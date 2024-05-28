Stephen Coniglio has been ruled out for four to six weeks with the shoulder injury he suffered against Geelong on Saturday

Stephen Coniglio gives a thumbs up to travelling supporters after the match between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Stephen Coniglio will miss the next four to six weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in the Giants' stirring win over Geelong on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was playing a starring role through the midfield at GMHBA Stadium before he was subbed out of the game after an innocuous incident at a centre bounce in the second quarter.

Learn More 00:29

There were initial fears that the injury may require surgery which would have placed the rest of Coniglio's season in doubt, but the gun midfielder will focus on rehabilitation with a view to returning to the Giants' side in round 17 when they face Carlton at home.

Coniglio's absence will be a blow to the Giants' midfield in the short term though, with fellow star on-baller Josh Kelly still sidelined for three more weeks with a calf injury.

Coniglio had been in the midst of another excellent campaign for the Giants, sitting third in the competition for goal assists per game and in the top 10 for average score involvements.