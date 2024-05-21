Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 11.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Nat's serious beef with Hawks legend Campbell Brown

- Gabbo believes Pendlebury will break Brent Harvey's games record

- The team unpacks the individual brilliance that was on display across round 10

- The tight squeeze to get into the top eight of the ladder

- Who's the second seed behind the Swans?

- Will other gun Swans take Brownlow votes from Isaac Heeney? Nick Daicos is also making a charge

- Coleman Medal is a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with a surprise Eagle

- What has the team most excited for this weekend

- Why Nat is going into bat for the humble sausage

