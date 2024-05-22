Key defenders dominate the list for most time spent on ground, but an elite winger is hot on their tale and is thirsty for more

Ben McKay, Errol Guldon, Liam Jones. Pictures: AFL Photos

ERROL Gulden already spends more time on the ground than most players in the AFL, but Sydney's star wingman is thirsty for more.

Gulden has played all 10 games this season, and according to Champion Data, has spent 91.9 per cent of possible game time on the field.

Among non-key position players, he's ranked seventh in the competition for average time on ground.

However, since shifting from an inside midfield role to the wing, he wants even more.

"I'd love to be able to play a full game and not come off, that'd be pretty cool," Gulden told Melbourne radio station SEN at the weekend.

"If it means a couple of other boys are getting a chop out … I'm happy to do it."

Not surprisingly it's the key defenders that dominate the list, with Geelong superstar Jeremy Cameron (eighth at 96.6 per cent) the only one to buck the trend.

All-Australian Callum Wilkie has come off the field just once this season, in the final quarter of St Kilda's round six hiding from the Western Bulldogs.

Essendon's free agent recruit Ben McKay has left the field twice – during the final quarter of the round five win over the Dogs and the second quarter of the round nine win over Greater Western Sydney.

He's not the only Bomber defender to carry a high workload, though.

When we delve into the list of non key position players, it's Nic Martin (95.3 per cent) and Jake Kelly (94.9 per cent) that sit atop that list.

Nic Martin in action during the match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

So, with no player spending every minute of the season on the field to date, what chance does Gulden have of living out his wish – even for just one game?

"It's not my idea! That's Errol's idea," Sydney coach John Longmire laughed.

"It's not a big focus of ours, to be honest. Sometimes you've got to save the real competitors from themselves. Just sit down and have a rest, mate, and have a drink.

"That's not a bad bit of advice in the course of a game.

"He's a massive competitor and a great runner and he wants to be out there all the time.

"So, it's pretty hard to restrain those guys who are keen to get out there and play footy."

Errol Gulden ain action during the match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST TIME ON GROUND PLAYER CLUB POSITION TIME ON GROUND % Callum Wilkie St Kilda Key Def 99.8% Ben McKay Essemdon Key Def 99.6% Liam Jones Western Bulldogs Key Def 99.0% Billy Frampton Collingwood Key Def 98.2% Tom McDonald Melbourne Key Def 97.5% James Borlase Adelaide Key Def 96.9% Alex Pearce Fremantle Key Def 96.7% Jeremy Cameron Geelong Key Fwd 96.6% Sam Frost Hawthorn Key Def 96.5% Jack Henry Geelong Key Def 96.5%

Callum Wilkie in action during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images