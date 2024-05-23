The Australian Football League tonight sends its sincere condolences to the family of Essendon and North Melbourne great Barry Davis, who passed away last night at the age of 80.
AFL Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dillon said Davis, a member of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, was one of the rare players who would be remembered as an all-time great of two separate clubs.
Davis played 218 games for Essendon, being part of their 1962 and 1965 premierships, before captaining North Melbourne for three seasons from 1973-75 and leading the club to its historic first-ever VFL premiership in 1975, in his final senior game.
He was named in the Team of the Century at both Essendon and North Melbourne, and was then inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
“Barry Davis was a brilliant defender and ruck rover who was one of the greats of the VFL in the 1960s and 1970s,” Mr Dillon said.
“A triple premiership player and five-time best and fairest winner across his career, he was also a regular state representative for Victoria and a hero to young fans at both of his clubs.
“Barry will be remembered as a pivotal player at both the Bombers and the Kangaroos and we send our sympathies to his family, many friends and past team mates.”
Barry Davis Career Record:
- 218 games for Essendon, 1961-72, 65 goals
- 71 games for North Melbourne, 1973-75, 54 goals
- 11 games for Victoria, three goals
- 1962, 1965, 1975 premierships
- 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1975 Best and Fairest
- Essendon Team of the Century
- North Melbourne of the Team Century
- Essendon captain 1970-71
- North Melbourne captain 1973-75
- Australian Football Hall of Fame