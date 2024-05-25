SA and the Allies kick off their 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Boys National Championships campaigns on Sunday

SA's Sid Draper and the Allies' Leo Lombard. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships begin on Sunday when South Australia hosts the Allies at Thebarton Oval from 11am ACST.

The SA squad features top midfield prospect Sid Draper, who starred in last year's tournament, as well as Carlton father-son pair Lucas and Ben Camporeale and Adelaide father-son prospect Tyler Welsh, who also shone for SA in 2023.

Precocious talent Leo Lombard, who played in Gold Coast's VFL premiership team as a 16-year-old last year, is part of the Allies squad looking to defend their national title. Melbourne father-son prospect and Gold Coast Academy player Kalani White is also turning out for the Allies.

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

SA v Allies squads

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name 2 Lucas Camporeale (dvc) 3 Ben Camporeale (dvc) 4 Ned Bowman 5 Evan Bradley 7 Sid Draper (c) 8 Kade Herbert (vc) 9 Louie Montgomery 11 Phoenix Hargrave (dvc) 14 Sam Cumming 16 Angus Clarke 17 Jacob Newton 19 Harley Barker 22 Jett Hasting 24 Dyson Sharp 25 Charlie Nicholls 26 Harry Ramm 28 Tate Delmenico 30 Tallan Rosenzweig 31 Thomas McKay 34 Jacob Sheean 37 Ryan Borlace 39 Noah Howes 42 Tyler Welsh 6 Benny Barrett (emg) 13 Dakota Sterzl (emg) 23 Harry Dodd (emg)

ALLIES