelined with a knee cartilage injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Ankle Test
Marty Hore Calf 3-5 weeks
Jake Lever Knee 4-6 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 4-6 weeks
Josh Schache Foot 4-6 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-3 weeks
Daniel Turner Calf 2-3 weeks
Jacob van Rooyen Concussion Test
Early prognosis

Lever has undergone surgery to address a knee issue he has been managing throughout the season and will spend an extended period on the sidelines. The Demons originally planned for the key defender to go under the knife over the bye period, but after sustaining a head knock against the Eagles and subsequently entering concussion protocols, the club opted to bring forward the surgery and hopes to have him back post-bye. Bowey rolled his ankle in Sunday's match and has suffered ligament damage, but the Demons remain hopeful the small defender will recover in time to face the Saints. van Rooyen (concussion) will need to pass some final markers to be cleared from concussion protocols. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Ankle TBC
Miller Bergman Hamstring TBC
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Kallan Dawson Ankle Test
Brayden George  Shoulder Test
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Knee 5-6 weeks
Colby McKercher Foot TBC
Jy Simpkin Quad Test
Early prognosis

As of Tuesday evening, the Kangas were still working through how long McKercher would miss. Simpkin is likely to face a fitness test later this week to determine his availability. Archer and Bergman are both likely facing stints on the sidelines, but Dawson is closing on a return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Charlson Knee 4-6 weeks
Hugh Jackson Hip 3-5 weeks
Tom McCallum Hip flexor Test
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Josh Sinn Collarbone 6 weeks
Ivan Soldo  Knee 1-2 weeks
Early prognosis

Hard luck for Sinn who had just forced his way into the senior team with his late injury against Hawthorn. Connor Rozee (hamstring), Lachie Jones (hamstring), Quinton Narkle (foot) and Trent McKenzie (quad) have all been cleared to play this weekend though. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Liam Baker Soreness Test
Sam Banks Concussion Test
Jacob Bauer Quad Test
Seth Campbell Knee Test
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Hamstring 1 week
Dylan Grimes Back TBC
Jacob Hopper Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Tom Lynch Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Rhyan Mansell Concussion 1 week
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 8-10 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks
Tim Taranto Wrist 2-3 weeks
James Trezise Concussion Test
Early prognosis

Safe to say it's not ideal, but hopefully the injury list halves over the next fortnight, with a host of players sitting in the recovery range of test to two weeks. The club has said Baker, Trezise, Banks, Campbell and possibly Bauer should be available this week. Grimes is yet to complete a full training session since his back issue flared, and will not be given a timeline until he can get through unscathed. Lynch is tracking well and aiming for a return before the Tigers' bye in round 15. Graham is back training at the level he was when he re-hurt his hamstring against the Western Bulldogs, so the club will hold him back another week. Hopper is more likely to return to face Adelaide than Geelong the week prior. Mykelti Lefau was subbed with a jaw issue and subsequently cleared of a fracture. The club said on Sunday he would be monitored through this week, but he hasn't made the injury list – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Arie Schoenmaker Concussion Test
James Van Es Ankle Season
Early prognosis

Dan Butler is available again after recovering from the hamstring he suffered against the Western Bulldogs in round six. Schoenmaker could be available after missing the past fortnight with concussion. Van Es has been placed on the inactive list due to a long-term ankle injury, following his third bout of surgery. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 4-5 weeks
Will Edwards Leg 1 week
Robbie Fox Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Peter Ladhams Concussion 1 week
Lachlan McAndrew Concussion Test
Tom McCartin Concussion 1 week
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 4-5 weeks
Luke Parker Suspension TBC
Sam Reid Foot TBC
Corey Warner Ankle 1 week
Early prognosis

McCartin will miss again as he recovers from the concussion he suffered against the Giants. With the Swans to have the bye in round 12, the key back should return to face Geelong on June 9, which is more than five weeks after the Giants game. Fox will miss around three weeks with an AC joint injury suffered against the Blues, a prognosis that is better than first thought. Mills is increasing his running volume as he gets closer to a return to full fitness, while Parker's suspension means his long wait for a senior game in 2024 will continue. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 3 weeks
Harry Barnett Shin 1-2 week
Rhett Bazzo Groin 4-5 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye
Callum Jamieson Hamstring 1 week
Noah Long Knee Season
Jack Petruccelle Ankle 1-2 weeks
Elliot Yeo Groin Test
Early prognosis

Yeo has been able to train and is pain-free after missing with a groin issue, with a fitness test now looming for the midfield star. Ruckman Matt Flynn meanwhile comes off the injury list and will play match minutes this week after recovering from a tendon injury where the hamstring meets the knee. Petruccelle will need at least one more week to recover from a low-grade syndesmosis injury. Allen is building his training loads and will join some drills later this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 3-5 weeks
Ryan Gardner Wrist 3+ months
Jason Johannisen Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Tom Liberatore Concussion 2-3 weeks
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Cody Weightman  Elbow 5-6 weeks
Early prognosis

Johannisen won't be available until after the Western Bulldogs' mid-season bye in round 15 after straining his hamstring at training last week. Gardner ruptured a ligament in his wrist and will be sidelined for at least three months. Liberatore could return within a few weeks after being given the green light to return from concussion after extensive testing this month.  Josh Gabelich