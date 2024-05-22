ERROL Gulden already spends more time on the ground than most players in the AFL, but Sydney's star wingman is thirsty for more.
Gulden has played all 10 games this season, and according to Champion Data, has spent 91.9 per cent of possible game time on the field.
Among non-key position players, he's ranked seventh in the competition for average time on ground.
However, since shifting from an inside midfield role to the wing, he wants even more.
"I'd love to be able to play a full game and not come off, that'd be pretty cool," Gulden told Melbourne radio station SEN at the weekend.
"If it means a couple of other boys are getting a chop out … I'm happy to do it."
Not surprisingly it's the key defenders that dominate the list, with Geelong superstar Jeremy Cameron (eighth at 96.6 per cent) the only one to buck the trend.
All-Australian Callum Wilkie has come off the field just once this season, in the final quarter of St Kilda's round six hiding from the Western Bulldogs.
Essendon's free agent recruit Ben McKay has left the field twice – during the final quarter of the round five win over the Dogs and the second quarter of the round nine win over Greater Western Sydney.
He's not the only Bomber defender to carry a high workload, though.
When we delve into the list of non key position players, it's Nic Martin (95.3 per cent) and Jake Kelly (94.9 per cent) that sit atop that list.
So, with no player spending every minute of the season on the field to date, what chance does Gulden have of living out his wish – even for just one game?
"It's not my idea! That's Errol's idea," Sydney coach John Longmire laughed.
"It's not a big focus of ours, to be honest. Sometimes you've got to save the real competitors from themselves. Just sit down and have a rest, mate, and have a drink.
"That's not a bad bit of advice in the course of a game.
"He's a massive competitor and a great runner and he wants to be out there all the time.
"So, it's pretty hard to restrain those guys who are keen to get out there and play footy."
|PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST TIME ON GROUND
|PLAYER
|CLUB
|POSITION
|TIME ON GROUND %
|
Callum Wilkie
|
St Kilda
|
Key Def
|
99.8%
|
Ben McKay
|
Essemdon
|
Key Def
|
99.6%
|
Liam Jones
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Key Def
|
99.0%
|
Billy Frampton
|
Collingwood
|
Key Def
|
98.2%
|
Tom McDonald
|
Melbourne
|
Key Def
|
97.5%
|
James Borlase
|
Adelaide
|
Key Def
|
96.9%
|
Alex Pearce
|
Fremantle
|
Key Def
|
96.7%
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
Geelong
|
Key Fwd
|
96.6%
|
Sam Frost
|
Hawthorn
|
Key Def
|
96.5%
|
Jack Henry
|
Geelong
|
Key Def
|
96.5%
|NON-KEY POSITION PLAYERS WITH HIGHEST TIME ON GROUND
|PLAYER
|CLUB
|POSITION
|TIME ON GROUND %
|
Nic Martin
|
Essendon
|
Gen Def
|
95.3%
|
Jake Kelly
|
Essendon
|
Gen Def
|
94.9%
|
Alex Cincotta
|
Carlton
|
Gen Def
|
92.4%
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
Richmond
|
Gen Def
|
92.4%
|
Ed Langdon
|
Melbourne
|
Wing
|
92.1%
|
Connor Idun
|
GWS
|
Gen Def
|
92.0%
|
Errol Gulden
|
Sydney
|
Wing
|
91.9%
|
Toby Greene
|
GWS
|
Gen Fwd
|
91.9%
|
Hugo Ralphsmith
|
Richmond
|
Wing
|
91.5%
|
Luke Ryan
|
Fremantle
|
Gen Def
|
91.5%