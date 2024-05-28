Shai Bolton is hurt during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Gollant Foot Test Elliot Himmelberg Cheekbone 3 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Izak Rankine Hamstring 2-3 weeks Riley Thilthorpe Knee 4-6 weeks Josh Worrell Arm 8-10 weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Rankine started running late last week after his initial recovery from a hamstring injury, with another fortnight on the sidelines expected. Himmelberg underwent surgery for a fractured cheekbone and will miss longer than initially hoped. Gollant missed last week's SANFL game with a foot injury and will be tested this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee 5-6 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Eric Hipwood Suspension Round 13 Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Knee Test Brandon Starcevich Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

With a bye this week, nothing urgent on the Lions' horizon, although Starcevich could push for selection against the Western Bulldogs upon resumption. Ashcroft is expected back in round 16-18. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin 1-2 weeks Adam Cerra Hamstring 3-4 weeks Matt Cottrell Foot 2-3 weeks David Cuningham Calf 3-4 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Jack Martin Calf 3-4 weeks Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 6-10 weeks Marc Pittonet Finger 1-2 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues don't expect Cerra, Cuningham or Martin to return before their bye in round 14. Pittonet is at least another week away, but Jesse Motlop (hamstring) made his return through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Jack Bytel Concussion Test Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC Mason Cox Concussion/knee 6 weeks Jordan De Goey Abdomen 3-4 weeks Jamie Elliott Vascular TBC Josh Eyre Hamstring 1 week Will Hoskin-Elliott Hamstring 1 week Jeremy Howe Groin Test Reef McInnes Concussion 1-2 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring 2-4 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot 1-4 weeks Joe Richards Foot 5-6 weeks Oscar Steene Toe 8+ weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood’s injury list has gone from bad to worse following the draw against Fremantle last Friday night. Cox is out for six weeks with a MCL injury. Richards has a fractured metatarsal and won’t be available for at least five weeks. Mihocek suffered another hamstring strain and will miss up to a month. De Goey’s fresh abdomen injury will rule him out until the Magpies' mid-season bye in round 15. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 3-4 weeks Sam Draper Knee 4-5 weeks Xavier Duursma Quad 3-4 weeks Ben Hobbs Calf 2-3 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Calf 3-4 weeks Will Setterfield Knee Test Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without Hobbs until at least after their round 14 bye, while Nik Cox has avoided a hamstring strain. Setterfield is set to return to action this weekend. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 2-3 weeks Michael Frederick Concussion Test Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 10-12 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC Ethan Stanley Ankle 2 weeks Matthew Taberner Concussion 1 week Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Frederick pulled up well from a big hit against St Kilda and was expected to return this week after missing one week in concussion protocols. Taberner suffered a concussion early in Peel Thunder's WAFL clash. Stanley has recovered well from an ankle injury and will return in a fortnight, but the Dockers are yet to identify a timeline for O'Driscoll's return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Ankle Test Mark Blicavs Suspension Round 13 Jhye Clark Suspension Round 13 Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mitch Edwards Back 1 week Cam Guthrie Achilles 1-2 weeks Gary Rohan Adductor Test Rhys Stanley Knee Test Oli Wiltshire Thumb 1-2 weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Rohan is expected to face the Tigers on Saturday after recovering from an adductor injury, while Stanley is a chance to play after tweaking his medial ligament late last week. Dangerfield should be fit to face the Swans in round 13 but the club has already flagged a conservative approach, while Guthrie faces a similar timeline as he recovers from an Achilles complaint. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 3 weeks Wil Powell Suspension Round 15 Lachie Weller Knee 7 weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Barring any last-minute hiccups, Malcolm Rosas jnr will be available this weekend after overcoming a hamstring injury. Weller is ramping up his training and expected to be doing everything the main group is in the next two to three weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Ash Calf 3-4 weeks Callum Brown Suspension Round 13 Jack Buckley Calf 1-2 weeks Stephen Coniglio Shoulder 4-6 weeks Isaac Cumming Hamstring 2-3 weeks Josh Fahey Foot 11-15 weeks Darcy Jones Hamstring 5-7 weeks Josh Kelly Calf 2-3 weeks Adam Kennedy Hamstring 3-4 weeks James Leake Quad 2-3 weeks Nick Madden Ankle TBC Harry Perryman Hamstring 3-4 weeks Braydon Preuss Hamstring 1 week Nathan Wardius Shin 2-3 weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will be without Coniglio for at least the next month, despite avoiding surgery, while Perryman is also facing a minimum of three weeks on the sidelines as the club's injury list lengthens again. Ash, Cumming and Kelly should return within the next month, while Buckley looks set to be available after this week's bye. Madden has undergone surgery and will be absent for a significant period. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Will McCabe Back 3-5 weeks Lloyd Meek Ankle Test Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 1 week Jai Serong Concussion 1 week Cooper Stephens Achilles 4-5 weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Meek is facing an uphill battle to be available against Adelaide this weekend after suffering a low-grade syndesmosis injury against Brisbane. Nick Watson will be available after missing with a tight hamstring, while Lewis is still dealing with a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Fullarton Hamstring Test Marty Hore Calf 2-3 weeks Jake Lever Knee 3-4 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 3-4 weeks Harrison Petty Ankle Test Josh Schache Foot 2-3 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Daniel Turner Calf Test Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Scans have cleared Petty of major damage after he was subbed out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury, with the forward a chance to face Fremantle on Sunday. Turner has recovered from a calf complaint ahead of schedule and could also be available this weekend, pending a fitness test. Fullarton, who is yet to debut for the Demons, was a late withdrawal from Sunday's emergency list after experiencing some hamstring tightness, with scans showing a low-grade hamstring strain. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Hamstring 3 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Hugh Greenwood Achilles Test Griffin Logue Knee 4 weeks Colby McKercher Foot TBC Jy Simpkin Quad 1 week Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas had been due to decide a timeline for McKercher after this week's bye. Simpkin will likely return after the week off, while Greenwood should also be back by then. Kallan Dawson (ankle) and Brayden George (shoulder) returned through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Charlson Knee 3-5 weeks Hugh Jackson Hip 2-4 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Willie Rioli Calf 2-3 weeks Connor Rozee Ankle Test Josh Sinn Collarbone 5 weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Rozee will be given every chance to be available to face Carlton on Thursday night. Coach Ken Hinkley said it would likely come down to how much pain the captain could stand. Rioli will likely miss just this match with the bye to follow. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer Quad Test Shai Bolton Concussion 1 week Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Hamstring Test Dylan Grimes Back TBC Jacob Hopper Hamstring 3-4 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks Rhyan Mansell Concussion Test Sam Naismith ACL Season Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 6-8 weeks Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks Tim Taranto Wrist 1-2 weeks Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The injury list has dropped from 18 to 16 this week, with Graham, Mansell and Bauer all also set to return. Hopper's hamstring injury has not healed as quickly as first thought, with scans showing he needs more time on the sidelines, pushing out his recovery from 1-2 to 3-4 weeks. Bolton (concussion) will definitely miss the game against Geelong, while Young unfortunately ruptured his ACL in the VFL. Richmond placed Clarke, Gibcus and Naismith on the long-term injury list this week, freeing up three spots for the mid-season draft – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Knee 1-3 weeks Jack Hayes Knee 6 weeks James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Luckless key forward Hayes has undergone surgery on Tuesday on his knee to treat an issue that has been causing him problems this year. Cordy is also sidelined after hyperextending his knee in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 3-4 weeks Jack Buller Back Season Will Edwards Leg Test Robbie Fox Shoulder 1-2 weeks Tom McCartin Concussion Test Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 3-4 weeks Luke Parker Suspension Round 18 Sam Reid Foot TBC Angus Sheldrick Ankle 8-10 weeks Corey Warner Ankle Test Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Sydney's depth copped a blow this week, with young midfielder Sheldrick out for at least two months due to an ankle injury and forward Buller moved to the inactive list due to a back injury, freeing up a spot for Wednesday night's mid-season draft. It's hoped McCartin will be cleared to face Geelong on June 9, more than five weeks after suffering a concussion, although the club has taken a conservative approach with him so far. Fox should be available soon after, while Mills continues to draw nearer to his first game of the season. Parker's appeal at the VFL Tribunal failed on Monday night, meaning the earliest he will be available is round 18 of the AFL season, which is the match against North Melbourne on July 13. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 2 weeks Rhett Bazzo Groin 4-5 weeks Luke Edwards Concussion 1-2 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot 6-8 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jack Petruccelle Ankle Test Alex Witherden Calf Test Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Petruccelle is expected to return from a low-grade syndesmosis injury and will be tested this week. Witherden suffered calf tightness against Adelaide and will be tested this week. Edwards suffered concussion early in the Eagles' WAFL clash. Hewett has clarity on his return date, with a goal to return later this season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 4-6 weeks Ryan Gardner Wrist 12-14 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 4-5 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion 1-2 weeks Aaron Naughton Knee 4-6 weeks James O'Donnell Illness Test Ed Richards Concussion TBC Anthony Scott Concussion TBC Bailey Smith Knee Season Cody Weightman Elbow 4-5 weeks Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Naughton was the main casualty from last Thursday night but it could have been much worse, with the key forward set to miss at least a month with an MCL injury. Richards and Scott have entered the League’s concussion protocols and won’t be available against Collingwood. O’Donnell should return after being a late out against the Swans. – Josh Gabelich