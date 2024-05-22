Essendon will unveil its top draft selection in the Dreamtime at the 'G game on Saturday night

Nate Caddy at Essendon training on April 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NATE Caddy will make his AFL debut in Essendon's clash with Richmond in their annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old, who was Essendon's top pick in the 2023 AFL Draft at No.10, has impressed in his start to the VFL season and fellow forward Harrison Jones' suspension has opened the door for his first game at senior level.

Caddy has booted eight goals in eight VFL games this year, including three two-goal matches.

At 193cm and with a strong vertical leap, Caddy is a threat in the air and on the ground, having booted 25 goals in nine Coates Talent League matches in 2023.

More to come