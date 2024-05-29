Check out the line-ups for Thursday night's big clash between Port Adelaide and Carlton

Connor Rozee, Jesse Motlop and Charlie Dixon. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will be without skipper Connor Rozee for Thursday night's clash against Carlton, while the Blues are unchanged for the game at Adelaide Oval.

The Power have made three changes from their win over North Melbourne, with Rozee (ankle) an expected out and Willie Rioli (injured) also out injured.

Key forward Charlie Dixon comes in having been rested for the game against the Roos, while ruckman Ivan Soldo returns in place of Jordon Sweet.

Francis Evans has also been recalled.

The Blues are unchanged, meaning small forward Jesse Motlop will miss again having been sidelined with toe and hamstring injuries so far this season.

Jesse Motlop during the VFL Round nine match between Carlton and Gold Coast at IKON Park, May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton has won just one of its eight games at Adelaide Oval, the nailbiting, controversial victory over Fremantle in Gather Round earlier this year.

The Power (8-3) can entrench themselves in the top four with a win, while the Blues (7-4) are aiming to consolidate their top-eight place.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon, I.Soldo, F.Evans

Out: W.Rioli (calf), J.Sweet (omitted), C.Rozee (ankle)

Last week's sub: Lachie Jones

CARLTON

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll