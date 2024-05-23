The AFL world is mourning the passing of North Melbourne and Essendon great Barry Davis

Barry Davis was head coach for the Essendon Bombers from 1978-1980. Picture: AFL Photos

The Australian Football League tonight sends its sincere condolences to the family of Essendon and North Melbourne great Barry Davis, who passed away last night at the age of 80.

AFL Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dillon said Davis, a member of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, was one of the rare players who would be remembered as an all-time great of two separate clubs.

Davis played 218 games for Essendon, being part of their 1962 and 1965 premierships, before captaining North Melbourne for three seasons from 1973-75 and leading the club to its historic first-ever VFL premiership in 1975, in his final senior game.

1975 Premiership players Barry Davis (left) and John Burns hold the cup with coach Ron Barassi (centre) before a North Melbourne Kangaroos training session at Aegis Park, Melbourne on February 25, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

He was named in the Team of the Century at both Essendon and North Melbourne, and was then inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

“Barry Davis was a brilliant defender and ruck rover who was one of the greats of the VFL in the 1960s and 1970s,” Mr Dillon said.

“A triple premiership player and five-time best and fairest winner across his career, he was also a regular state representative for Victoria and a hero to young fans at both of his clubs.

“Barry will be remembered as a pivotal player at both the Bombers and the Kangaroos and we send our sympathies to his family, many friends and past team mates.”

Ron Barassi (left) and Barry Davis are seen during round five, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Barry Davis Career Record:

218 games for Essendon, 1961-72, 65 goals

71 games for North Melbourne, 1973-75, 54 goals

11 games for Victoria, three goals

1962, 1965, 1975 premierships

1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1975 Best and Fairest

Essendon Team of the Century

North Melbourne of the Team Century

Essendon captain 1970-71

North Melbourne captain 1973-75

Australian Football Hall of Fame