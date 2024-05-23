COLLINGWOOD has made five changes for Friday night's game against Walyalup, Jacob Weitering has overcome a corked quad and Geelong has two new injuries, but recalled some big guns to face Greater Western Sydney.
In other round 11 team news, James Sicily has overcome injury to regain his place for Hawthorn, Mattaes Phillipou has been dropped for a second time in three weeks, while Jordan Ridley is back, but Dylan Shiel dropped for the high-flying Bombers.
The Magpies have regained Brody Mihocek and Beau McCreery to bolster their forward line, while Will Hoskin-Elliott and Jordan De Goey will miss with injury.
The opposing Dockers have named ruckman Sean Darcy to play his fourth game of the season after overcoming a calf niggle.
Weitering's inclusion comes as the Blues make three changes for their match against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, with Adam Saad and Lachie Fogarty both back.
The Suns have dropped wingman Brayden Fiorini from the team that walloped Geelong, recalling a quartet of rested players that includes co-captain Jarrod Witts and young forward Jed Walter.
Following three straight defeats, Geelong has loaded up to face the Giants, naming Tom Hawkins for his record-breaking 356th game after being managed last week.
Jeremy Cameron (concussion), Mitch Duncan (managed) and Sam De Koning (hamstring) are all back, although the Cats have lost Gary Rohan and Cam Guthrie to injury.
GWS has four changes of its own, including Leek Aleer in to replace the injured Jack Buckley.
Liam Baker is back for the Tigers in Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G battle against an Essendon outfit that has opted to leave Shiel out.
Charlie Dixon has been managed for Yartapuulti's trip to Hobart to face North Melbourne, although Ken Hinkley's team does regain skipper Connor Rozee from a hamstring injury.
Jacob van Rooyen's return from concussion has led to Ben Brown being omitted for Narrm, while Phillipou's axing is the only confirmed change for the Saints ahead of their contest on Sunday.
Zac Bailey is back for Brisbane to face the Hawks after he missed five matches with an ankle injury.
In the final match of the round on Sunday afternoon, Elliot Yeo is back for Waalitj Marawar, while Andrew Gaff has also been named in the extended squad to face Kuwarna.
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Walyalup v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: S.Darcy, C.Wagner
Out: M.Frederick (concussion), P.Voss (omitted)
R10 sub: Tom Emmett
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Dean, B.McCreery, B.Mihocek, E.Allan, W.Parker
Out: F.Macrae (omitted), W.Hoskin-Elliott (hamstring), J.De Goey (abdomen), R.McInnes (concussion), O.Markov (personal reason)
R10 sub: Harvey Harrison
SATURDAY, MAY 25
North Melbourne v Yartapuulti at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Archer
Out: M.Bergman (hamstring)
R10 sub: Eddie Ford
YARTAPUULTI
In: J.Sweet, C.Rozee, La.Jones
Out: C.Dixon (managed), D.Visentini (omitted), J.Sinn (collarbone)
R10 sub: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
CARLTON
In: A.Saad, L.Cowan, L.Fogarty
Out: C.Durdin (omitted), M.Pittonet (finger), C.Marchbank (managed)
R10 sub: Jack Carroll
GOLD COAST
In: J.Walter, J.Witts, N.Holman, J.Rogers
Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), N.Moyle (omitted), A.Davies (omitted), S.Day (omitted)
R10 sub: Alex Davies
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: T.Hawkins, M.Duncan, S.De Koning, J.Cameron
Out: B.Parfitt (omitted), G.Rohan (adductor), C.Guthrie (Achilles), M.O'Connor (omitted)
R10 sub: Jhye Clarke
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Aleer, T.McMullin, R.Angwin, J.Peatling
Out: J.Buckley (calf), J.Wehr (omitted), C.Stone (omitted), D.Jones (hamstring)
R10 sub: Conor Stone
Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: L.Baker, S.Campbell, S.Ryan
Out: T.Young (omitted), R.Mansell (concussion), M.Coulthard (omitted)
R10 sub: Matthew Coulthard
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley, N.Caddy, N.Cox
Out: E.Tsatas (omitted), D.Shiel (omitted), H.Jones (suspension)
R10 sub: Dylan Shiel
SUNDAY, MAY 26
Hawthorn v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Sicily, J.Ward, J.Scrimshaw, J.Gunston, F.Maginness
Out: N.Watson (managed), J.Serong (omitted)
R10 sub: Luke Breust
BRISBANE
In: B.Ryan, H.Smith, J.Tunstill, Z.Bailey, D.Joyce
Out: E.Hipwood (suspension), S.Brain (omitted)
R10 sub: Shadeau Brain
Narrm v Euro-Yroke at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NARRM
In: E.Langdon, J.van Rooyen, L.Hunter, A.Tomlinson, T.Fullarton
Out: J.Lever (knee), B.Brown (omitted)
R10 sub: Taj Woewodin
EURO-YROKE
In: L.Stocker, R.Byrnes, J.Higgins, S.Ross
Out: M.Phillipou (omitted)
R10 sub: Zak Jones
Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
KUWARNA
In: J.Borlase, C.Burgess, H.Schoenberg, K.Strachan, S.Berry
Out: E.Himmelberg (cheekbone), I.Rankine (hamstring)
R10 sub: Ned McHenry
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: E.Yeo, A.Gaff, C.Hall, H.Edwards
Out: L.Edwards (omitted)
R10 sub: Tyrell Dewar