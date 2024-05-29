Is this year's finalists all but set, or could we see a team make a late run like the Blues and the Giants last season?

Chad Warner and Tom Papley celebrate Sydney's victory over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

JUST when does the top eight become set?

Is there a hard and fast rule, or does each season have its own quirks?

Are Fremantle and Gold Coast still genuine chances to break through? What about last year's Grand Finalists, Brisbane?

Sam Clohesy and Bailey Humphrey celebrate during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

An eight-team finals series was introduced in 1994, and since then, there's only been three occasions where the finalists have been locked in more than a month in advance.

The teams within the top eight did not change from round 15 onwards in 2006, in 2010 it was round 11, while the 2016 season had the clearest disparity between the best and the rest, with the top eight sides decided by round six.

Looking at this season, the make-up of the top 10 has not changed for the past six weeks, with the Western Bulldogs the last of the remaining eight sides to have featured in the mix, back in round six.

Of last year's finalists, Brisbane and St Kilda currently sit well outside of the top eight, with Geelong and Essendon having made the jump up.

Essendon players celebrate a goal during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Current top ten

1. Sydney (40 points, 150.1 per cent)

2. Essendon (34, 104.4)

3. Port Adelaide (32, 117.4)

4. Melbourne (28,116.9)

5. Greater Western Sydney (28, 114.6)

6. Geelong (28, 110.7)

7. Collingwood (28, 107.1)

8. Carlton (28, 104.9)

9. Fremantle (26, 110.6)

10. Gold Coast (24, 108.2)

Last year's top eight wasn't set until the penultimate round of the season.

At this point of the 2023 season (every team playing 11 games), the Giants were 14th and Carlton was 13th. Their charges up the ladder were just about to start.

Sam Taylor celebrates with GWS fans at the MCG after the Giants' win over St Kilda in the 2023 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Both played finals, the Giants being the last side to make the leap into the top eight, while Essendon and the Western Bulldogs slipped out of finals contention.

Collingwood and Richmond replaced St Kilda (fourth in round 11) and Carlton (fifth) for the 2022 finals series.

Just in case you've forgotten, look away now, Blues fans – Carlton dropped out of the eight for the first time all year in the final two minutes of its last game of the season, against the Pies, with Jamie Elliott breaking navy hearts around the nation.

Learn More 00:00

Greater Western Sydney and Essendon took the spots of West Coast (seventh in round 11) and Richmond (eighth) back in 2021, which was a full 23-round season despite COVID lockdowns around the country.

Percentage of seasons where the top 8 of that round mirrored the final top 8

Excluding the shortened 2020 season

ROUND TOP EIGHT R1 0.0% R2 0.0% R3 3.4% R4 0.0% R5 0.0% R6 3.4% R7 6.9% R8 6.9% R9 10.3% R10 6.9% R11 13.8% R12 10.3% R13 10.3% R14 10.3% R15 13.8% R16 17.2% R17 17.2% R18 17.2% R19 24.1% R20 41.4% R21 51.7% R22 86.2% R23 92.3% R24 100.0%

The past three seasons have seen the bye rounds commence at round 12, perhaps partially accounting for the identical figures between rounds 12-14 in the above table.

Learn More 39:06

History suggests when it comes to the top eight, round 21 is the tipping point when the team makeup is more unlikely than likely to change.

Round 22 becomes highly unlikely, with just 14 per cent of seasons having seen changes between that point and the set top eight.