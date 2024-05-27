THE 2024 Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be held this Wednesday and be broadcast live and exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.
Check out the full list of 339 players below who have nominated so far.
|Tahj
|Abberley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Oscar
|Adams
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Malual
|Aleer
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Sebastiano
|Amoroso
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Riak
|Andrew
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Yu
|Ashwin
|Doncaster
|Luke
|Bailey
|Coburg (VFL)
|John
|Baker
|Sherwood Districts AFC
|Wilson
|Barry
|Central District
|Isaac
|Barry
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Beattie
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Zac
|Becker
|Sturt
|Luke
|Beecken
|Eagles (SANFL)
|William
|Bella
|Coburg (VFL)
|Eric
|Benning
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Kane
|Bevan
|West Perth (WAFL)
|Trent
|Bianco
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Riley
|Bice
|Werribee (VFL)
|Thomas
|Blamires
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Jacob
|Blight
|Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|Dominic
|Brew
|Werribee (VFL)
|Ryan
|Brodie
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Hugo
|Bromell
|Coburg (VFL)
|Phil
|Brown
|Williamstown
|Tyler
|Brown
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Bryce
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Elijah
|Burrows
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Lachlan
|Cabor
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Noah
|Cachard
|Perth (WAFL)
|Edward
|Cahill
|Carlton (VFL)
|Ned
|Cahill
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jack
|Callinan
|Central District
|Jackson
|Callow
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Taj
|Campbell-farrell
|Frankston (VFL)
|Ry
|Cantwell
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jye
|Chalcraft
|Swan Districts (WAFL)
|Michael
|Cilmi
|Point Cook
|Jack
|Cleaver
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Jack
|Cocking
|East Fremantle WAFL)
|Riley
|Collier-Dawkins
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Owen
|Collins
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Samuel
|Conforti
|Sturt
|Nathan
|Cooper
|Werribee (VFL)
|Billy
|Cootee
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Marlin
|Corbett
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Cooper
|Craig-Peters
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Jesse
|Craven
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Darcy
|Craven
|East Perth (WAFL)
|James
|Creighton
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Paddy
|Cross
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Adam
|D'Aloia
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Samuel
|Davidson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Anthony
|Davis
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Ben
|De Bolfo
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Kade
|De La Rue
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Adam
|Deakin
|Central District
|Kye
|Declase
|Werribee (VFL)
|Kai
|Dehavilland
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Joshua
|Docking
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Boston
|Dowling
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Arlo
|Draper
|South Adelaide
|Elliot
|Dunkin
|South Adelaide
|Kyle
|Dunkley
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Chadd
|Dunscombe
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Ben
|Edwards
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Jedd
|Edwards
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Saad
|El-Hawli
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Charles
|Elliott
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|William
|Elliott
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Corey
|Ellison
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Mutaz
|Elnour
|Richmond (VFL)
|Caleb
|Ernst
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jehi
|Esler
|Gippsland Power
|Logan
|Evans
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Ryan
|Eyre
|Calder Cannons (Coates Talent League)
|Ashton
|Ferreira
|South Fremantle (WAFL)
|Brodie
|Findlay
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Karl
|Finlay
|North Adelaide
|Felix
|Flockart
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Matthew
|Foley
|Essendon (VFL)
|Luke
|Foley
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Zac
|Foot
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Harry
|Francis
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Nicholas
|Francis
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Jacob
|Francis
|Old Scotch
|William
|Francou
|North Adelaide
|Joel
|Garner
|Richmond (VFL)
|Jake
|Gasper
|Central District
|Daniel
|Gauci
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Flynn
|Gentile
|Coburg (VFL)
|Liam
|George
|Richmond (VFL)
|Khy
|Gibbs
|South West Sydney Blues
|Declan
|Gladigau
|Sturt
|Malik
|Gordon
|Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club Inc.
|Billy
|Gowers
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Aiden
|Grace
|Central District
|Tom
|Graham
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Sam
|Grant
|Coburg (VFL)
|Harry
|Grant
|Central District
|Angus
|Grant
|Frankston (VFL)
|Campbell
|Gray
|Essendon (VFL)
|Riley
|Greene
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Max
|Gregory
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|George
|Grey
|Frankston (VFL)
|Harry
|Grintell
|Werribee (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Grubb
|North Adelaide
|Jed
|Hagan
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Lachlan
|Hall
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Max
|Hall
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Hugo
|Hall-Kahan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Josh
|Hamilton
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Tom
|Hanily
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Matthew
|Harms
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Jett
|Hartman
|Mooroolbark
|Dane
|Harvey
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jackson
|Hately
|Essendon (VFL)
|Ned
|Hawkins
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Finn
|Hay
|Palm Beach Currumbin AFC
|Billy
|Hicks
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Angus
|Hicks
|Werribee (VFL)
|Tom
|Highmore
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Dyson
|Hilder
|North Adelaide
|Oscar
|Hine-Baston
|Perth (WAFL)
|Darby
|Hipwell
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Will
|Hoare
|Essendon (VFL)
|Thomas
|Hofert
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Riley
|Holder
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Alex
|Holt
|Sturt
|Ben
|Hopkins
|Dandenong Stingrays (Coates Talent League)
|Max
|Hoult
|Sandringham Dragons
|Harvey
|Howe
|Central District
|Noah
|Howes
|State Team - South Australia
|Liam
|Hude
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Patrick
|Hughes
|Torquay
|Campbell
|Hustwaite
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Jack
|Hutchinson
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Alexander
|Jacobs
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Ben
|Jepson
|Southport (VFL)
|Austin
|Johnson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Matt
|Johnson
|Frankston (VFL)
|Griffith
|Julian
|West Perth (WAFL)
|Deacon
|Kalpakis
|Coburg (VFL)
|Kim
|Kantilla
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Izayah
|Kean
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Luke
|Kelly
|Swan Districts (WAFL)
|Luker
|Kentfield
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Cooper
|Keogh
|Coburg (VFL)
|Liam
|Kershaw
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Oscar
|Kregar
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Ajang
|Kuol Mun
|Anakie Football Club
|Campbell
|Lake
|Southport (VFL)
|Jy
|Lambley
|Parkside
|Jett
|Latchford
|Ringwood
|Harry
|Lawson
|Redan Football Netball Club (Ballarat Football League)
|Tyler
|Lindberg
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Matthew
|Ling
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Brinn
|Little
|Central District
|Jacob
|Lohmann
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Ned
|Long
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Jedd
|Longmire
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Cooper
|Lord
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Archie
|Lovelock
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Oliver
|Lowe
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Baynen
|Lowe
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Jordan
|Lukac
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Cooper
|MacDonald
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Remy
|Maclean
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Harrison
|Macreadie
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Henry
|Maerschel
|Sturt
|Harry
|Maguire
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Zavier
|Maher
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jack
|Manly
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Archi
|Manton
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Max
|Mapley
|Clarence Football Club (TSL)
|Isaiah
|Markovsky
|Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)
|Rhys
|Mathieson
|Wilston Grange AFC
|Jayden
|Matz
|Central District
|Archer
|May
|Richmond (VFL)
|Lachie
|McArthur
|Western Jets (Coates Talent League)
|Cooper
|McClennan
|Manly Warringah Wolves
|Robbie
|McComb
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Bradley
|McDonald
|Brisbane Lions Academy
|Connor
|McFadyen
|Sturt
|Billy
|McGee Galimberti
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Luke
|Mckay
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Solomon
|Mckay
|Bendigo Pioneers
|Tom
|McKenzie
|Coburg (VFL)
|Daniel
|McKenzie
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Will
|Mclachlan
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Brodie
|McLaughlin
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Toby
|Mclean
|Old Ivanhoe Grammarians
|Jez
|McLennan
|Central District
|Liam
|McMahon
|Carlton (VFL/VFLW)
|Anders
|McShane
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|darcy
|Minchella
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Nicholas
|Minchin
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Phillip
|Moimoi
|Sydney Swans (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Monteath
|Essendon (VFL)
|Harper
|Montgomery
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Ricky
|Monti
|Essendon (VFL)
|Joshua
|Morris
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Milan
|Murdock
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Cooper
|Murley
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Thomas
|Murphy
|Frankston (VFL)
|Tobyn
|Murray
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Toby
|Murray
|Adelaide Football Club
|Amin
|Naim
|Essendon (VFL)
|Matthew
|Nelson
|Frankston (VFL)
|Luke
|Nelson
|Carlton (VFL)
|Olivier
|Northam
|St Josephs (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Edwin
|Nyembo
|East Keilor
|Cameron
|Nyko
|Montmorency
|Ben
|O'Brien
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Finbar
|O'Dwyer
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Roan
|O'Hehir
|South Fremantle (WAFL)
|Tarkyn
|O'Leary
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Xavier
|O'Neill
|Essendon (VFL)
|Luke
|Parks
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Jake
|Pasini
|Swan Districts (WAFL)
|Will
|Patton
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Jaelen
|Pavlidis
|Werribee (VFL)
|Geordie
|Payne
|North Launceston Football Club Inc
|Jye
|Peacock
|Mooroolbark
|Oscar
|Pearce
|Other
|Rye
|Penny
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Flynn
|Perez
|Sturt
|Jack
|Peris
|Essendon (VFL)
|Brodie
|Perry
|Caulfield Grammarians
|Nathan
|Philactides
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Joe
|Pike
|Geelong Falcons (Coates Talent League)
|Louis
|Pinnuck
|Werribee (VFL)
|Harrison
|Podmore Taylor
|Sydney University
|Oliver
|Poole
|Bendigo Pioneers (Coates Talent League)
|Jack
|Poole
|Perth (WAFL)
|Callum
|Porter
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Nicholas
|Quigg
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Heath
|Ramshaw
|Carlton (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Rankin
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Rhett Montgomerie
|Rhett
|Central District
|Osca
|Riccardi
|Geelong Cats (VFL)
|Billy
|Richardson
|Brisbane Lions Academy
|Aiden
|Riddle
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Max
|Rider
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Benjamin
|Ridgway
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|Jack
|Riding
|Werribee (VFL)
|Lewis
|Robbins
|Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)
|Fraser
|Rosman
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|James
|Rowe
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Tom
|Rowland
|Coburg (VFL)
|Michael
|Rudd
|St Marys (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Trey
|Ruscoe
|West Coast Eagles (West Australian Football League (WAFL)
|Joel
|Rush
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Kobe
|Ryan
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Mitchell
|Ryan
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Kelsey
|Rypstra
|North Adelaide
|Nick
|Sadler
|Sturt
|Koen
|Sanchez
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Jack
|Saunders
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Galen
|Savigni
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Jasper
|Scaife
|West Perth (WAFL)
|Mitchell
|Schofield
|East Perth (WAFL)
|Taj
|Schofield
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Kaden
|Schreiber
|Balwyn
|Nicholas
|Schroder
|South Adelaide
|Jonti
|Schuback
|South Adelaide
|Elijah
|Scoble
|Perth (WAFL)
|Bailey
|Scott
|Essendon (VFL)
|Anthony
|Seaton
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Michael
|Sellwood
|Peel Thunder (WAFL)
|Tyler
|Senge
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Liam
|Serong
|Coburg (VFL)
|Jack
|Sexton
|Southport (VFL)
|Marc
|Sheather
|GWS Giants (VFL)
|Kobe
|Shipp
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Luca
|Slade
|Sturt
|Oskar
|Smartt
|Essendon (VFL)
|Iliro
|Smit
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jake
|Smith
|Werribee (VFL)
|Roarke
|Smith
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Jake
|Smith
|Werribee (VFL)
|Evan
|Smith
|Swan Districts (WAFL)
|Deakyn
|Smith
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Sam
|Sofronidis
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Ryan
|Sparkes
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Phoenix
|Spicer
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|Roan
|Steele
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Andreas
|Stefanakis
|Bendigo Pioneers
|Ryley
|Stoddart
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Lachlan
|Street
|Richmond (VFL)
|Ryan
|Sturgess
|Coburg (VFL)
|Harry
|Sullivan
|Gold Coast Suns (VFL)
|Frank
|Szekely
|North Adelaide
|Cody
|Szust
|Port Adelaide (SANFL)
|Mahmoud
|Taha
|Essendon (VFL)
|Brynn
|Teakle
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Benjamin
|Thomas
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|Giacomo
|Thomas
|Essendon Doutta Stars
|Beau
|Thomas
|Central District
|Jonathan
|Tomasiello
|Collingwood (VFL)
|Jack
|Toner
|Williamstown (VFL)
|Donovan
|Toohey
|Coburg (VFL)
|Josh
|Tovey
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Cooper
|Trembath
|Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)
|Jake
|Trembath
|Blackburn
|Owen
|Turner
|UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs
|Fraser
|Turner
|East Fremantle (WAFL)
|Ryan
|Valentine
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Samuel
|van Rooyen
|Claremont (WAFL)
|Alex
|van Wyk
|Norwood (SANFL)
|Jean-Luc
|Velissaris
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Casey
|Voss
|Sturt
|lachlan
|Voss
|Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)
|Tristen
|Waack
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|Jacob
|Wagenknecht
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|Lane
|Ward
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|Jack
|Watkins
|North Melbourne (VFL)
|Blake
|Watson
|Sandringham (VFL)
|Tobe
|Watson
|Port Melbourne (VFL)
|Tylar
|Watts
|Geelong West Giants (AFL Barwon FNL)
|Patrick
|Weckert
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Tom
|Wheaton
|South Adelaide
|Dylan
|White
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Will
|White
|Carlton (VFL)
|Jordan
|White
|West Adelaide (SANFL)
|Malachi
|White
|North Ballarat Football Netball Club
|Cooper
|Whyte
|Werribee (VFL)
|Harrison
|Wigg
|North Adelaide
|Eamon
|Wilkinson
|South Adelaide
|Nick
|Williams
|Southport (VFL)
|Zane
|Williams
|Eagles (SANFL)
|Riley
|Wills
|Perth (WAFL)
|Lachlan
|Wilson
|Richmond (VFL)
|Isiah
|Winder
|South Fremantle (WAFL)
|Kai
|Windsor
|Casey Demons (VFL)
|Hughen
|Wissman
|North Adelaide
|Boyd
|Woodcock
|Southport (VFL)
|Cruz
|Woodley
|Swan Districts (WAFL)
|Mitchell
|Zadow
|East Fremantle (WAFL)