The coaches' votes are in for the round 10 games

Nick Daicos runs away from a contest in Collingwood's match against Walyalup in R11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has cut Isaac Heeney's lead at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player Award to 12 votes after picking up another nine in the draw with Fremantle on Friday night.

Daicos, who got the full 10 votes in each of rounds 8, 9 and 10, picked up nine votes in the match at Optus Stadium alongside Fremantle half back Jordan Clark.

The Pies star has now picked up 39 of a possible 40 votes in the past four games (the equal most ever in a four-game span) and with Heeney not picking up a vote in Sydney's win over the Western Bulldogs, the Swans star's lead at the top is now 12.

Chad Warner got 10 votes for the Swans to move into the top five, with six others getting a perfect score from the coaches.

Jordan Ridley celebrated his return from injury with 10 votes for Essendon against Richmond, while Jason Horne-Francis, Patrick Cripps, James Worpel, Max Gawn and Jordan Dawson also got 10 votes each.

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

10 Chad Warner (SYD)

7 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

6 Errol Gulden (SYD)

3 Adam Treloar (WB)

2 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

2 Liam Jones (WB)

Walyalup v Collingwood

9 Jordan Clark (FRE)

9 Nick Daicos (COLL)

3 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

2 Jeremy Sharp (FRE)

2 Jack Crisp (COLL)

1 Bailey Banfield (FRE)

1 Luke Ryan (FRE)

North Melbourne v Yartapuulti

10 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

7 Todd Marshall (PORT)

5 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

4 Esava Ratugolea (PORT)

3 Ollie Wines (PORT)

1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

Carlton v Gold Coast

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Sam Walsh (CARL)

4 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

4 Tom De Koning (CARL)

2 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

2 Zac Williams (CARL)

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney

9 Toby Greene (GWS)

5 Max Holmes (GEEL)

5 Kieren Briggs (GWS)

4 Connor Idun (GWS)

3 Jake Riccardi (GWS)

2 Leek Aleer (GWS)

2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

Richmond v Essendon

10 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

5 Dustin Martin (RICH)

5 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Jake Stringer (ESS)

2 Nic Martin (ESS)

2 Mason Redman (ESS)

Hawthorn v Brisbane

10 James Worpel (HAW)

6 Jack Gunston (HAW)

6 Will Day (HAW)

4 Lachie Neale (BL)

2 Oscar McInerney (BL)

1 Karl Amon (HAW)

1 James Sicily (HAW)

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

5 Adam Tomlinson (MELB)

5 Christian Salem (MELB)

4 Jack Viney (MELB)

4 Tom McDonald (MELB)

1 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)

1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

7 Lachlan Sholl (ADEL)

6 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

4 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Chayce Jones (ADEL)

LEADERBOARD

71 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

59 Nick Daicos (COLL)

55 Caleb Serong (FRE)

50 Zach Merrett (ESS)

48 Chad Warner (SYD)

46 Max Gawn (MELB)

43 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

43 Zak Butters (PORT)

42 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

42 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

40 Errol Gulden (SYD)

39 Adam Treloar (WB)

37 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

37 Sam Walsh (CARL)

36 Christian Petracca (MELB)

36 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

35 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

34 Tom Green (GWS)

33 Lachie Neale (BL)

32 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)