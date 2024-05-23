New coaching accreditation framework, which will replace the Level 3 Coaching course, will be launched in November

Simon Goodwin addresses his players at three-quarter time of the match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL's Level 3 Coaching course has been placed on hiatus this season, as the League restructures the program as part of its revamped education and accreditation system.

The new accreditation framework, which is set to be launched in November this year, will replace the Level 3 program that had previously existed to upskill coaches working at AFL, state or community levels.

Those enrolled in the program prior to this year have been allowed to continue the course in certain states, but all participants will transition to the new framework when the improved version begins in the coming months.

The changes to the program arrive as the League continues to revamp its Level 4 Coaching course, which was aimed at potential AFL senior coaches in waiting but was also restructured in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melbourne's Simon Goodwin, Adelaide's Matthew Nicks, Fremantle's Justin Longmuir and Greater Western Sydney's Adam Kingsley are among the coaches to have graduated from the AFL's Level 4 Coaching program.

"In 2024 the AFL is moving to a new model of Coach Education. Within this, the National Level 3 Coaching course is currently being transitioned to the AFL's High Performance Coaching Course under the new accreditation framework," the AFL said in a statement on Thursday.

"Community-based Level 3 coaching courses are still being completed in some States this year, but all will transition to the new framework in 2025 which will be launched in November this year.

"The new model will offer a more tailored approach to learning opportunities, depending on the coach environment and participant focus. It will also provide greater focus on varied learning approaches with recognition for workshops and courses as well as on-the-job learning and development."