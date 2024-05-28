Shai Bolton is hurt during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachlan Gollant Foot Test
Elliot Himmelberg Cheekbone 3 weeks
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Izak Rankine Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 4-6 weeks
Josh Worrell Arm 8-10 weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Rankine started running late last week after his initial recovery from a hamstring injury, with another fortnight on the sidelines expected. Himmelberg underwent surgery for a fractured cheekbone and will miss longer than initially hoped. Gollant missed last week's SANFL game with a foot injury and will be tested this week. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee 5-6 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Eric Hipwood Suspension Round 13
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Knee Test
Brandon Starcevich Calf 1-2 weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

With a bye this week, nothing urgent on the Lions' horizon, although Starcevich could push for selection against the Western Bulldogs upon resumption. Ashcroft is expected back in round 16-18. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin 1-2 weeks
Adam Cerra Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Matt Cottrell Foot 2-3 weeks
David Cuningham Calf 3-4 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Jack Martin Calf 3-4 weeks
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 6-10 weeks
Marc Pittonet Finger 1-2 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues don't expect Cerra, Cuningham or Martin to return before their bye in round 14. Pittonet is at least another week away, but Jesse Motlop (hamstring) made his return through the VFL over the weekend.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Jack Bytel Concussion Test
Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC
Mason Cox Concussion/knee 6 weeks
Jordan De Goey  Abdomen 3-4 weeks
Jamie Elliott Vascular TBC
Josh Eyre Hamstring 1 week
Will Hoskin-Elliott Hamstring 1 week
Jeremy Howe Groin Test
Reef McInnes Concussion 1-2 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Brody Mihocek Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot 1-4 weeks
Joe Richards Foot 5-6 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe 8+ weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood’s injury list has gone from bad to worse following the draw against Fremantle last Friday night. Cox is out for six weeks with a MCL injury. Richards has a fractured metatarsal and won’t be available for at least five weeks. Mihocek suffered another hamstring strain and will miss up to a month. De Goey’s fresh abdomen injury will rule him out until the Magpies' mid-season bye in round 15.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 3-4 weeks
Sam Draper Knee 4-5 weeks
Xavier Duursma Quad 3-4 weeks
Ben Hobbs Calf 2-3 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Calf 3-4 weeks
Will Setterfield Knee Test
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without Hobbs until at least after their round 14 bye, while Nik Cox has avoided a hamstring strain. Setterfield is set to return to action this weekend. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Michael Frederick Concussion Test
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 10-12 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC
Ethan Stanley Ankle 2 weeks
Matthew Taberner Concussion 1 week
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Frederick pulled up well from a big hit against St Kilda and was expected to return this week after missing one week in concussion protocols. Taberner suffered a concussion early in Peel Thunder's WAFL clash. Stanley has recovered well from an ankle injury and will return in a fortnight, but the Dockers are yet to identify a timeline for O'Driscoll's return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Bews Ankle Test
Mark Blicavs Suspension Round 13
Jhye Clark Suspension Round 13
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Mitch Edwards Back 1 week
Cam Guthrie Achilles 1-2 weeks
Gary Rohan Adductor Test
Rhys Stanley Knee Test
Oli Wiltshire Thumb 1-2 weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Rohan is expected to face the Tigers on Saturday after recovering from an adductor injury, while Stanley is a chance to play after tweaking his medial ligament late last week. Dangerfield should be fit to face the Swans in round 13 but the club has already flagged a conservative approach, while Guthrie faces a similar timeline as he recovers from an Achilles complaint. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 3 weeks
Wil Powell Suspension Round 15
Lachie Weller Knee 7 weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Barring any last-minute hiccups, Malcolm Rosas jnr will be available this weekend after overcoming a hamstring injury. Weller is ramping up his training and expected to be doing everything the main group is in the next two to three weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Ash Calf 3-4 weeks
Callum Brown Suspension Round 13
Jack Buckley Calf 1-2 weeks
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder 4-6 weeks
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Josh Fahey Foot 11-15 weeks
Darcy Jones Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Josh Kelly Calf 2-3 weeks
Adam Kennedy Hamstring 3-4 weeks
James Leake Quad 2-3 weeks
Nick Madden Ankle TBC
Harry Perryman Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring 1 week
Nathan Wardius Shin 2-3 weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will be without Coniglio for at least the next month, despite avoiding surgery, while Perryman is also facing a minimum of three weeks on the sidelines as the club's injury list lengthens again. Ash, Cumming and Kelly should return within the next month, while Buckley looks set to be available after this week's bye. Madden has undergone surgery and will be absent for a significant period. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Mitch Lewis Knee TBC
Will McCabe Back 3-5 weeks
Lloyd Meek Ankle  Test
Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 1 week
Jai Serong Concussion 1 week
Cooper Stephens Achilles 4-5 weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Meek is facing an uphill battle to be available against Adelaide this weekend after suffering a low-grade syndesmosis injury against Brisbane. Nick Watson will be available after missing with a tight hamstring, while Lewis is still dealing with a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Fullarton Hamstring Test
Marty Hore Calf 2-3 weeks
Jake Lever Knee 3-4 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 3-4 weeks
Harrison Petty Ankle Test
Josh Schache Foot 2-3 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC
Daniel Turner Calf Test
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Scans have cleared Petty of major damage after he was subbed out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury, with the forward a chance to face Fremantle on Sunday. Turner has recovered from a calf complaint ahead of schedule and could also be available this weekend, pending a fitness test. Fullarton, who is yet to debut for the Demons, was a late withdrawal from Sunday's emergency list after experiencing some hamstring tightness, with scans showing a low-grade hamstring strain. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miller Bergman Hamstring 3 weeks
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Hugh Greenwood Achilles Test
Griffin Logue Knee 4 weeks
Colby McKercher Foot TBC
Jy Simpkin Quad 1 week
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas had been due to decide a timeline for McKercher after this week's bye. Simpkin will likely return after the week off, while Greenwood should also be back by then. Kallan Dawson (ankle) and Brayden George (shoulder) returned through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Charlson Knee 3-5 weeks
Hugh Jackson Hip 2-4 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Willie Rioli Calf 2-3 weeks
Connor Rozee Ankle Test
Josh Sinn Collarbone 5 weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Rozee will be given every chance to be available to face Carlton on Thursday night. Coach Ken Hinkley said it would likely come down to how much pain the captain could stand. Rioli will likely miss just this match with the bye to follow. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jacob Bauer Quad Test
Shai Bolton Concussion 1 week
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Hamstring Test
Dylan Grimes Back TBC
Jacob Hopper Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Rhyan Mansell Concussion Test
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 6-8 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks
Tim Taranto Wrist 1-2 weeks
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

The injury list has dropped from 18 to 16 this week, with Graham, Mansell and Bauer all also set to return. Hopper's hamstring injury has not healed as quickly as first thought, with scans showing he needs more time on the sidelines, pushing out his recovery from 1-2 to 3-4 weeks. Bolton (concussion) will definitely miss the game against Geelong, while Young unfortunately ruptured his ACL in the VFL. Richmond placed Clarke, Gibcus and Naismith on the long-term injury list this week, freeing up three spots for the mid-season draft – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zaine Cordy Knee 1-3 weeks
Jack Hayes Knee 6 weeks
James Van Es Ankle Season
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Luckless key forward Hayes has undergone surgery on Tuesday on his knee to treat an issue that has been causing him problems this year. Cordy is also sidelined after hyperextending his knee in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 3-4 weeks
Jack Buller Back Season
Will Edwards Leg Test
Robbie Fox Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Tom McCartin Concussion Test
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 3-4 weeks
Luke Parker Suspension Round 18
Sam Reid Foot TBC
Angus Sheldrick Ankle 8-10 weeks
Corey Warner Ankle Test
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Sydney's depth copped a blow this week, with young midfielder Sheldrick out for at least two months due to an ankle injury and forward Buller moved to the inactive list due to a back injury, freeing up a spot for Wednesday night's mid-season draft. It's hoped McCartin will be cleared to face Geelong on June 9, more than five weeks after suffering a concussion, although the club has taken a conservative approach with him so far. Fox should be available soon after, while Mills continues to draw nearer to his first game of the season. Parker's appeal at the VFL Tribunal failed on Monday night, meaning the earliest he will be available is round 18 of the AFL season, which is the match against North Melbourne on July 13. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 2 weeks
Rhett Bazzo Groin 4-5 weeks
Luke Edwards Concussion 1-2 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot 6-8 weeks
Noah Long Knee Season
Jack Petruccelle Ankle Test
Alex Witherden Calf Test
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Petruccelle is expected to return from a low-grade syndesmosis injury and will be tested this week. Witherden suffered calf tightness against Adelaide and will be tested this week. Edwards suffered concussion early in the Eagles' WAFL clash. Hewett has clarity on his return date, with a goal to return later this season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 4-6 weeks
Ryan Gardner Wrist 12-14 weeks
Jason Johannisen Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Tom Liberatore Concussion 1-2 weeks
Aaron Naughton Knee 4-6 weeks
James O'Donnell Illness Test
Ed Richards Concussion TBC
Anthony Scott Concussion TBC
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Cody Weightman  Elbow 4-5 weeks
Updated: May 28, 2024

Early prognosis

Naughton was the main casualty from last Thursday night but it could have been much worse, with the key forward set to miss at least a month with an MCL injury. Richards and Scott have entered the League’s concussion protocols and won’t be available against Collingwood. O’Donnell should return after being a late out against the Swans.  Josh Gabelich