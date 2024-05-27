WEST Coast defender Brady Hough has been charged with tripping but has escaped suspension following an incident involving Adelaide's Taylor Walker.
Hough was slapped with a fine after the Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact, body contact.
The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Eagles' 99-point loss to the Crows at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
It is the 21-year-old's second tripping offence, meaning he has been fined $6,250 (3,750 with an early plea).
No other charges were laid from Sunday's games.