SA's Sid Draper and the Allies' Leo Lombard. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships begin on Sunday when South Australia hosts the Allies at Thebarton Oval from 11am ACST. 

The SA squad features top midfield prospect Sid Draper, who starred in last year's tournament, as well as Carlton father-son pair Lucas and Ben Camporeale and Adelaide father-son prospect Tyler Welsh, who also shone for SA in 2023. 

Precocious talent Leo Lombard, who played in Gold Coast's VFL premiership team as a 16-year-old last year, is part of the Allies squad looking to defend their national title. Melbourne father-son prospect and Gold Coast Academy player Kalani White is also turning out for the Allies.  

LIVE from 11am ACST

U18 Champs: SA v Allies

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania). 

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time. 

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre

SA v Allies squads 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
2 Lucas Camporeale (dvc)
3 Ben Camporeale (dvc)
4 Ned Bowman
5 Evan Bradley
7 Sid Draper (c)
8 Kade Herbert (vc)
9 Louie Montgomery
11 Phoenix Hargrave (dvc)
14 Sam Cumming
16 Angus Clarke
17 Jacob Newton
19 Harley Barker
22 Jett Hasting
24 Dyson Sharp
25 Charlie Nicholls
26 Harry Ramm
28 Tate Delmenico
30 Tallan Rosenzweig
31 Thomas McKay
34 Jacob Sheean
37 Ryan Borlace
39 Noah Howes
42 Tyler Welsh
6 Benny Barrett (emg)
13 Dakota Sterzl (emg)
23 Harry Dodd (emg)

ALLIES

No Player Name
1 Nicholas Andreacchio
2 Zeke Uwland
8 Leonardo Lombard
9 Joe Harrison
10 Lachlan Carmichael
11 Josaia Delana
12 Taj Stanley
13 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
16 Samuel Marshall
20 Daniel Annable
21 Lenny Douglas
25 Fergus McFadyen
28 Joel Cochran
31 Ryan Gilder
32 Jobe Shanahan
33 Ty Gallop
34 Nathaniel Sulzberger
36 Ben Kennedy
37 Joshua Murphy
38 Oliver Dean
40 Logan Smith
41 Cooper Bell
42 Kalani White
24 Taj Murray (emg)