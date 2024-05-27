Geordie Payne, Riley Collier-Dawkins and Jack Hutchinson. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be held this Wednesday and be broadcast live and exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.

Check out the full list of 339 players below who have nominated so far.

MSD
Ultimate Guide to the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft
Tahj Abberley Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Oscar Adams Glenelg (SANFL)
Malual Aleer Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Sebastiano  Amoroso Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Riak Andrew Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Yu Ashwin Doncaster
Luke Bailey Coburg (VFL)
John Baker Sherwood Districts AFC
Wilson Barry Central District
Isaac Barry Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Max Beattie Eagles (SANFL)
Zac Becker Sturt
Luke Beecken Eagles (SANFL)
William Bella Coburg (VFL)
Eric Benning Claremont (WAFL)
Kane Bevan West Perth (WAFL)
Trent Bianco Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Riley Bice Werribee (VFL)
Thomas Blamires Sandringham (VFL)
Jacob Blight Peel Thunder (WAFL)
Dominic Brew Werribee (VFL)
Ryan Brodie Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Hugo Bromell Coburg (VFL)
Phil Brown Williamstown
Tyler Brown  Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Lachlan Bryce Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Elijah Burrows East Fremantle (WAFL)
Lachlan Cabor Sydney Swans (VFL)
Noah Cachard Perth (WAFL)
Edward Cahill Carlton (VFL)
Ned Cahill Carlton (VFL)
Jack Callinan Central District
Jackson Callow Norwood (SANFL)
Taj Campbell-farrell Frankston (VFL)
Ry Cantwell Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jye Chalcraft Swan Districts (WAFL)
Michael  Cilmi Point Cook
Jack Cleaver East Fremantle (WAFL)
Jack Cocking East Fremantle WAFL)
Riley Collier-Dawkins  Williamstown (VFL)
Owen Collins Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Samuel Conforti Sturt
Nathan Cooper Werribee (VFL)
Billy Cootee Norwood (SANFL)
Marlin Corbett Subiaco (WAFL)
Cooper Craig-Peters Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Jesse Craven Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Darcy  Craven East Perth (WAFL)
James Creighton GWS Giants (VFL)
Paddy Cross Casey Demons (VFL)
Adam D'Aloia Eagles (SANFL)
Samuel Davidson Richmond (VFL)
Anthony  Davis  Claremont (WAFL)
Ben De Bolfo Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Kade  De La Rue North Melbourne (VFL)
Adam Deakin Central District
Kye Declase Werribee (VFL)
Kai Dehavilland Claremont (WAFL)
Joshua Docking Sandringham (VFL)
Boston  Dowling Collingwood (VFL)
Arlo Draper South Adelaide
Elliot Dunkin South Adelaide
Kyle Dunkley Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Chadd Dunscombe East Fremantle (WAFL)
Ben Edwards Sydney Swans (VFL)
Jedd Edwards East Perth (WAFL)
Saad El-Hawli Northern Bullants (VFL)
Charles Elliott Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
William Elliott Northern Bullants (VFL)
Corey Ellison Williamstown (VFL)
Mutaz Elnour Richmond (VFL)
Caleb Ernst Coburg (VFL)
Jehi Esler Gippsland Power
Logan Evans Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Ryan Eyre Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
Ashton Ferreira South Fremantle (WAFL)
Brodie Findlay Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Karl Finlay North Adelaide
Felix Flockart Port Melbourne (VFL)
Matthew Foley Essendon (VFL)
Luke  Foley  Subiaco (WAFL)
Zac Foot Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Harry  Francis Glenelg (SANFL)
Nicholas Francis Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Jacob Francis Old Scotch
William Francou North Adelaide
Joel  Garner  Richmond (VFL)
Jake Gasper Central District
Daniel Gauci GWS Giants (VFL)
Flynn Gentile Coburg (VFL)
Liam George Richmond (VFL)
Khy Gibbs South West Sydney Blues
Declan  Gladigau Sturt
Malik Gordon Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club Inc.
Billy Gowers Port Melbourne (VFL)
Aiden Grace Central District
Tom Graham East Perth (WAFL)
Sam Grant Coburg (VFL)
Harry Grant Central District
Angus Grant Frankston (VFL)
Campbell Gray Essendon (VFL)
Riley Greene Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Max Gregory Casey Demons (VFL)
George Grey Frankston (VFL)
Harry Grintell Werribee (VFL)
Lachlan Grubb North Adelaide
Jed Hagan East Fremantle (WAFL)
Lachlan Hall Glenelg (SANFL)
Max Hall Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Hugo Hall-Kahan Sandringham (VFL)
Josh  Hamilton  Northern Bullants (VFL)
Tom Hanily Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Matthew  Harms GWS Giants (VFL)
Jett Hartman Mooroolbark
Dane Harvey Carlton (VFL)
Jackson  Hately Essendon (VFL)
Ned Hawkins UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Finn Hay Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
Billy Hicks Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Angus Hicks Werribee (VFL)
Tom  Highmore Port Melbourne (VFL)
Dyson Hilder North Adelaide
Oscar Hine-Baston Perth (WAFL)
Darby Hipwell Sandringham (VFL)
Will Hoare Essendon (VFL)
Thomas  Hofert Port Melbourne (VFL)
Riley Holder Glenelg (SANFL)
Alex Holt Sturt
Ben  Hopkins Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
Max Hoult Sandringham Dragons
Harvey Howe Central District
Noah Howes State Team - South Australia
Liam Hude Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Patrick Hughes Torquay
Campbell  Hustwaite Casey Demons (VFL)
Jack Hutchinson Collingwood (VFL)
Alexander Jacobs Northern Bullants (VFL)
Ben  Jepson Southport (VFL)
Austin Johnson Richmond (VFL)
Matt  Johnson  Frankston (VFL)
Griffith Julian West Perth (WAFL)
Deacon  Kalpakis Coburg (VFL)
Kim  Kantilla Claremont (WAFL)
Izayah  Kean Glenelg (SANFL)
Luke Kelly Swan Districts (WAFL)
Luker Kentfield Subiaco (WAFL)
Cooper Keogh Coburg (VFL)
Liam Kershaw Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Oscar Kregar West Adelaide (SANFL)
Ajang Kuol Mun Anakie Football Club
Campbell Lake Southport (VFL)
Jy  Lambley Parkside
Jett Latchford Ringwood
Harry Lawson Redan Football Netball Club (Ballarat Football League)
Tyler Lindberg East Perth (WAFL)
Matthew Ling Norwood (SANFL)
Brinn Little Central District
Jacob  Lohmann Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Ned Long Collingwood (VFL)
Jedd Longmire Collingwood (VFL)
Cooper  Lord  North Melbourne (VFL)
Archie Lovelock Glenelg (SANFL)
Oliver Lowe Sandringham (VFL)
Baynen Lowe Norwood (SANFL)
Jordan Lukac Eagles (SANFL)
Cooper MacDonald Collingwood (VFL)
Remy Maclean Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Harrison Macreadie East Perth (WAFL)
Henry Maerschel Sturt
Harry Maguire Port Melbourne (VFL)
Zavier Maher Carlton (VFL)
Jack Manly  Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Archi Manton Port Melbourne (VFL)
Max Mapley Clarence Football Club (TSL)
Isaiah Markovsky Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
Rhys Mathieson Wilston Grange AFC
Jayden Matz Central District
Archer May Richmond (VFL)
Lachie  McArthur Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
Cooper McClennan Manly Warringah Wolves
Robbie McComb Port Melbourne (VFL)
Bradley McDonald Brisbane Lions Academy
Connor McFadyen Sturt
Billy McGee Galimberti Sandringham (VFL)
Luke Mckay Eagles (SANFL)
Solomon Mckay Bendigo Pioneers
Tom McKenzie Coburg (VFL)
Daniel McKenzie Port Melbourne (VFL)
Will  Mclachlan  Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Brodie McLaughlin Williamstown (VFL)
Toby Mclean Old Ivanhoe Grammarians
Jez McLennan Central District
Liam  McMahon Carlton (VFL/VFLW)
Anders McShane Glenelg (SANFL)
darcy Minchella West Adelaide (SANFL)
Nicholas Minchin Geelong Cats (VFL)
Phillip Moimoi Sydney Swans (VFL)
Lachlan Monteath Essendon (VFL)
Harper Montgomery GWS Giants (VFL)
Ricky Monti Essendon (VFL)
Joshua Morris Eagles (SANFL)
Milan Murdock East Fremantle (WAFL)
Cooper Murley Norwood (SANFL)
Thomas Murphy Frankston (VFL)
Tobyn Murray Geelong Cats (VFL)
Toby Murray Adelaide Football Club
Amin  Naim Essendon (VFL)
Matthew Nelson Frankston (VFL)
Luke Nelson Carlton (VFL)
Olivier  Northam  St Josephs (AFL Barwon FNL)
Edwin Nyembo East Keilor
Cameron Nyko Montmorency
Ben O'Brien Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Finbar  O'Dwyer Williamstown (VFL)
Roan O'Hehir South Fremantle (WAFL)
Tarkyn O'Leary Sandringham (VFL)
Xavier  O'Neill Essendon (VFL)
Luke Parks Williamstown (VFL)
Jake Pasini Swan Districts (WAFL)
Will Patton West Adelaide (SANFL)
Jaelen Pavlidis Werribee (VFL)
Geordie Payne  North Launceston Football Club Inc
Jye Peacock Mooroolbark
Oscar Pearce Other
Rye  Penny Collingwood (VFL)
Flynn Perez Sturt
Jack Peris Essendon (VFL)
Brodie Perry Caulfield Grammarians
Nathan  Philactides Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Joe Pike Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
Louis Pinnuck Werribee (VFL)
Harrison Podmore Taylor Sydney University
Oliver Poole Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
Jack Poole Perth (WAFL)
Callum Porter Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Nicholas  Quigg GWS Giants (VFL)
Heath Ramshaw Carlton (VFL)
Lachlan  Rankin Port Melbourne (VFL)
Rhett Montgomerie Rhett Central District
Osca Riccardi Geelong Cats (VFL)
Billy Richardson Brisbane Lions Academy
Aiden Riddle Claremont (WAFL)
Max Rider UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Benjamin  Ridgway Glenelg (SANFL)
Jack Riding Werribee (VFL)
Lewis  Robbins Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
Fraser Rosman  Port Melbourne (VFL)
James  Rowe Eagles (SANFL)
Tom Rowland Coburg (VFL)
Michael Rudd St Marys (AFL Barwon FNL)
Trey Ruscoe West Coast Eagles (West Australian Football League (WAFL)
Joel Rush GWS Giants (VFL)
Kobe Ryan West Adelaide (SANFL)
Mitchell  Ryan Sandringham (VFL)
Kelsey Rypstra North Adelaide
Nick Sadler Sturt
Koen  Sanchez  East Fremantle (WAFL)
Jack  Saunders Norwood (SANFL)
Galen Savigni Subiaco (WAFL)
Jasper Scaife West Perth (WAFL)
Mitchell Schofield East Perth (WAFL)
Taj Schofield Subiaco (WAFL)
Kaden Schreiber Balwyn
Nicholas Schroder South Adelaide
Jonti Schuback South Adelaide
Elijah Scoble  Perth (WAFL)
Bailey Scott Essendon (VFL)
Anthony Seaton Sandringham (VFL)
Michael Sellwood Peel Thunder (WAFL)
Tyler Senge Subiaco (WAFL)
Liam  Serong Coburg (VFL)
Jack Sexton Southport (VFL)
Marc Sheather GWS Giants (VFL)
Kobe Shipp Casey Demons (VFL)
Luca Slade Sturt
Oskar Smartt Essendon (VFL)
Iliro Smit Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jake Smith Werribee (VFL)
Roarke Smith Port Melbourne (VFL)
Evan  Smith  Swan Districts (WAFL)
Deakyn  Smith  North Melbourne (VFL)
Sam Sofronidis Collingwood (VFL)
Ryan  Sparkes  Collingwood (VFL)
Phoenix Spicer Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
Roan Steele Casey Demons (VFL)
Andreas  Stefanakis  Bendigo Pioneers
Ryley Stoddart Williamstown (VFL)
Lachlan Street Richmond (VFL)
Ryan  Sturgess Coburg (VFL)
Harry Sullivan Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
Frank Szekely North Adelaide
Cody Szust Port Adelaide (SANFL)
Mahmoud  Taha Essendon (VFL)
Brynn Teakle East Fremantle (WAFL)
Benjamin Thomas Brisbane Lions (VFL)
Giacomo Thomas Essendon Doutta Stars
Beau Thomas Central District
Jonathan Tomasiello Collingwood (VFL)
Jack Toner Williamstown (VFL)
Donovan Toohey Coburg (VFL)
Josh Tovey Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Cooper Trembath Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
Jake Trembath Blackburn
Owen Turner UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
Fraser Turner  East Fremantle (WAFL)
Ryan  Valentine  Casey Demons (VFL)
Samuel van Rooyen Claremont (WAFL)
Alex van Wyk Norwood (SANFL)
Jean-Luc Velissaris Northern Bullants (VFL)
Casey Voss Sturt
lachlan Voss Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
Tristen Waack Northern Bullants (VFL)
Jacob Wagenknecht Subiaco (WAFL)
Lane Ward Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
Jack Watkins North Melbourne (VFL)
Blake Watson Sandringham (VFL)
Tobe Watson Port Melbourne (VFL)
Tylar Watts Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
Patrick Weckert Eagles (SANFL)
Tom Wheaton  South Adelaide
Dylan White West Adelaide (SANFL)
Will White Carlton (VFL)
Jordan White West Adelaide (SANFL)
Malachi White North Ballarat Football Netball Club
Cooper Whyte Werribee (VFL)
Harrison Wigg North Adelaide
Eamon Wilkinson South Adelaide
Nick Williams Southport (VFL)
Zane Williams Eagles (SANFL)
Riley Wills Perth (WAFL)
Lachlan Wilson Richmond (VFL)
Isiah Winder South Fremantle (WAFL)
Kai Windsor Casey Demons (VFL)
Hughen Wissman North Adelaide
Boyd Woodcock Southport (VFL)
Cruz  Woodley Swan Districts (WAFL)
Mitchell Zadow East Fremantle (WAFL)