The teams are in for round 11's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Fin Macrae, Cam Guthrie, Jacob Weitering. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has made five changes for Friday night's game against Walyalup, Jacob Weitering has overcome a corked quad and Geelong has two new injuries, but recalled some big guns to face Greater Western Sydney.

In other round 11 team news, James Sicily has overcome injury to regain his place for Hawthorn, Mattaes Phillipou has been dropped for a second time in three weeks, while Jordan Ridley is back, but Dylan Shiel dropped for the high-flying Bombers.

The Magpies have regained Brody Mihocek and Beau McCreery to bolster their forward line, while Will Hoskin-Elliott and Jordan De Goey will miss with injury.

The opposing Dockers have named ruckman Sean Darcy to play his fourth game of the season after overcoming a calf niggle.

Weitering's inclusion comes as the Blues make three changes for their match against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, with Adam Saad and Lachie Fogarty both back.

The Suns have dropped wingman Brayden Fiorini from the team that walloped Geelong, recalling a quartet of rested players that includes co-captain Jarrod Witts and young forward Jed Walter.

Following three straight defeats, Geelong has loaded up to face the Giants, naming Tom Hawkins for his record-breaking 356th game after being managed last week.

Jeremy Cameron (concussion), Mitch Duncan (managed) and Sam De Koning (hamstring) are all back, although the Cats have lost Gary Rohan and Cam Guthrie to injury.

GWS has four changes of its own, including Leek Aleer in to replace the injured Jack Buckley.

Liam Baker is back for the Tigers in Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G battle against an Essendon outfit that has opted to leave Shiel out.

Liam Baker celebrates during the round five match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Dixon has been managed for Yartapuulti's trip to Hobart to face North Melbourne, although Ken Hinkley's team does regain skipper Connor Rozee from a hamstring injury.

Jacob van Rooyen's return from concussion has led to Ben Brown being omitted for Narrm, while Phillipou's axing is the only confirmed change for the Saints ahead of their contest on Sunday.

Zac Bailey is back for Brisbane to face the Hawks after he missed five matches with an ankle injury.

In the final match of the round on Sunday afternoon, Elliot Yeo is back for Waalitj Marawar, while Andrew Gaff has also been named in the extended squad to face Kuwarna.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Walyalup v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WALYALUP

In: S.Darcy, C.Wagner

Out: M.Frederick (concussion), P.Voss (omitted)

R10 sub: Tom Emmett

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Dean, B.McCreery, B.Mihocek, E.Allan, W.Parker

Out: F.Macrae (omitted), W.Hoskin-Elliott (hamstring), J.De Goey (abdomen), R.McInnes (concussion), O.Markov (personal reason)

R10 sub: Harvey Harrison

SATURDAY, MAY 25

North Melbourne v Yartapuulti at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Archer

Out: M.Bergman (hamstring)

R10 sub: Eddie Ford

YARTAPUULTI

In: J.Sweet, C.Rozee, La.Jones

Out: C.Dixon (managed), D.Visentini (omitted), J.Sinn (collarbone)

R10 sub: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Saad, L.Cowan, L.Fogarty

Out: C.Durdin (omitted), M.Pittonet (finger), C.Marchbank (managed)

R10 sub: Jack Carroll

GOLD COAST

In: J.Walter, J.Witts, N.Holman, J.Rogers

Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), N.Moyle (omitted), A.Davies (omitted), S.Day (omitted)

R10 sub: Alex Davies

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: T.Hawkins, M.Duncan, S.De Koning, J.Cameron

Out: B.Parfitt (omitted), G.Rohan (adductor), C.Guthrie (Achilles), M.O'Connor (omitted)

R10 sub: Jhye Clarke

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Aleer, T.McMullin, R.Angwin, J.Peatling

Out: J.Buckley (calf), J.Wehr (omitted), C.Stone (omitted), D.Jones (hamstring)

R10 sub: Conor Stone

Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: L.Baker, S.Campbell, S.Ryan

Out: T.Young (omitted), R.Mansell (concussion), M.Coulthard (omitted)

R10 sub: Matthew Coulthard

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, N.Caddy, N.Cox

Out: E.Tsatas (omitted), D.Shiel (omitted), H.Jones (suspension)

R10 sub: Dylan Shiel

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Hawthorn v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Sicily, J.Ward, J.Scrimshaw, J.Gunston, F.Maginness

Out: N.Watson (managed), J.Serong (omitted)

R10 sub: Luke Breust

BRISBANE

In: B.Ryan, H.Smith, J.Tunstill, Z.Bailey, D.Joyce

Out: E.Hipwood (suspension), S.Brain (omitted)

R10 sub: Shadeau Brain

Narrm v Euro-Yroke at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NARRM

In: E.Langdon, J.van Rooyen, L.Hunter, A.Tomlinson, T.Fullarton

Out: J.Lever (knee), B.Brown (omitted)

R10 sub: Taj Woewodin

EURO-YROKE

In: L.Stocker, R.Byrnes, J.Higgins, S.Ross

Out: M.Phillipou (omitted)

R10 sub: Zak Jones

Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

KUWARNA

In: J.Borlase, C.Burgess, H.Schoenberg, K.Strachan, S.Berry

Out: E.Himmelberg (cheekbone), I.Rankine (hamstring)

R10 sub: Ned McHenry

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: E.Yeo, A.Gaff, C.Hall, H.Edwards

Out: L.Edwards (omitted)

R10 sub: Tyrell Dewar