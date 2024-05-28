GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Stephen Coniglio will miss the next four to six weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in the Giants' stirring win over Geelong on Saturday.
The 30-year-old was playing a starring role through the midfield at GMHBA Stadium before he was subbed out of the game after an innocuous incident at a centre bounce in the second quarter.
There were initial fears that the injury may require surgery which would have placed the rest of Coniglio's season in doubt, but the gun midfielder will focus on rehabilitation with a view to returning to the Giants' side in round 17 when they face Carlton at home.
Coniglio's absence will be a blow to the Giants' midfield in the short term though, with fellow star on-baller Josh Kelly still sidelined for three more weeks with a calf injury.
Coniglio had been in the midst of another excellent campaign for the Giants, sitting third in the competition for goal assists per game and in the top 10 for average score involvements.