Everything you need to know ahead of round 11 of AFL Fantasy

Zac Fisher kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT'S that around the corner?

Oh boy, the first of the mid-season byes are here next week but before we tackle the beast, we have one more round to get through.

Teams drop tonight but throughout the week we have already heard plenty of relevant news for both Draft and Classic coaches.

Richmond's Liam Baker (DEF/FWD, $755,000) will return this week after two weeks on the sidelines, as will Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee (MID, $852,000).

Darcy Parish (MID, $845,000) and Izak Rankine (FWD, $726,000) are both set for three weeks on the sideline with their respective injuries. Parish was a late out last week which left many coaches scrambling for a last minute replacement.

Finally, if you are looking for a bottom-priced rookie, then Ed Allan (MID, $200,000) and Wil Parker (DEF, $200,000) could be an option after Collingwood declared they will both make their debut on Friday night.

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Tim English (RUC, $975,000) – TRAP

It's pretty harsh to call English a 'trap but hear me out. After scoring 80 last week, he has a breakeven of 135 and two very hard opponents over the next two weeks. All I'm saying is 'hold off'.

Zac Fisher (FWD/DEF, $697,000) – TREAT

The Kangaroos loves the ball in Fisher's hands, and they will go to great lengths to make it happen. Coming off scores of 121, 103 and 103 he is a popular target, even though he has the bye next week.

Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $737,000) – TREAT

With many injuries at Collingwood, Crisp has stepped into the midfield joining Daicos and Pendlebury. During the last three weeks he has averaged 114 and is ripe for the picking.

Jack Crisp kicks a goal during the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Clayton Oliver (MID, $741,000) – TREAT

Oliver is still massive value and has now averaged 100 in his last three games. He has even done this fighting through tags, something he might have to do again this week against Marcus Windhager.

Blake Hardwick (DEF/FWD, $601,000) – TRAP

You'd struggle to find a player this season who has had more role changes than Hardwick. His season-high 132 last week is certainly eye-catching, but trust me ... find someone else.

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Alex Sexton (DEF/FWD, $573,000)

Joe Richards (FWD, $297,000)

Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $266,000)

Kane McAuliffe (MID, $244,000)

Zac Fisher (DEF/FWD, $697,000)

Nearly 20,000 coaches are signing the song as they "bring sexy back" this week. Alex Sexton (DEF/FWD, $573,000) has the role (again) and is coming off scores of 126 and 88. He does meet two difficult teams for defenders to score against over the coming weeks. However, it's risk free at his price.

Alex Sexton in action during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Downgrading rookies is always an issue each week, making sure you’re selecting the right ones. Over the bye rounds we need as many green dots available as possible. Finding those rookies with some job security is vital.

Joe Richards (FWD, $297,000) and Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $266,000) appear to have done enough over their first two games to suggest that they should hold their positions over the coming weeks but maybe we need to follow Warnie's new rule and select the cheapest option in Kane McAuliffe (MID, $244,000). Richmond has plenty of injury concerns and last week McAuliffe was its seventh-highest scorer with 61, attending 61 per cent of the team's centre-bounces.

Most traded out

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $490,000)

Colby McKercher (DEF/MID, $592,000)

Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $596,000)

Blake Howes (DEF, $464,000)

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $374,000)

Twelve of the top-13 most traded out players this week started under $300,000. Fantasy coaches are offloading rookies. The question is, which ones go first? The answer: Rookies who don't look like playing anytime soon.

Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $596,000) is the odd one out. Fyfe is coming off scores of 61 and 58, and although he has averaged 22 disposals during this time, he is scoring like a rookie. If you can remain patient and hold him for two more weeks, he's the perfect player to offload at his bye in round 13.

Nat Fyfe kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and here are my best captain options for you to consider.

Thursday night

Errol Gulden v Western Bulldogs

Last year, Gulden poured 126 points on the Bulldogs and is coming off a nice 116 from round 10. He's the best option, especially with all the concern around James Jordon and who he will tag from the Bulldogs.

Friday night

Nick Daicos v Walyalup

Daicos has hit top form and has now averaged 123 in his last three games. He scored 132 against Walyalup last season and recently, the Dockers have been giving up plenty of points to their opposition.

Saturday

Zach Merrett v Richmond

As far as match-ups go, it doesn't get any better than this. Over the last three weeks, Richmond has conceded 10 scores of 125-plus. Merrett scored 158 against the Tigers last year and will have a field day on the MCG.

Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunday

Rowan Marshall v Narrm

How can you look past someone coming off scores of 171 and 164? You just can't. Marshall scored 148 against Narrm last year and that's when they had both Grundy and Gawn. Lock and load!

