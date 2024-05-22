Ben McKay, Errol Guldon, Liam Jones. Pictures: AFL Photos

ERROL Gulden already spends more time on the ground than most players in the AFL, but Sydney's star wingman is thirsty for more.

Gulden has played all 10 games this season, and according to Champion Data, has spent 91.9 per cent of possible game time on the field.

Among non-key position players, he's ranked seventh in the competition for average time on ground.

ANALYSIS
Anatomy of a fend-off: What goes into Reid's signature move

However, since shifting from an inside midfield role to the wing, he wants even more.

"I'd love to be able to play a full game and not come off, that'd be pretty cool," Gulden told Melbourne radio station SEN at the weekend.

"If it means a couple of other boys are getting a chop out … I'm happy to do it."

00:41

Electric Gulden launches from long range

Errol Gulden produces this ripping goal from beyond the arc to extend his side’s lead

Not surprisingly it's the key defenders that dominate the list, with Geelong superstar Jeremy Cameron (eighth at 96.6 per cent) the only one to buck the trend.

All-Australian Callum Wilkie has come off the field just once this season, in the final quarter of St Kilda's round six hiding from the Western Bulldogs.

FEATURE
Coaching, playing, caring: Why Neville Jetta still gets a kick out of footy

Essendon's free agent recruit Ben McKay has left the field twice – during the final quarter of the round five win over the Dogs and the second quarter of the round nine win over Greater Western Sydney.

He's not the only Bomber defender to carry a high workload, though.

When we delve into the list of non key position players, it's Nic Martin (95.3 per cent) and Jake Kelly (94.9 per cent) that sit atop that list.

Nic Martin in action during the match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

So, with no player spending every minute of the season on the field to date, what chance does Gulden have of living out his wish – even for just one game?

"It's not my idea! That's Errol's idea," Sydney coach John Longmire laughed.

"It's not a big focus of ours, to be honest. Sometimes you've got to save the real competitors from themselves. Just sit down and have a rest, mate, and have a drink. 

OPINION
BARRETT: Why the era of the red-and-white 'rock star' is over

"That's not a bad bit of advice in the course of a game. 

"He's a massive competitor and a great runner and he wants to be out there all the time. 

"So, it's pretty hard to restrain those guys who are keen to get out there and play footy."

Errol Gulden ain action during the match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos
PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST TIME ON GROUND
PLAYER CLUB POSITION TIME ON GROUND %

Callum Wilkie

St Kilda

Key Def

99.8%

Ben McKay

Essemdon

Key Def

99.6%

Liam Jones

Western Bulldogs

Key Def

99.0%

Billy Frampton

Collingwood

Key Def

98.2%

Tom McDonald

Melbourne

Key Def

97.5%

James Borlase

Adelaide

Key Def

96.9%

Alex Pearce

Fremantle

Key Def

96.7%

Jeremy Cameron

Geelong

Key Fwd

96.6%

Sam Frost

Hawthorn

Key Def

96.5%

Jack Henry

Geelong

Key Def

96.5%
Callum Wilkie in action during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images
NON-KEY POSITION PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST TIME ON GROUND
PLAYER CLUB POSITION TIME ON GROUND %

Nic Martin

Essendon

Gen Def

95.3%

Jake Kelly

Essendon

Gen Def

94.9%

Alex Cincotta

Carlton

Gen Def

92.4%

Nick Vlastuin

Richmond

Gen Def

92.4%

Ed Langdon

Melbourne

Wing

92.1%

Connor Idun

GWS

Gen Def

92.0%

Errol Gulden

Sydney

Wing

91.9%

Toby Greene

GWS

Gen Fwd

91.9%

Hugo Ralphsmith

Richmond

Wing

91.5%

Luke Ryan

Fremantle

Gen Def

91.5%

 