Lloyd Meek is touch and go for this weekend's match against the Crows

Lloyd Meek and Oscar McInerney contest the ruck during round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HAWTHORN ruckman Lloyd Meek is in doubt for Saturday’s clash against Adelaide after injuring his ankle in the win over Brisbane, but Nick Watson will be available.

Meek has suffered a low-grade syndesmosis injury and will need to prove his fitness on Thursday, but is unlikely to recover in time.

The 26-year-old came off the ground at Marvel Stadium but then returned, before undergoing a scan on Monday morning that revealed an injury that was less serious than initially feared.

Conor Nash (left) and Lloyd Meek celebrate a win during round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Meek started the season at Box Hill but reclaimed the spot off Ned Reeves after two weeks and has been a key reason behind the Hawks’ recovering from 0-5 to be 4-7 after a strong six-week patch.

Reeves has experienced an interrupted patch in the VFL, missing due to concussion and then a broken hand, but the ruckman played against Brisbane at Box Hill last weekend.

Watson missed the 25-point win over the Lions due to a tight hamstring but has been cleared to return for Jack Gunston’s 250th game this weekend.

Draftee Will McCabe is closing in on a return to full fitness after missing the past few months due to bone stress in his back.

The father-son recruit is set to be available in two to four weeks.