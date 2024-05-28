ON THIS day a quarter of a century ago, State of Origin football was played for the final time.
On a wet and miserable Melbourne day on May 29, 1999, a crowd of 26,063 watched as the best players from Victoria and South Australia battled it out at the MCG.
You can re-live all the highlights in the video below and check out the full team lists and the final score at the bottom of the page.
So if you don't want to know the score, look away now ...
VICTORIA
B: David King, Stephen Silvagni, Justin Leppitsch
HB: Wayne Campbell, Anthony Koutoufides, Rohan Smith
C: Peter Riccardi, Brett Ratten, Scott West
HF: Chris Grant, David Schwarz, Brad Johnson
F: Andrew Thompson, Matthew Lloyd, Nigel Lappin
Foll: Peter Everitt, Garry Hocking, Nathan Burke
I/C: Matt Allan, Trent Croad, Brent Harvey, Angelo Lekkas, Andrew Leoncelli, Chad Morrison
Coach: Robert Walls
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
B: Ben Hart, Sean Wellman, Brett James
HB: Byron Pickett, Darren Mead, Mark Ricciuto
C: Craig McRae, Todd Viney, Craig Bradley
HF: Nigel Daffy, Matthew Robran, Scott Camporeale
F: Josh Francou, Luke Darcy, Warren Tredrea
Foll: Matthew Clarke, Nigel Smart, Matthew Rogers
I/C: Nick Holland, Darren Pittman, Darryl Wakelin, Tyson Edwards, Peter Burgoyne, Andrew McKay
Coach: Graham Cornes
VICTORIA 5.3 11.9 13.12 17.19 (121)
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 4.1 7.2 10.5 10.7 (67)
GOALS
Victoria: Harvey 5, Lloyd 3, Lappin 2, Hocking 2, Johnson 2, Smith, Thompson, Everitt
South Australia: Francou 2, McRae 2, James 2, Holland 2, Bradley, Daffy
EJ Whitten Medal: Brent Harvey
Fos Williams Medal: Andrew McKay
Crowd: 26,063 at the MCG