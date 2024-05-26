The match review for round 11's Saturday games is in

Lachie Whitfield after copping some high contact during Greater Western Sydney's game against Geelong in R11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG duo Mark Blicavs and Jhye Clark have both copped one-match bans for high bumps on Greater Western Sydney's Lachie Whitfield on Saturday.

Whitfield was hit high in two seperate but similar incidents during the Giants' win at GMHBA Stadium, with first Clark and then Blicavs getting the defender high.

Both incidents were graded careless, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-match ban for both players.

Learn More 00:29

While Whitfield was able to play out the game on Sunday, he was seen with a swollen right cheek after the match.

It means both Blicavs and Clark will miss the Cats' match against Richmond next weekend.

Learn More 00:29

Elsewhere, Richmond defender Nick Vlastuin has been fined for striking Essendon's Matt Guelfi in the Dreamtime at the 'G game on Saturday night.

Gold Coast's Jack Lukosius and Carlton's Nic Newman were also fined for striking, while GWS's James Peatling was fined for rough conduct on Geelong's Tom Atkins.