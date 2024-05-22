Check out the line-ups for Thursday night's big clash between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney

Luke Cleary, Matt Roberts, Anthony Scott. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has recalled young defender Matt Roberts for Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs, while the Dogs have named Anthony Scott for his first game of the season.

Roberts has returned after being rested from last week's win over Carlton, with Robbie Fox (shoulder) dropping out of the Swans' side.

Scott played 22 games last season but has not featured in the senior side so far this year, and has been recalled in place of defender Luke Cleary.

Young Bulldogs midfielder Ryley Sanders has been named as an emergency and is set to again play in the VFL.

The Swans enter the clash on a six-game winning streak and sit six points clear at the top of the table, while the Dogs have won two on the bounce and will be in the top eight - albeit temporarily - if they can beat the ladder leaders.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Scott

Out: L.Cleary (omitted)

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel

SYDNEY

In: M.Roberts

Out: R.Fox (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell