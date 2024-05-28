Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachlan Gollant
|Foot
|Test
|Elliot Himmelberg
|Cheekbone
|3 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|8-10 weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Rankine started running late last week after his initial recovery from a hamstring injury, with another fortnight on the sidelines expected. Himmelberg underwent surgery for a fractured cheekbone and will miss longer than initially hoped. Gollant missed last week's SANFL game with a foot injury and will be tested this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Eric Hipwood
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|Test
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
With a bye this week, nothing urgent on the Lions' horizon, although Starcevich could push for selection against the Western Bulldogs upon resumption. Ashcroft is expected back in round 16-18. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|6-10 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues don't expect Cerra, Cuningham or Martin to return before their bye in round 14. Pittonet is at least another week away, but Jesse Motlop (hamstring) made his return through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|Test
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mason Cox
|Concussion/knee
|6 weeks
|Jordan De Goey
|Abdomen
|3-4 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|TBC
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will Hoskin-Elliott
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jeremy Howe
|Groin
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|1-4 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|8+ weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood’s injury list has gone from bad to worse following the draw against Fremantle last Friday night. Cox is out for six weeks with a MCL injury. Richards has a fractured metatarsal and won’t be available for at least five weeks. Mihocek suffered another hamstring strain and will miss up to a month. De Goey’s fresh abdomen injury will rule him out until the Magpies' mid-season bye in round 15. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Ben Hobbs
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers will be without Hobbs until at least after their round 14 bye, while Nik Cox has avoided a hamstring strain. Setterfield is set to return to action this weekend. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Michael Frederick
|Concussion
|Test
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|TBC
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Matthew Taberner
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Frederick pulled up well from a big hit against St Kilda and was expected to return this week after missing one week in concussion protocols. Taberner suffered a concussion early in Peel Thunder's WAFL clash. Stanley has recovered well from an ankle injury and will return in a fortnight, but the Dockers are yet to identify a timeline for O'Driscoll's return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Ankle
|Test
|Mark Blicavs
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Jhye Clark
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|1 week
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Adductor
|Test
|Rhys Stanley
|Knee
|Test
|Oli Wiltshire
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Rohan is expected to face the Tigers on Saturday after recovering from an adductor injury, while Stanley is a chance to play after tweaking his medial ligament late last week. Dangerfield should be fit to face the Swans in round 13 but the club has already flagged a conservative approach, while Guthrie faces a similar timeline as he recovers from an Achilles complaint. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oskar Faulkhead
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|7 weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Barring any last-minute hiccups, Malcolm Rosas jnr will be available this weekend after overcoming a hamstring injury. Weller is ramping up his training and expected to be doing everything the main group is in the next two to three weeks. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Ash
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Callum Brown
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|11-15 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|James Leake
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|TBC
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants will be without Coniglio for at least the next month, despite avoiding surgery, while Perryman is also facing a minimum of three weeks on the sidelines as the club's injury list lengthens again. Ash, Cumming and Kelly should return within the next month, while Buckley looks set to be available after this week's bye. Madden has undergone surgery and will be absent for a significant period. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|TBC
|Will McCabe
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Lloyd Meek
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jai Serong
|Concussion
|1 week
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Meek is facing an uphill battle to be available against Adelaide this weekend after suffering a low-grade syndesmosis injury against Brisbane. Nick Watson will be available after missing with a tight hamstring, while Lewis is still dealing with a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Fullarton
|Hamstring
|Test
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Lever
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Harrison Petty
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Schache
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Daniel Turner
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Scans have cleared Petty of major damage after he was subbed out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury, with the forward a chance to face Fremantle on Sunday. Turner has recovered from a calf complaint ahead of schedule and could also be available this weekend, pending a fitness test. Fullarton, who is yet to debut for the Demons, was a late withdrawal from Sunday's emergency list after experiencing some hamstring tightness, with scans showing a low-grade hamstring strain. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Hugh Greenwood
|Achilles
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Colby McKercher
|Foot
|TBC
|Jy Simpkin
|Quad
|1 week
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas had been due to decide a timeline for McKercher after this week's bye. Simpkin will likely return after the week off, while Greenwood should also be back by then. Kallan Dawson (ankle) and Brayden George (shoulder) returned through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Charlson
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Willie Rioli
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Sinn
|Collarbone
|5 weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Rozee will be given every chance to be available to face Carlton on Thursday night. Coach Ken Hinkley said it would likely come down to how much pain the captain could stand. Rioli will likely miss just this match with the bye to follow. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|Quad
|Test
|Shai Bolton
|Concussion
|1 week
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|TBC
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
The injury list has dropped from 18 to 16 this week, with Graham, Mansell and Bauer all also set to return. Hopper's hamstring injury has not healed as quickly as first thought, with scans showing he needs more time on the sidelines, pushing out his recovery from 1-2 to 3-4 weeks. Bolton (concussion) will definitely miss the game against Geelong, while Young unfortunately ruptured his ACL in the VFL. Richmond placed Clarke, Gibcus and Naismith on the long-term injury list this week, freeing up three spots for the mid-season draft – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zaine Cordy
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|6 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Luckless key forward Hayes has undergone surgery on Tuesday on his knee to treat an issue that has been causing him problems this year. Cordy is also sidelined after hyperextending his knee in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Test
|Robbie Fox
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|Test
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|3-4 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Sam Reid
|Foot
|TBC
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Corey Warner
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Sydney's depth copped a blow this week, with young midfielder Sheldrick out for at least two months due to an ankle injury and forward Buller moved to the inactive list due to a back injury, freeing up a spot for Wednesday night's mid-season draft. It's hoped McCartin will be cleared to face Geelong on June 9, more than five weeks after suffering a concussion, although the club has taken a conservative approach with him so far. Fox should be available soon after, while Mills continues to draw nearer to his first game of the season. Parker's appeal at the VFL Tribunal failed on Monday night, meaning the earliest he will be available is round 18 of the AFL season, which is the match against North Melbourne on July 13. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Petruccelle
|Ankle
|Test
|Alex Witherden
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Petruccelle is expected to return from a low-grade syndesmosis injury and will be tested this week. Witherden suffered calf tightness against Adelaide and will be tested this week. Edwards suffered concussion early in the Eagles' WAFL clash. Hewett has clarity on his return date, with a goal to return later this season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|12-14 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Illness
|Test
|Ed Richards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|TBC
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: May 28, 2024
Early prognosis
Naughton was the main casualty from last Thursday night but it could have been much worse, with the key forward set to miss at least a month with an MCL injury. Richards and Scott have entered the League’s concussion protocols and won’t be available against Collingwood. O’Donnell should return after being a late out against the Swans. – Josh Gabelich