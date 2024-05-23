Join Tracey McKay and Jackie De Koning for our new podcast with a fresh, funny look at life inside famous footballing families

Patrick Cripps with his mother Cath and father Brad on Brownlow Medal night, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Carlton captain Patrick Cripps claimed the Brownlow Medal in 2022, his mum Cath's phone blew up with message - but not for the reason you might think.

Harry McKay had taken his mum, Tracey, as his guest and she was seated between Patrick and Harry as the count drew to a thrilling conclusion, in which Cripps claimed the medal.

>> WATCH OR LISTEN TO THIS WEEK'S EPISODE BELOW

Given Tracey's prime position next to Patrick, some commentators referred to her as Patrick's mum, much to the mirth of both Tracey and Cath, who relived the moment on the Mums with Mics podcast.

"I was so blessed to be Harry's guest at the Brownlow and seated right between Harry and Patrick and it was the most amazing night, wasn't it, Cath?" Tracey said.

"I couldn't have wished for a better person to be by Paddy's side… I think I probably had 100 messages from people going 'why do they think that lady is Paddy's mum? It's not you!' and I just said she's one of my greatest friends and I'm so glad she's there," Cath replied.

Learn More 17:03

Join hosts Tracey McKay (mum of Carlton's Harry and Essendon's Ben) and Jackie De Koning (mum of Carlton's Tom and Geelong's Sam) for Mums with Mics, where they share their insights into life growing up with promising young footballers who have turned into star AFL players, as well as talking with fellow mothers of AFL players who generously share their tales of footy, life and laughter.

From the glamour of the Brownlow and Grand Final day, to the heartbreak of injury and retirement, and everything in between - including lost footy boots and emergency hospital trips - Mums with Mics shines a light on a family side of footy that you've never seen before.

In this week's episode:

Cath Cripps in life in WA's 'football factory', Northampton

Watching Patrick's junior career blossom into AFL stardom

Celebrating a Brownlow win while jetlagged

How a dance move resulted in a hospital trip

Life as a grandma with Patrick's new bub

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to Mums with Mics NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google or tune in every Friday on AFL.com.au or the AFL Live Official App.