Take a look back at all the highlights of the last ever State of Origin game in 1999

(Clockwise from left): Matthew Lloyd, Brent Harvey, Scott Camporeale, Mark Ricciuto. Pictures: AFL Photos

ON THIS day a quarter of a century ago, State of Origin football was played for the final time.

On a wet and miserable Melbourne day on May 29, 1999, a crowd of 26,063 watched as the best players from Victoria and South Australia battled it out at the MCG.

You can re-live all the highlights in the video below and check out the full team lists and the final score at the bottom of the page.

So if you don't want to know the score, look away now ...

Learn More 06:50

VICTORIA

B: David King, Stephen Silvagni, Justin Leppitsch

HB: Wayne Campbell, Anthony Koutoufides, Rohan Smith

C: Peter Riccardi, Brett Ratten, Scott West

HF: Chris Grant, David Schwarz, Brad Johnson

F: Andrew Thompson, Matthew Lloyd, Nigel Lappin

Foll: Peter Everitt, Garry Hocking, Nathan Burke

I/C: Matt Allan, Trent Croad, Brent Harvey, Angelo Lekkas, Andrew Leoncelli, Chad Morrison

Coach: Robert Walls

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

B: Ben Hart, Sean Wellman, Brett James

HB: Byron Pickett, Darren Mead, Mark Ricciuto

C: Craig McRae, Todd Viney, Craig Bradley

HF: Nigel Daffy, Matthew Robran, Scott Camporeale

F: Josh Francou, Luke Darcy, Warren Tredrea

Foll: Matthew Clarke, Nigel Smart, Matthew Rogers

I/C: Nick Holland, Darren Pittman, Darryl Wakelin, Tyson Edwards, Peter Burgoyne, Andrew McKay

Coach: Graham Cornes

VICTORIA 5.3 11.9 13.12 17.19 (121)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 4.1 7.2 10.5 10.7 (67)

GOALS

Victoria: Harvey 5, Lloyd 3, Lappin 2, Hocking 2, Johnson 2, Smith, Thompson, Everitt

South Australia: Francou 2, McRae 2, James 2, Holland 2, Bradley, Daffy

EJ Whitten Medal: Brent Harvey

Fos Williams Medal: Andrew McKay

Crowd: 26,063 at the MCG