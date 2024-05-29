North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is being investigated by the AFL for allegedly verbally abusing the umpires' bench during round 11

Alastair Clarkson is seen during round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is being investigated by the AFL after allegedly using profane language directed at the umpires' bench during Saturday's 59-point loss to Port Adelaide.

AFL spokesperson Jay Allen confirmed on Wednesday night the League is looking into an incident on Saturday where Clarkson, coaching from the bench, used profane language that was audible to others (including match officials) following an umpire’s decision.

Allen said the League would provide an update once its enquiries are completed.

Alastair Clarkson is seen during North Melbourne's round 11, 2024 match against Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

In February, Clarkson was fined $20,000 for an "inappropriate" outburst towards St Kilda players Jimmy Webster and Dougal Howard during a pre-season incident where Webster concussed Kangaroo Jy Simpkin.

He was also slapped with a two-game ban, suspended until the end of the 2025 season.

It means if Clarkson is found guilty of conduct unbecoming for this latest offence, he would immediately be suspended from coaching for two matches, plus any additional sanction for the further breach.

At the time, Clarkson apologised for the St Kilda incident saying he would work on his reactions in stressful situations.

"I am disappointed that I allowed the emotion of the moment to envelope me and I should not have engaged with the St Kilda players," he said.

"This has been a significant reflective moment for me. My language was not used with any intent to vilify or marginalise, however through this incident I have begun to understand the impact of the use of casual language. I am fully committed to educating myself in this regard.



"In terms of my reaction to the incident involving Jy (Simpkin), I have been doing some work to understand why I respond in the manner I do, but also to develop strategies I can implement in these moments."

More to come