Harvey Harrison celebrates a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in R11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Collingwood forward Harvey Harrison has landed a well-deserved AFL Rising Star nomination for his strong showing against Fremantle in round 11.

The 20-year-old proved lively with a career-best three goals in the Magpies' draw with the Dockers on Friday night.

In addition to his equal-game high bag of goals, Harrison laid nine tackles, was involved in six scores and had 13 touches in just his ninth career game.

Taken by the Magpies with pick No.52 in the 2021 draft, Harrison made his debut in 2023 and went on to play four games last season.

He got the call-up for his first game of 2024 against Essendon on Anzac Day and hasn't been out of the side since, kicking five goals in five games.

Friday night's draw was the Magpies' second of the season after they finished all square with the Bombers. They sit in seventh position on the ladder with a 6-2-3 record.

Collingwood next faces the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

2024 Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)