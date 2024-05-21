Jacob Weitering receives medical attention during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elliot Himmelberg Cheekbone TBC Wayne Milera Knee Season Nick Murray Knee 1-2 weeks Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder Test Izak Rankine Hamstring 3 weeks Riley Thilthorpe Knee 5-7 weeks Josh Worrell Arm 8-12 weeks Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Rankine suffered a standard hamstring strain against the Magpies and will miss three weeks, with the star now recovering in the pool before returning to running later this week. Himmelberg has undergone surgery for a fractured cheekbone and will be unavailable this week. Pedlar has completed all the contact training required and needs to tick one box at main training on Thursday to become available. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee 6-7 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Eric Hipwood Suspension Round 13 Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Knee 1 week Brandon Starcevich Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Zac Bailey (ankle) has been cleared and is available for selection, while Starcevich is expected to return following the Lions' round 12 bye. He jogged laps at training on Tuesday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin 2-3 weeks Adam Cerra Hamstring 2-3 weeks Matt Cottrell Foot 3-4 weeks David Cuningham Calf 2-3 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Sam Durdin Concussion Test Lachie Fogarty Wrist Test Jack Martin Calf TBC Jesse Motlop Hamstring Test Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 7-11 weeks Marc Pittonet Finger TBC Adam Saad Hamstring Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Jacob Weitering Quad Test Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Pittonet this week, the latest in a long line of injury worries for the club. Weitering is 50/50 as he battles a corkie. Fogarty, Motlop and Saad will join him in facing fitness tests later in the week to determine their availability. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Jack Bytel Concussion 1 week Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC Jordan De Goey Abdomen TBC Jamie Elliott Vascular TBC Josh Eyre Hamstring 3-4 weeks Will Hoskin-Elliott Hamstring 2 weeks Jeremy Howe Groin 1-2 weeks Beau McCreery Concussion Test Reef McInnes Concussion 1-2 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring Test Tom Mitchell Foot 2-5 weeks Oscar Steene Toe 8+ weeks Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood has a mounting injury list that has worsened since the weekend with De Goey now ruled out of the trip to face Walyalup due to an abdominal strain, just a week after returning from a groin injury. Hoskin-Elliott and McInnes are both ruled out, while Mitchell won't return before King's Birthday at the earliest. Craig McRae could regain Mihocek and McCreery for Friday night's game against the Dockers. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 4 weeks Sam Draper Knee 6-7 weeks Sam Durham Ankle Test Xavier Duursma Quad 5 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Harry Jones Suspension Round 12 Darcy Parish Calf 3 weeks Will Setterfield Knee 2 weeks Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers have some fresh concerns with Parish sidelined until after their round 14 bye, while they are confident Durham will face the Tigers as scans on the midfielder's ankle showed no structural damage. Jones will miss this week through suspension. Important defender Jordan Ridley made his return in the VFL last week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 3-4 weeks Sean Darcy Calf Test Michael Frederick Concussion 1 week Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 10-12 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC Ethan Stanley Ankle 3 weeks Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Ruckman Darcy will again need to get through main training and pass a fitness test to be available this week as the Dockers take a cautious approach with the big man. Frederick has pulled up well from a big hit against the Saints and will only miss one week in concussion protocols. A timeline for O'Driscoll's return is yet to be decided. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Concussion TBC Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 1-3 week Sam De Koning Hamstring Test Mitch Edwards Back 2 weeks Joe Furphy Ankle 1 week Oli Wiltshire Thumb 2 week Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Cameron is on track to face his old side GWS on Saturday but still needs to tick all the boxes after his concussion in round nine. De Koning could also return this weekend after pulling out late ahead of last week's loss to Gold Coast. Skipper Dangerfield is still at least a week away but returned to the main group at training this week. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 4 weeks Wil Powell Suspension Round 15 Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 1 week Lachie Weller Knee 8 weeks Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Good news for Rosas jnr who is two weeks ahead of his original schedule. He travelled with the team to his hometown of Darwin and impressed with his strong training. Weller is now also firming as a crucial addition late in the season. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Concussion Test Lachie Ash Calf 5 weeks Callum Brown Suspension Round 13 Jack Buckley Calf 2-3 weeks Isaac Cumming Hamstring 3 weeks Josh Fahey Foot 12-16 weeks Darcy Jones Hamstring 6-8 weeks Josh Kelly Calf 5 weeks Adam Kennedy Hamstring Indefinite James Leake Quad Indefinite Braydon Preuss Hamstring 2 weeks Nathan Wardius Shin Indefinite Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

It's been another brutal week for the Giants on the injury front. Buckley will miss at least the next fortnight, Jones could be sidelined for two months, while Fahey suffered a Lisfranc injury and is likely to miss up to four months. Ash, Cumming and Kelly are still out, but Aleer should pass through the AFL's concussion protocols. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Henry Hustwaite Concussion Test Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Will McCabe Back 3-5 weeks Ned Reeves Hand Test Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 1-2 weeks James Sicily Shoulder/ankle Test Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Sicily could be available for Sunday's game against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, but the skipper will need to prove his shoulder is ready after missing two games following a dislocation. Chad Wingard has played three games at VFL level and is on the cusp of being considered for AFL selection. Lewis is still sidelined with a knee cartilage injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Ankle Test Marty Hore Calf 3-5 weeks Jake Lever Knee 4-6 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 4-6 weeks Josh Schache Foot 4-6 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-3 weeks Daniel Turner Calf 2-3 weeks Jacob van Rooyen Concussion Test Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Lever has undergone surgery to address a knee issue he has been managing throughout the season and will spend an extended period on the sidelines. The Demons originally planned for the key defender to go under the knife over the bye period, but after sustaining a head knock against the Eagles and subsequently entering concussion protocols, the club opted to bring forward the surgery and hopes to have him back post-bye. Bowey rolled his ankle in Sunday's match and has suffered ligament damage, but the Demons remain hopeful the small defender will recover in time to face the Saints. van Rooyen (concussion) will need to pass some final markers to be cleared from concussion protocols. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Ankle TBC Miller Bergman Hamstring TBC Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Kallan Dawson Ankle Test Brayden George Shoulder Test Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Knee 5-6 weeks Colby McKercher Foot TBC Jy Simpkin Quad Test Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

As of Tuesday evening, the Kangas were still working through how long McKercher would miss. Simpkin is likely to face a fitness test later this week to determine his availability. Archer and Bergman are both likely facing stints on the sidelines, but Dawson is closing on a return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Charlson Knee 4-6 weeks Hugh Jackson Hip 3-5 weeks Tom McCallum Hip flexor Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Josh Sinn Collarbone 6 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Hard luck for Sinn who had just forced his way into the senior team with his late injury against Hawthorn. Connor Rozee (hamstring), Lachie Jones (hamstring), Quinton Narkle (foot) and Trent McKenzie (quad) have all been cleared to play this weekend though. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Liam Baker Soreness Test Sam Banks Concussion Test Jacob Bauer Quad Test Seth Campbell Knee Test Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Hamstring 1 week Dylan Grimes Back TBC Jacob Hopper Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 3-4 weeks Rhyan Mansell Concussion 1 week Sam Naismith ACL Season Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 8-10 weeks Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks Tim Taranto Wrist 2-3 weeks James Trezise Concussion Test Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Safe to say it's not ideal, but hopefully the injury list halves over the next fortnight, with a host of players sitting in the recovery range of test to two weeks. The club has said Baker, Trezise, Banks, Campbell and possibly Bauer should be available this week. Grimes is yet to complete a full training session since his back issue flared, and will not be given a timeline until he can get through unscathed. Lynch is tracking well and aiming for a return before the Tigers' bye in round 15. Graham is back training at the level he was when he re-hurt his hamstring against the Western Bulldogs, so the club will hold him back another week. Hopper is more likely to return to face Adelaide than Geelong the week prior. Mykelti Lefau was subbed with a jaw issue and subsequently cleared of a fracture. The club said on Sunday he would be monitored through this week, but he hasn't made the injury list – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Arie Schoenmaker Concussion Test James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Dan Butler is available again after recovering from the hamstring he suffered against the Western Bulldogs in round six. Schoenmaker could be available after missing the past fortnight with concussion. Van Es has been placed on the inactive list due to a long-term ankle injury, following his third bout of surgery. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 4-5 weeks Will Edwards Leg 1 week Robbie Fox Shoulder 2-3 weeks Peter Ladhams Concussion 1 week Lachlan McAndrew Concussion Test Tom McCartin Concussion 1 week Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 4-5 weeks Luke Parker Suspension TBC Sam Reid Foot TBC Corey Warner Ankle 1 week Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

McCartin will miss again as he recovers from the concussion he suffered against the Giants. With the Swans to have the bye in round 12, the key back should return to face Geelong on June 9, which is more than five weeks after the Giants game. Fox will miss around three weeks with an AC joint injury suffered against the Blues, a prognosis that is better than first thought. Mills is increasing his running volume as he gets closer to a return to full fitness, while Parker's suspension means his long wait for a senior game in 2024 will continue. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 3 weeks Harry Barnett Shin 1-2 week Rhett Bazzo Groin 4-5 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye Callum Jamieson Hamstring 1 week Noah Long Knee Season Jack Petruccelle Ankle 1-2 weeks Elliot Yeo Groin Test Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Yeo has been able to train and is pain-free after missing with a groin issue, with a fitness test now looming for the midfield star. Ruckman Matt Flynn meanwhile comes off the injury list and will play match minutes this week after recovering from a tendon injury where the hamstring meets the knee. Petruccelle will need at least one more week to recover from a low-grade syndesmosis injury. Allen is building his training loads and will join some drills later this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 3-5 weeks Ryan Gardner Wrist 3+ months Jason Johannisen Hamstring 4-5 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion 2-3 weeks Bailey Smith Knee Season Cody Weightman Elbow 5-6 weeks Updated: May 21, 2024

Early prognosis

Johannisen won't be available until after the Western Bulldogs' mid-season bye in round 15 after straining his hamstring at training last week. Gardner ruptured a ligament in his wrist and will be sidelined for at least three months. Liberatore could return within a few weeks after being given the green light to return from concussion after extensive testing this month. – Josh Gabelich