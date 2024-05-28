(Clockwise from left): Matthew Lloyd, Brent Harvey, Scott Camporeale, Mark Ricciuto. Pictures: AFL Photos

ON THIS day a quarter of a century ago, State of Origin football was played for the final time.

On a wet and miserable Melbourne day on May 29, 1999, a crowd of 26,063 watched as the best players from Victoria and South Australia battled it out at the MCG.

06:50

On This Day: The last State of Origin game, 1999

VICTORIA
B: David King, Stephen Silvagni, Justin Leppitsch
HB: Wayne Campbell, Anthony Koutoufides, Rohan Smith
C: Peter Riccardi, Brett Ratten, Scott West
HF: Chris Grant, David Schwarz, Brad Johnson
F: Andrew Thompson, Matthew Lloyd, Nigel Lappin
Foll: Peter Everitt, Garry Hocking, Nathan Burke
I/C: Matt Allan, Trent Croad, Brent Harvey, Angelo Lekkas, Andrew Leoncelli, Chad Morrison
Coach: Robert Walls

SOUTH AUSTRALIA
B: Ben Hart, Sean Wellman, Brett James
HB: Byron Pickett, Darren Mead, Mark Ricciuto
C: Craig McRae, Todd Viney, Craig Bradley
HF: Nigel Daffy, Matthew Robran, Scott Camporeale
F: Josh Francou, Luke Darcy, Warren Tredrea
Foll: Matthew Clarke, Nigel Smart, Matthew Rogers
I/C: Nick Holland, Darren Pittman, Darryl Wakelin, Tyson Edwards, Peter Burgoyne, Andrew McKay
Coach: Graham Cornes

VICTORIA   5.3   11.9   13.12   17.19 (121)
SOUTH AUSTRALIA   4.1   7.2   10.5   10.7 (67)

GOALS
Victoria: Harvey 5, Lloyd 3, Lappin 2, Hocking 2, Johnson 2, Smith, Thompson, Everitt
South Australia: Francou 2, McRae 2, James 2, Holland 2, Bradley, Daffy

EJ Whitten Medal: Brent Harvey
Fos Williams Medal: Andrew McKay

Crowd: 26,063 at the MCG

Victoria celebrates its win over South Australia on May 29, 1999. Picture: AFL Photos