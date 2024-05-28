Join Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of another huge round of footy

Luke Beveridge speaks to the media after the Western Bulldogs' loss to Melbourne in R1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round 12.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

* Find out why Damo has elevated lying from the second language to the first language of football

* Damo has a love affair with the Chad and has him as the best player in the competition

* Has it ever been harder to officiate the game of Australian rules football?

* Is the post-game press conference becoming redundant?

* Sarah is holding her cards on the Swans' 10-1 start to 2024

* Damo's blunt mid-season review of the Kangaroos

* Gabbo brings a mid-season rookie draft nugget EXCLUSIVE to the Round Table

* Could Adam Treloar work his way into his first AA blazer?

* Is Will Day the sole reason the Hawks have turned their form around?

* What we're looking forward to this weekend

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.