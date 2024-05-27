The match review for round 11's Sunday games is in

Brady Hough during the match between Kuwarna (Adelaide) and Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) at Adelaide Oval in R11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Brady Hough has been charged with tripping but has escaped suspension following an incident involving Adelaide's Taylor Walker.

Hough was slapped with a fine after the Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact, body contact.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Eagles' 99-point loss to the Crows at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

It is the 21-year-old's second tripping offence, meaning he has been fined $6,250 (3,750 with an early plea).

No other charges were laid from Sunday's games.